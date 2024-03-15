Sleeper Hits is our column dedicated to the secretly amazing products we’ve tried that should be more popular but aren’t (yet).

Mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets and quilts — Casper is practically synonymous with a good night’s sleep. A few of our favorites include the Casper Original Pillow and Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology, both of which won NBC Select Bed & Bath Awards.

I run past Casper’s store multiple times a week on my way to Central Park, but I never actually scanned the window display until about a year ago. There’s a bed frame stacked high with mattresses, the Casper Glowlight on a side table, the brand’s blanket robe on a mannequin and, tucked away in the corner, a stuffed dog sitting on a pyramid of dog beds. That caught my attention.

Casper sent NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin its dog bed, which her dog Chance loves sleeping on every day. Zoe Malin / NBC News

My family and I have an 11-year old, 100-pound labrador retriever, so we’re constantly thinking about how to make him more comfortable. Chance has bad hips, sore legs and dry skin, and as he’s aged, he’s spent more time sleeping. Finding a dog bed that fits his large body, cushions his achy joints and is easy for him to get in and out was a challenge until we found the Casper Dog Bed.

He has many others to choose from, like the Newton Baby Orthopedic Pet Bed and the Furhaven Orthopedic Dog Bed, but the support and comfort Casper’s offers is unparalleled. The brand sent me it to try last year, and now, Chance prefers snuggling up to that instead of me. My feelings are just a little hurt but I still think more pet owners should have this on their radar.

SKIP AHEAD What is the Casper Dog Bed? | Why I love Casper’s dog bed

What is the Casper Dog Bed?

Sizes: Small (up to 30 pounds), medium (up to 60 pounds) and large (up to 90 pounds) | Colors: Blue, gray and Sand (tan) | Return policy: 30-night trial | Warranty: One-year limited warranty

Here’s the 411 on Casper’s dog bed: It’s rectangular with a raised bolster around its perimeter. It comes in multiple sizes and colors, plus the core is made from two types of foam, giving it a firm overall feel. Since Chance is 100 pounds, I got the bed in a size large. It’s typically best for dogs up to 90 pounds, according to Casper, but I haven’t noticed that Chance’s extra 10 or so pounds impacts the bed’s performance.

The brand also claims that when dogs dig into the microfiber fabric on top of the nylon cover, it mimics the sensation of pawing at loose soil. Plus, the cover’s zippers get tucked away inside little pockets so they don’t scratch your floors and if you ever need a new one, the brand sells them separately.

The Casper Dog Bed arrived at my door packaged similarly to a mattress-in-a-box. It comes with five shrink-wrapped foam pieces, the largest of which forms the base of the bed and four of which form the bolster. I unwrapped each piece, let them expand and stuffed them inside the included cover. This was an easy process and a one-person job, but took some maneuvering because of how big the pieces were for a large size bed.

Why I love Casper’s dog bed

Chance choosing to spend time in a dog bed on his own is my barometer for whether or not he loves it. No bribing him with treats or his favorite toys — I want to know if he’ll lay in the bed totally unprompted. That’s exactly what happened with the Casper dog bed. After I set it up, he climbed in, laid down and went right to sleep. It was love at first sight — or rather, first snooze.

Cozy raised bolster

The bed’s sides aren’t very high and the sleeping area isn’t set too deeply into the bed, so he doesn’t have to lift his legs very much to step into or out of it. The bolster also provides a barrier of sorts, which gives Chance a place to rest his head and paws. It provides a sense of security for him, too. Chance can stretch out across the bed, which is elevated a few inches off the ground, and push his body up against the bolster without feeling like he’ll fall off when he changes positions halfway through a nap. Chance practically burrows inside and curls up into the bed because the bolster makes him feel so cozy and secure.

Casper’s dog bed offers a firm yet comfortable feel, which is especially beneficial for older dogs. Zoe Malin / NBC News

Firm yet comfortable support

When Chance lays on the Casper Dog Bed, he doesn’t sink. Instead, the foam supports his weight, lifts him up and molds to the shape of his body, which takes pressure off of areas that typically cause him pain like his hips and elbows. I even sat in the bed myself and was surprised I didn’t feel the hard ground beneath me. And despite Chance spending hours in the bed every day for the past 10 months, it hasn’t started to slouch. The firm foam gives the bed a lot of structure so it doesn’t lose its shape over time.

Machine-washable, removable cover

Something I prioritize when buying a dog bed is a machine-washable, removable cover — Casper’s has exactly that. It’s reassuring to know that I can strip the cover off the bed if Chance gets it so dirty that my attempts at spot cleaning aren’t making much of a difference. The cover’s fabric can be a bit difficult to get stains out regardless of how I clean it, and Chance’s fur tends to cling to it, so I often have to use the Chom Chom Roller to get hair off of it. It’s totally worth it though, because the cover’s fabric truly is as resistant to chewing, digging and scratching as Casper says. Chance tends to nibble and dig at the cover when he gets excited or before settling down, and I’ve never worried about him making holes in it.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who writes about pet products, including stories on outdoor dog beds, cat carriers and dog nail trimmers. For this article, she discussed her experience using the Casper Dog Bed, which the brand sent her to try, for 10 months with her 11-year-old labrador retriever.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.