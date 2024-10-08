Prime Big Deal Days, which took place on Oct. 8 and 9, offered steep discounts on tech, travel, beauty and more, exclusive to Prime members. Our NBC Select readers scored several of our favorite and award-winning products in various categories at some of their lowest prices of the year.
To get an idea of what people shopped for during fall Prime Day, we listed the most purchased products among NBC Select readers during the sale.
Amazon October Prime Day 2024 bestsellers
Amazon Smart Plug
- 4.7-star average rating from 564,560 reviews on Amazon
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
- 4.3-star average rating from 103,143 reviews on Amazon
Duracell Optimum AA Batteries
- 4.8-star average rating from 2,694 reviews on Amazon
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
- 4.6-star average rating from 72,015 reviews on Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects
- 4.6-star average rating from 89,042 reviews on Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro 2
- 4.6-star average rating from 7,820 reviews on Amazon
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
- 4.6-star average rating from 45,822 reviews on Amazon
Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser
- 4.3-star average rating from 62,860 reviews on Amazon
iWalk Portable Charger (USB-C)
- 4.3-star average rating from 966 reviews on Amazon
Bagsmart Toiletry Bag
- 4.8-star average rating from 56,598 reviews on Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
- 4.5-star average rating from 110,636 reviews on Amazon
Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Tablets
- 4.8-star average rating from 99,100 reviews on Amazon
TubShroom Tub Drain Hair Catcher
- 4.5-star average rating from 9,092 reviews on Amazon
Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum
- 4.4-star average rating from 106,247 reviews on Amazon
Glad Trash Bags, 13 Gallon
- 4.8-star average rating from 5,886 reviews on Amazon
Yeti Rambler 20-ounce Tumbler
4.8-star average rating from 2,646 reviews on Amazon
Magna-Tiles Space 32-Piece Magnetic Construction Set
4.8-star average rating from 31 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
4.8-star average rating out of 1,464 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD
4.7-star average rating from 496,611 reviews on Amazon
23andMe Health + Ancestry Service
4.7-star average rating from 36,571 reviews on Amazon
Bio-Oil Body Oil
- 4.7-star average rating from 50,984 reviews on Amazon
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
- 4.5-star average rating from 64,084 reviews on Amazon
Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask
- 4.3-star average rating from 25,481 reviews on Amazon
Premier Protein Shake
- 4.3-star average rating from 25,481 reviews on Amazon
Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Brush
- 4.3-star average rating from 25,481 reviews on Amazon
Amazon Echo Pop
- 4.7-star average rating from 65,577 reviews on Amazon
Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier
- 4.6-star average rating from 187,558 reviews on Amazon
Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper
- 4.3-star average rating from 68,417 reviews on Amazon
Finish Infinity Shine Dishwasher Pods
- 4.7-star average rating from 1,738 reviews on Amazon
Kasa Smart Light Bulbs
- 4.5-star average rating from 21,374 reviews on Amazon
Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags
- 4.8-star average rating from 28,314 reviews on Amazon
Keurig Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
- 4.5-star average rating from 8,338 reviews on Amazon
23andMe Ancestry Service — DNA Test Kit
- 4.7-star average rating from 35,694 reviews on Amazon
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Facial Cleanser
- 4.7-star average rating from 36,488 reviews on Amazon
Casper Sleep Original Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 11,396 reviews on Amazon
Blink Video Doorbell
- 4.2-star average rating from 150,111 reviews on Amazon
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
- 4.6-star average rating from 16,618 reviews on Amazon
How I found the Amazon Prime Day 2024 bestsellers
Our recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. We also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award and Bed & Bath Award winners. We ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in at least three months. All the products we recommend are highly rated items with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.
Why trust NBC Select?
I'm an editorial intern for NBC Select, covering deals and sales for Amazon. To round up this list, I compiled bestselling products among our NBC Select readers during Prime Big Deal Days.
Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more