Mother’s Day is only one week away, and there’s one question on everyone’s minds: Have you bought your Mother’s Day gift yet? If not, no need to stress, but you do need to take action. Fortunately, there are some stores and brands that understand that last-minute Mother’s Day gifts will happen, and they ship expeditiously.

I’ve rounded up some of this year’s best last-minute gifts, including beauty products, home decor, wellness accessories and more. Keep in mind that an Amazon Prime membership also lets you access complimentary, two-day shipping, so you can be sure your gift will come in time for the big day.

The best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts in 2026

While many brands and stores offer expedited shipping, there’s no guarantee that everything will arrive on time. Amazon offers fast, free shipping, along with exclusive discounts to Prime members, so it’s an easy go-to when you need a last-minute gift.

Gifts under $50

While all Legos are usually pretty popular with the NBC Select editors, this Botanicals edition orchid is an all-time favorite. It includes 608 pieces to help mom build the orchid, along with the stem, the leaves and the holding pot. It’s also not just a fun pastime — once it’s built it doubles as cute, floral decor for your mom’s shelves.

Biodance’s sheet masks are some of our favorites, and with this set you can gift your mom four of the brand’s bestsellers all at once. The pack is great for all skin types since it includes masks to address a range of skin care concerns — the Bio Collagen Real Deep Mask, the Hydro Cera-nol Real Deep Mask, the Refreshing Sea Kelp Real Deep Mask, and the Radiant Vita Niacinamide Real Deep Mask.

This water bottle is a favorite of NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez, who says it’s easy to sip from without any spillage. The bottle’s dual-wall insulation can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and it can be easily carried around using the attached loop. It also comes in more than 20 colorful designs.

NBC Select contributing editor Deanna Pai loves Phlur’s hair and body mist, which she says lasts most of the day without fading or drying out her hair. Each mist is infused with oils to add fragrance, while the texture is still lightweight enough that it won’t make your giftee’s hair greasy or oily. You can also choose from 16 scents for one that the mom in your life will love best.

Skip the passport holders and luggage tags — this year, give your travel-happy mother figure a travel essential that’s practical but also fun to use. This mirror folds down for easy portability, and has three built-in LED light settings, including white, warm and cool for doing makeup while on the go. It’s also dimmable, so she can adjust it to perfectly suit her fave hue.

Speaking from experience, Baked by Melissa’s treats are delicious, so if your mom has a sweet tooth, this 25-cupcake bundle is just what she needs. It includes several mini, bite-sized cupcakes in flavors like cookie butter brownie, s’mores, vanilla and sprinkles and more. The cupcakes are nut-free and kosher, and come wrapped in an exclusive Mother’s Day box.

Gifts under $100

Art fans will love this watercolor set that includes 48 beautiful watercolors to paint with. The paints are Japanese Gansai, which have a smooth finish and are designed to mimic the colors seen in nature, according to the brand. Along with the paints, the set includes a color chart and a cover/mixing sheet for blending shades. It’s a great gift for a newly retired mom or the mom in your life who loves a great no-screen activity.

For the fitness enthusiast mom (of those looking to get into fitness), grab these versatile Bala Bangle weights. They have a flexible design that can be used on the wrists or ankles, and are available in 1-, 3- and 3-pound versions. Aside from the sleek design, NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin also loves how comfortable these are to wear during her workouts.

Nutrition experts recommended this Ninja portable blender to us for its powerful blades, which they said keep drinks smooth even when blending ice cubes. The max fill line helps to prevent overpacking, while the one-speed operation makes it easy to use for anyone. The parts are also dishwasher-safe.

This unique travel pillow offers full head and neck support — it has a raised-edge design that cups the neck while sleeping, along with a velcro strap for a custom fit, according to the brand. The uneven sides let sleepers choose the position that works best for them, and the pillow includes a travel bag for safekeeping.

Each of these mugs is made from porcelain and has a bold, bright color with a contrasting handle in a different shape. The mugs come in a set of four and are dishwasher- and microwave-safe — it’s the perfect colorful, eclectic start to your mom’s mornings.

Gifts over $100

Digital photos are great, but physicals are even better, which is why your mom or grandma will love this photo printer to help preserve her favorite family memories. It has a pocket-sized design (making it great for bringing on trips), and can print directly from any smartphone, according to the brand. It also uses dye-based crystals instead of ink, so she won’t have to buy any replacement cartridges.

We’re big Medicube fans at NBC Select, and with this bundle you can gift your mom two of the brand’s top-rated products at once. It includes the Pro Booster, which is a skin care device with four modes for smoother, even-toned skin; and the Hyaluronic Moisturizing Capsule cream, a soothing moisturizer that helps balance and hydrate the skin using panthenol and hyaluronic acid, according to the brand. Your giftee can follow up the device with the moisturizer, or pair the device with the accompanying app for tips, routines, and more.

My Macbook Neo may be my favorite purchase of the year yet. It’s compact, lightweight and has a fast speed that’s great for web browsing, streaming, word processing and more. It’s the ideal personal laptop for everyday use, and is Apple’s most affordable model yet.

Malin’s Hulken bag is her favorite anti-schlepping buy for grocery trips or errands around the city. The bag has a foldable design that makes storage easy, along with four 360-degree wheels to help your giftee avoid having to carry anything. The long straps also make it wearable as both a tote and a pulley bag.

When it comes to flowers, The Bouqs Co. does some of the best bouquets and this bundle is the ideal gift for any flower-loving mom. Not only does it include a beautiful bouquet of carnations, white snapdragons and yellow and peach roses, but you’ll also get an embroidered “flower person” tote from Lands’ End. You can also choose to add a decorative vase for an additional fee.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter at NBC Select who has given dozens of gift ideas for a variety of holidays and occasions, including the best zodiac gifts, aesthetic gifts, and Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon. For this article, I researched products across shopping categories like home, beauty, wellness and more, including NBC Select staff favorites, and compiled the best last-minute gifts to consider for your mom this year.

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