37+ bestsellers from Amazon's October Prime Day 2024

We rounded up the most purchased products among our NBC Select readers during Prime Big Deal Days.

Aksha Mittapalli

NBC Select readers purchased items from Apple, Laneige, Waterpik and more this October Prime Day.
NBC Select readers purchased items from Apple, Laneige, Waterpik and more this October Prime Day.Kara Birnbaum / NBC News

Prime Big Deal Days, which took place on Oct. 8 and 9, offered steep discounts on techtravelbeauty and more, exclusive to Prime members. Our NBC Select readers scored several of our favorite and award-winning products in various categories at some of their lowest prices of the year.

To get an idea of what people shopped for during fall Prime Day, we listed the most purchased products among NBC Select readers during the sale.

Amazon October Prime Day 2024 bestsellers

Amazon Smart Plug

Chamberlain Smart Garage Control

Duracell Optimum AA Batteries

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser

iWalk Portable Charger (USB-C)

Bagsmart Toiletry Bag

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tablets

TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher

Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

Glad Trash Bags, 13 Gallon

Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler

4.8-star average rating from 2,646 reviews on Amazon

Magna-Tiles Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set

4.8-star average rating from 31 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

4.8-star average rating out of 1,464 reviews on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD

4.7-star average rating from 496,611 reviews on Amazon

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service

4.7-star average rating from 36,571 reviews on Amazon

Bio-Oil Body Oil

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask

Premier Protein Shake

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Brush

Amazon Echo Pop

Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier

Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper

Finish Infinity Shine Dishwasher Pods

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs

Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags

Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

23andMe Ancestry Service — DNA Test Kit

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Facial Cleanser

Casper Sleep Original Pillow

Blink Video Doorbell 

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush

How I found the Amazon Prime Day 2024 bestsellers

Our recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. We also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products we recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I'm an editorial intern for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for Amazon. To round up this list, I compiled bestselling products among our NBC Select readers during Prime Big Deal Days.

Aksha Mittapalli is an intern for Select on NBC News. She frequently covers evergreen article updates, gift guides and deals posts.

