We’re not the only ones who need to be careful when it’s hot, sunny and humid outside — dogs can experience heatstroke, dehydration and sunburn too. As their owners, it’s our job to pay attention to signs that pups are overheating, or, better yet, keep them from overheating in the first place.

To help pet parents (myself included) learn how to keep dogs cool in the heat, I talked to veterinarians about the best products to do so and safety tips to keep in mind.

The best cooling products for dogs

The type of cooling product you may want to use for your dog depends on the situation — for example, booties or paw balm is useful when walking on hot pavement, while water bottles keep pups hydrated. The items I recommend below address a variety of needs and meet expert shopping guidance. They include highly rated items (at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews) and those NBC Select pet parents use themselves. Experts also explain the purpose behind each product and when you may want to use it.

Keep in mind that while many of the products below can help keep dogs cool, they won’t succeed in lowering your pet’s temperature if they’re already overheated, says Dr. Leni K. Kaplan, a senior lecturer and clinician at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. If your pet is overheated and showing signs of heatstroke, call your vet immediately.

Best dog pool

Dogs release heat through their paws, a process you can encourage by dipping their feet in water, which is a great conductor of heat, says Kaplan. The moisture on a dog’s paws absorbs heat and conducts it away from their body into the air through evaporation. As this process plays out, your dog will begin cooling off.

If you have the space, you can fill a mini pool with cool water and let your dog stand or splash around in it. This pool folds in on itself, making it compact and easy to store when not in use. It comes with two caps: a standard cap that prevents water from leaking out and a cap to use if you’re connecting a hose to the pool. The pool is made with slip-resistant material on the bottom interior surface.

Best water sprayer

Instead of putting your dog in a pool to get their paws wet, you can use a hose or put them in the bathtub or shower, so long as the water isn’t hot, says Kaplan. The AquaPaw tool straps to your hand and lets you brush and water down your pet simultaneously, also making it ideal for at-home grooming. While you have the tool in your hand, you can easily access the on/off button on the side with your pointer finger, as well as the spray settings button to change the flow from low to high. It comes with adapters to fit shower and hose spigots, as well as an 8-foot flexible hose.

Best fan

When your dog is inside, they should ideally be in a climate-controlled environment so their body temperature doesn’t rise, says Dr. Zay Satchu, the co-founder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet. A mini fan can provide relief from the heat in addition to or supplemental to air conditioning. Fanning an overheated dog also encourages evaporation, aiding in the cooling process, says Dr. Douglas Kratt, a veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital in Wisconsin and the past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

You can attach this fan to your dog’s crate by wrapping its flexible legs around the walls, or use the legs to prop the fan up by a dog bed. The fan’s rechargeable battery lasts up to 10 hours and you can choose from three different wind speeds, according to the brand.

Best cooling dog bed

Coolaroo The Original Elevated Dog Bed $ 32.46 Amazon What to know What we like Multiple sizes available

Easy to clean

Breathable fabric Something to note Assembly required

Outdoor dog beds prevent pups from lying on hot surfaces indoors and outdoors. Experts say the best options are those raised above the ground so air can circulate underneath and keep dogs cool.

NBC commerce insights manager Donna Pilikyan used this elevated outdoor bed with her pup Ozzy, who spent many years of his life in Florida’s warm climate. Pilikyan says the bed, which is raised 8 inches off the ground, let Ozzy comfortably relax outside and prevented him from getting too hot. The bed’s surface is covered in a breathable fabric that you can wipe clean or hose off. It’s also lightweight, so you can move it around as needed.

Best dog cooling mat

Cooling mats give dogs a cold surface to rest on indoors or outdoors, says Sara Bonomo, a certified dog trainer and the owner of All 4 Paws. But keep in mind that these mats are a short-term solution — they only stay cold for a limited time and tend to warm up if you’re using them in a hot environment, says Satchu.

When dogs lay on this cooling mat, the gel inside it activates, making it cool to the touch for up to three hours, according to the brand. For an even more intense cooling sensation, you can chill the mat in the refrigerator before your dog uses it. You can place the mat on furniture, floors and outdoor surfaces, as well as put it in beds or crates. The mat is also foldable, making it easy to store and travel with. It reactivates for its next use after about 15 to 20 minutes of nonuse. To clean the mat, wipe it down with a damp cloth.

Best dog cooling blanket

This blanket is made with fabric that absorbs pets’ body heat and feels cool to the touch, according to the brand. I put it in my dog Mabel’s travel carrier and lay it down in her stroller on hot days, giving her a soft, comfortable, temperature-regulated place to sit, especially when we’re outside. I also put it on the grass at the park and bring it in the car. The blanket is machine-washable and quite durable — Mabel occasionally digs at it, but it’s never ripped or frayed.

The best hydrating products for dogs

Best water bowl

Ensuring your dog has access to fresh water at all times is important regardless of the weather, but it becomes even more crucial when it’s hot out — dogs tend to drink more during high temperatures to stay hydrated, so be sure to refill their bowl often, says Kaplan.

Owala’s Pet Bowl is made from stainless steel, an insulating material that keeps water cool over time, according to the brand. The bowl comes in two sizes (24 and 48 ounces) and it has high sides to prevent your pup from splashing water on your floors. There’s also a thick silicone ring on its base that keeps it from slipping or moving while dogs drink.

Best water fountain

When I first brought her home, Mabel had no interest in drinking out of a standard bowl. My vet recommended trying a water fountain instead, which she absolutely loves. Petlibro’s water fountain has a 2.1-gallon capacity, and between Mabel and my two cats drinking out of it, I refill it every few days by pouring water directly into the serving tray. It comes with a filtration system to purify water — you need to replace the disposable filter every two weeks. The fountain has a splash shield near the spout to prevent my floors from getting wet while my pets drink, and it operates almost completely silently. The fountain plugs into an outlet, but it also has a 16-hour battery reserve to keep it running in case there’s a power outage, according to the brand.

Best water bottle

If you’re traveling with your dog or taking them outdoors in hot weather, Bonomo recommends bringing a collapsible bowl or water bottle to keep them hydrated. PupFlask’s dishwasher-safe dog water bottle comes in two sizes (27 and 40 ounces) and it’s composed of two parts: a stainless steel bottle that stores water and a silicone lid that folds into a drinking bowl. Once you form the bowl, you can dispense water into it by pressing the unlock button on the top of the bottle and tilting it — to stop the water flow, just press the button again to lock it. The water bottle fits in most cup holders, according to the brand, and there’s a strap on its side you can hold, put around your wrist or attach a carabiner clip to.

Best cooling enrichment toy

In addition to drinking water, licking ice cubes and other frozen treats can keep dogs hydrated, plus it gives them an engaging indoor activity to do if it’s too hot for outdoor play or walks. Mabel adores the Woof Pupsicle, and it’s been a godsend for me to keep her occupied, especially as a teething puppy. You can unscrew the top of the Pupsicle and drop an ice cube or frozen treat inside, which your dog can then lick and gnaw at. The spherical-shaped rubber toy rolls around while dogs use it so they have to work for their frozen treat, keeping them entertained for 15 to 30 minutes, in my experience. The Pupsicle is available in small, large and extra large sizes.

The best sun protection products for dogs

Best dog booties

Ruffwear Grip Trex Dog Boots $ 44.95 Amazon What to know What we like Breathable fabric

Thick, grippy outsole

Multiple sizes available Something to note Uncomfortable for some dogs

Booties protect dogs’ paws from hot pavement, and Ruffwear sells one of Bonomo’s favorite pairs. The booties are made from mesh, a ventilated fabric that allows air to circulate throughout and prevents paws from getting hot. Their thick rubber outsole has grippy treads for traction, and the booties’ wide opening makes it easy to put them on and take them off. There’s also a hook-and-loop cinch closure that secures the booties on dogs’ paws while they’re walking.

Best paw balm

Paw balm can also help protect your dog’s paws from hot pavement if they won’t wear booties, says Satchu. When applied, the balm acts as a barrier between the ground and dogs’ paws, preventing them from getting too hot or burned.

Musher’s Secret Dog Paw Wax is made with natural waxes and oils like vitamin E and beeswax, ingredients that create an invisible protective barrier on paw pads and keep them soft so they don’t dry out, according to the brand. The wax, which you can also put on your dog’s snout, ears and elbows, can heal cracked, damaged skin, too. Its breathable formula allows perspiration to escape when it’s on skin, and you only need to use a little to cover targeted areas. Musher’s recommends applying the quick-drying, lick-safe wax two to three times a week where needed.

Best dog sunscreen

Many pet owners don’t realize that their dogs can get sunburned, experts say. All dogs are susceptible, but some are more at risk than others, like hairless dog breeds and dogs with white or thin coats, says Kratt. Dogs’ faces, especially their noses and ears, are particularly sensitive to the sun, says Bonomo. Sunscreen can help protect your pup from UV rays, so long as you use an option that’s specifically made for dogs — some ingredients in sunscreen for humans are toxic to dogs if ingested, like zinc oxide, which is often in mineral sunscreen, according to the American Kennel Club.

Epi-Pet’s dog sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning it protects pups from UVA and UVB rays. Its sprayable formula is non-greasy and water-resistant, according to the brand. The sunscreen is equivalent to a SPF 30 to 40 sunscreen people wear and it’s made with ingredients like vitamin E to moisturize dogs’ skin.

Best UPF clothing

DogZStuff Dog Cooling Vest with UV Protection $ 24.95 Amazon What to know What we like Dog sunscreen alternative

Doubles as a cooling towel

Multiple sizes available Something to note Nothing to note at this time

UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) measures a product’s ability to block sunlight, and UPF clothing, hats and goggles can act as an alternative to dog sunscreen if you find it challenging to apply, experts say. This lightweight, microfiber UPF dog shirt, which covers the back and stomach, is available in sizes XS to XL and has UPF 50+ protection. The vest also acts as a cooling towel — once you wet it, ring out the excess water and give it a shake to let air circulate throughout, the material becomes cool to the touch, according to the brand.

How to keep dogs cool: The top do’s and don’ts, according to vets

Regardless of whether you live in a warm climate year-round or temperatures are rising in your area due to seasonality, your goal as a dog owner is to prevent your pet from overheating in the first place instead of working to cool them down afterward, says Kaplan. Here are a few key ways to keep your dog cool:

Limit how much time your dog spends outside in the heat. If temperatures are moderately warm, keep outdoor activity to a minimum and try to only spend time outside during the coolest parts of the day (the early morning and late night), says Satchu. When your pet is outdoors, keep them in the shade as much as possible. In extreme temperatures, like those you may experience during a heat wave, only take your dog outside for about five to 10 minutes, or just enough time to relieve themselves, says Satchu. Never leave dogs in hot cars — doing so results in numerous pet deaths every year, says Kratt. Temperatures inside cars can quickly rise to life-threatening levels, even if you crack the windows open or park in the shade, he says. Instead, leave your dog at home while running errands when it’s hot out.

Frequently asked questions How do dogs cool off? Like humans, dogs’ main way of dissipating heat is through evaporation. But unlike humans, dogs can’t sweat through their skin, so they mainly rely on panting. Dogs inhale air as they pant, which makes the moisture from their tongues, nasal passages and the lining of their lungs evaporate. This process allows their bodies to cool down, according to the American Kennel Club. Dogs also dissipate heat through their paws, which have sweat glands on them, although they sweat very little compared to humans. What temperature is unsafe for dogs? There’s no exact temperature that tells you if it’s too hot outside for your dog. But as a rule of thumb, if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet, says Kratt. Bonomo says you should start taking precautions with your dog once temperatures are in the mid-70s. Once you factor in humidity, 70-degree temperatures, which may be relatively comfortable for us, can feel much warmer for dogs since their average body temperatures are naturally a few degrees higher than humans, experts told me. What types of dogs are at higher risk for heatstroke? How dogs are impacted by warm temperatures varies based on their physical characteristics, age, weight, medical conditions and activity level. Generally, however, dogs with dark fur and brachycephalic dogs (those who have flat or pushed-in faces, like bulldogs and pugs), have extra trouble with managing heat, says Bonomo. Puppies and senior dogs are also more susceptible to heatstroke than adolescent and adult dogs, says Satchu. There are two common misconceptions experts often hear when it comes to dogs and heat. Don’t assume that only large dogs can overheat, says Kaplan. Dogs are intolerant of heat no matter their size. Dog breeds with long hair are just as prone to heat-related issues as breeds with short coats. “Long hair can actually help keep a dog cool by acting as an insulator, similar to how insulation in your home keeps the AC inside,” says Satchu. Kratt doesn’t recommend shaving dogs with long or double coats in the summer, as it could increase their chance of overheating and sunburn. What’s the ideal indoor temperature for dogs? During the summer months, the ideal indoor temperature for most dogs is 75 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit, although, cooler temperatures are also safe for them, says Kratt. Dogs typically start showing signs of overheating between 81 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the American Kennel Club. Thus, 85 degrees Fahrenheit is the absolute maximum indoor temperature dogs should be exposed to if necessary — it should not be their norm, and it’s only safe if they have access to plenty of fresh water, can lay on cool surfaces like tile floors and are not exposed to direct sunlight, says Kratt. If you have further questions about the ideal indoor temperature for your dog, consult your vet. They can give you a more exact recommendation based on your pet’s age, physical characteristics and medical conditions. What are signs that a dog is overheating? Heat begins to impact dogs’ health when they reach critically high body temperatures, at which point they can become dehydrated and their body can begin to have multiple organ failure, says Satchu. If this isn’t rapidly treated, pets may suffer permanent organ damage or potentially die from complications, she says. That’s why it’s important to check on your dog when they spend time outside and keep an eye out for telltale signs they’re overheating, including: Anxiousness or relentlessness

Excessive panting and drooling

Rapid breathing

Vomiting or diarrhea

Abnormal gum and tongue color

Unsteadiness, disorientation and collapse If you’re concerned that your dog is severely overheating or experiencing heatstroke, take them inside immediately and bring them to a veterinarian, says Kratt.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Douglas Kratt is a veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital in Wisconsin and the past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

is a veterinarian at Central Animal Hospital in Wisconsin and the past president of the American Veterinary Medical Association. Dr. Leni K. Kaplan is a senior lecturer and clinician at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

is a senior lecturer and clinician at Cornell University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. Sara Bonomo is a certified dog trainer and the owner of All 4 Paws, which offers private training, dog walks and hikes in Westchester, New York.

is a certified dog trainer and the owner of All 4 Paws, which offers private training, dog walks and hikes in Westchester, New York. Dr. Zay Satchu is the co-founder and chief veterinary officer at Bond Vet, an urgent care and full-service veterinary clinic with locations around the northeast.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who has covered pet products for over five years, including flea and tick treatments, cat food and dog training treats. For this article, I spoke to four experts about how to keep dogs cool in hot weather and the best products to help pet owners do so.

