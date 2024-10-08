Walmart Holiday Deals is here, offering discounts across categories like home and kitchen, tech and beauty. The sale runs in-store and online from Oct. 8-13, starting at noon ET on October 8 for Walmart Plus members and today for everyone else. In-store deals also start today, Oct. 9.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I cover weekly sales for NBC Select, and have also previously covered Walmart Sale events, including Walmart Plus Week. Below, I rounded up the best Walmart Holiday Deals deals, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off. I’ll frequently update this list throughout the Walmart Holiday Deals event.

Best Walmart Holiday Deals event deals

4.6-star rating from 1,168 reviews on Walmart

Weighing 5.22 pounds, the Dyson V12 is one of the best vacuums for hard floors because it’s lightweight and easy to maneuver despite its powerful suction. It can up to 60 minutes on a single charge and comes with an LED light to help illuminate dust on your floors, according to the brand. The LCD screen will also displays the battery life and remaining capacity for the dustbin.

4.6-star average rating from 1,101 reviews at Walmart

These wireless earbuds have active noise cancellation, ambient sound and auto switch, which allows you to seamlessly move between devices without disconnecting, according to the brand. They also come with a charging cable, a charger case, and a selection of wingtip bud sizes for a customizable fit.

4.7-star rating from 4.7 stars out 3,395 reviews on Walmart

One of our favorite laptops for everyday use or college students, the Apple MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch screen with 256 GB of storage. It’s slim design makes it easy to throw in a backpack and it has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple. Get it in gold, silver or gray.

4.8-star average rating from 506 reviews at Walmart

This handy grooming set contains everything you need in your travel bag, including a compact face shaver, shears, and a five-piece nail kit for on-the-go grooming emergencies. It also comes with an aluminum-free deodorant, body wash, and a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner to keep you fresh while traveling.

4.5-star average rating from 4,103 reviews at Walmart

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin says the Ninja Creami is worth every penny, in her experience. This version comes equipped with five one-touch programs, meaning that you can choose between making ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and more with one touch of a button, according to the brand. It comes with two 16 oz storage containers.

4-star average rating from 1,008 reviews at Walmart

Our pick for best overall cordless vacuum is made by Tineco, and this model is another cordless, lightweight option from the brand. It weighs less than five pounds and can be used on hardwood and rugs, according to the brand. It also has an added hand vacuum conversion option.

4.6-star average rating from 4,046 reviews at Walmart

This is one of our favorite single-serve coffee makers — it automatically reads the barcode on each coffee capsule, adjusting the brew settings to best fit the coffee you’re drinking, according to the brand. It can be used with five cup sizes, and also comes with a 12-capsule coffee and espresso tasting pack.

4.6-star average rating from 3,042 reviews at Walmart

Travelhouse’s three-piece luggage set comes with 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch suitcases. Each suitcase is equipped with a telescoping handle, quiet spinner wheels, and a TSA combination lock, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 77 reviews at Walmart

This slow cooker has three temperature settings which allow you to cook, simmer, and warm your food from the same pot, according to the brand. The ceramic insert is also dishwasher safe, and the lid locks for secure transport.

4.8-star average rating from 4,948 reviews at Walmart

I’ve had this projector for years now, and it’s one of my favorite tech items. It’s great for streaming movies and TV, playing games, and more. It has a 1920x1080 resolution and it connects easily to my devices via the HDMI port.

4.8-star average rating from 92 reviews at Walmart

Ninja is an NBC Select-favorite kitchen brand, and right now you can get their 14-piece, nonstick set on sale. It’s made from an easy-to-clean aluminized steel that can be used both on the stovetop and in the oven up to 300 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The cookware also wipes clean and is dishwasher-safe.

4.3-star average rating from 181 reviews at Walmart

Waterpik’s products are a hit among our staff, and come recommended by the American Dental Association. This water flosser is battery-operated and portable with two pressure settings, according to the brand. It comes with three water flossing tips, batteries, and a travel pouch.

4.6-star average rating from 535 reviews at Walmart

This gaming monitor from Acer (who makes some of our favorite monitors and laptops), is curved to provide the most comfortable view of every corner of the screen simultaneously, according to the brand. It also has HD resolution and a response time of less than 1 millisecond, making it the perfect holiday tech gift for your favorite hardcore gamer.

4.5-star average rating from 2,905 reviews at Walmart

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush has two intensity settings (one of which is best for sensitive teeth), and a two-minute timer to let you know when you can stop brushing, according to the brand. It comes with a toothbrush, a brush head and a charger. Each charge also lasts for up to two weeks.

4.3-star average rating from 278 reviews at Walmart

You can use this pizza oven to make not only pizzas, but calzones, quesadillas and more according to the brand. It can heat up to 800 degrees Fahrenheit and is made from a non-stick ceramic stone that’s easy to clean and evenly distributes heat. You can also adjust the temperature on both the top and bottom racks using the dual temperature knobs.

4.2-star average rating from 129 reviews at Walmart

This previous Wellness Award winner is a solid all-around earbud option for Android users. NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz, who uses them for runs and everyday listening, says they’re some of the lightest earbuds he’s ever used.

4.4-star average rating from 4,075 reviews at Walmart

I have the arched version of this mirror in my bedroom, and it’s the perfect full-length size that allows me to get a full view of my outfit before heading out. It has an aluminum alloy frame, and the glass comes with protective layers that help to prevent shattering, according to the brand. It also comes with slots on the back for easy wall mounting.

4.6-star average rating from 2,108 reviews at Walmart

This moisturizer can brighten dull skin using vitamin C, vitamin B3, and lactic acid, according to Olay. It has a lightweight texture and is non-comedogenic, making it safe for oily and acne-prone skin.

Here are the best Walmart Holiday Deals sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

How I found the best Walmart Holiday Deals event deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Giftable Tech Award winners. All the products I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for over a year. To round up the best Walmart sales, I found highly rated products that are at least 20% off right now and at their lowest price in at least three months.

