No matter who you’re shopping for, putting thought into a great gift will make anyone on your list feel special. One way to do so is to opt for a creative personalized gift, such as engraved jewelry, monogrammed pajamas or even a unique picture frame.

To help you find the best personalized gifts to show that you care we curated customizable gifts across a variety of categories and price points and ages —we have stuff for men, women and children. Keep in mind that customizations usually aren’t fast and we recommend paying particular attention to processing timelines when ordering.

The best personalized gifts in 2024

Every item on this list is either a top seller from previous gift guides, personal recommendations from NBC Select staff, products we’ve written about and tried before and highly rated options from Etsy, Amazon and other popular retailers.

There’s nothing like a handwritten note, and cards with your name printed on them always feel more meaningful and special, if you ask us. You can print your giftee’s name or initials on this thick cardstock in a variety of fonts, colors and designs. The customized stationery has a blank interior and comes with white envelopes.

You could customize this wooden sign for any area of someone’s home — like over a bar in an entertainment room or above a crib. The sign is customizable in a variety of ways: You can choose from 12 fonts, 38 different colors and 10 different sizes, allowing you to create something extra personal to whomever you are gifting it to.

You can opt for one of three types of bristles (boar, boar & nylon, and tipped metal) on this customizable beachwood hairbrush from Prose. Boat bristles are best for fine to medium hair and are good for softness and shine, boar and nylon bristles are best for smoothness and medium to thick hair, while tipped metal bristles are ideal for detangling thick or curly hair, according to Prose. You can add a complimentary monogram once it’s in your cart.

Nothing says cozy like a terry robe. This men’s option has a classic look and has sleeves that your giftee can roll and button to keep them in place, so they stay dry when doing things like washing their face or brushing their teeth. The perfect finishing touch? Adding your recipient’s monogram for an additional $15. “My personalized Weezie robe is one of the best gifts I’ve ever been given,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider.

You can etch this bamboo cutting board with a family name that way they can pass it down for years. You can also add text that says “established in” and put whatever year a couple got married under the name to make it even more special. The cutting board is an inch thick and has a groove around the edge to cut juices if you’re slicing meat. It also comes in a nice gift box, making gift-giving even easier.

With this digital picture frame, your giftee can display their favorite photos all in place. It has a 10.1-inch screen encased by a black frame and can store over 40,000 photos. To use it, your recipient can connect it to an app that allows you to send photos and short video clips, according to the brand.

These sandals from Chaco have thick straps to keep them secure and a contoured footbed that provides arch support and cushioning, according to the brand. Even more fun: You can customize the look by selecting the color and patterns of the straps, buckle, footbed and more. You can even have their name embroidered on them.

New parents will appreciate this sweet keepsake. The kit comes with a frame that has a spot for a photo, plus air-dry clay so that the parents can capture their little one’s foot and hand print. A name and date printing kit is also included for extra personalization. The included frame is made from wood that’s painted white and glass.

If you’re looking for an affordable gift that still feels high end, these initial cufflinks are a great option. They’re 17mm and made from polished brass and come in a sleek black box that you don’t need to wrap. You can add their first or last initial to the links, making them feel more special.

This lightweight, water-resistant pouch — which is great for travel and storing everyday essentials — comes in a small or large size and you can add an embroidered monogram for $15. You can choose from 13 different colors, including alpine green, orchid and silver.

L.L. Bean Monogram Boat and Tote Bag

L.L. Bean is known for their classic totes that you can personalize with one initial, a monogram or a name up to ten characters long — some people even choose to write a short, funny phrase to reflect an inside joke or their personality. This bag comes in four sizes (small, medium, large or extra large), two strap lengths (regular or long) and you can choose from 12 different strap and base colors.

Your phone goes everywhere you go and having a personalized case is an easy way to add some personality . These can fit a selection of Apple, Google and Samsung phones, and they come in a range of materials including clear plastic and pebbled leather, in assorted colors and patterns, so you can find a combination that really suits your loved one’s style. Then, customize it further by adding their name (up to 8 characters).

Personalized socks? Yup, it’s a thing.You can print your favorite photo on these — think a cute grinning baby or someone’s beloved dog. Simply pick your sock color (there are 13 color options) and upload your photo. The company will create a silhouette of your photo and print it on the socks.

Think of this as a personalized version of Connect Four. The set’s carved by hand out of maple wood in Greensboro, North Carolina and it comes with 42 playing pieces in two colors (which you get to choose). You can customize up to four lines of the board with up to seven characters. Some ideas: A couple’s name and wedding anniversary or the names of everyone in a family.

This black and white mug, which holds 15 ounces of liquid, is designed to look as if it’s made from tiles commonly found in Parisian bistros. One thing to know: Your giftee will have to hand wash it. “I gave my aunt this mug for Christmas last year and she absolutely loved it,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “I love the contrast of the black and gold colors.”

Birthdate Co. makes 365 different candles — one for every day of the year. This way, you can buy someone a candle that corresponds to their birthdate. The candles are made from soy wax and have a 60 to 80 hour burn time and every label is printed with that birthdate’s ruling number and planet, personality description and tarot card, according to the brand. Plus, you can further customize it with someone’s name.

You can customize this stainless steel keychain with a photo on one side and engraved text of your choice on the other. This could be a particularly thoughtful gift for those who live far away — consider putting a child’s picture on it for grandparents or a picture of you and an old pal for a long distance friend. The keychain also has a double-ring clasp for a more secure fit on our keys, according to the brand.

Need the perfect gift for your sister or another woman in your life? This 18K gold-plated bracelet is adjustable to a 6- or 7-inch length and has a single letter initial that connects both sides of the chain. “I love that it looks very high quality in person even though it doesn’t cost too much,” says Fernandez. “It isn’t too bulky or heavy on the wrist and you can easily adjust it with the clasp.”

This notebook is wrapped with faux leather that you can stamp with an initial. Inside you’ll find 176 perforated, unlined pages attached to a spiral insert — making it great for note taking or journaling. The journal comes in five different colors — black, cedar, moss, lilac and bright red — and each one has a contrasting leather tie to keep it closed and secure.

Chocolate lovers will get a kick out of getting a giant Toblerone bar in a package personalized with their name. The bar is made of milk chocolate, honey and almond nougat and comes in four sizes — 200 grams, 360 grams, 900 grams or 4.5 kilograms. Along with a person’s name, you can select from a handful of images (like a heart or mountain) to be printed on the box.

Yeti makes some of our favorite to-go cups for hot beverages and this 30-ounce stackable cup is definitely one of them. The vacuum-insulated tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, according to the brand, and it comes with the Yeti’s signature MagSlider lid to prevent your drink from splashing. When it comes to customization, there are numerous options. For between $6 and $10, you can add a name, monogram, design or can upload a logo.

A framed photo is always a nice gift, but this 3D-printed picture takes that idea up a notch. You can send in a photo of your choosing and the company will create a 3D etching into this crystal cube. You can choose a variety of sizes for the cube, including small, medium, large, and beyond and can select either a simple black base or one that has LED lights embedded into it to light up your photo.

I was given this blanket monogrammed with my daughter’s name when she was born and love using it to keep her warm on walks in her stroller or to spread out on the floor to give her a soft spot to play. On one side the blanket is a cream sherpa and the other side is made of a soft polyester that comes in 11 different colors. When it comes to personalizing it with a name, you can choose from 11 fonts and add up to 12 characters.

Do you and your partner have a favorite song? Or maybe there’s a tune that always makes you think of your dad, sister or pal? This plaque allows you to upload a photo of you and that person and print the name of a song and artist on it. For those who subscribe to Spotify Premium, you can place a scannable link on the plaque so that the gift recipient can simply scan it to start listening to that sentimental song directly in the app. The plaque is acrylic with a wood base and LED lights.

Fancy pajamas are one of those things you rarely buy yourself but are a joy to receive. This men’s set is made from a soft, breathable Tencel modal fabric and come in black, navy, charcoal, blue, cabernet or forest green — all of which have ivory piping. The set includes a button-down shirt, long-sleeve top and loose-fitting pants with an elastic waistband that your recipient can cinch and tie for a customized fit. For an additional $15, you can add a monogram on the pocket.

Jetsetters will appreciate the utility of this travel jewelry case, which you can emboss with your recipient’s monogram on the top. The case is made with vegan leather on the outside and lined with soft linen on the inside. Each side of the interior has organizational slots and loops for different sized necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets. It also has a mirror inside to make slipping in earrings easy. It zippers shut to keep everything secure.

Printwoo Custom Blanket with Picture Text

My sister is obsessed with her dog, so a few years ago I customized this blanket with a bunch of pictures of her and her pup — and she still says it is the best Christmas gift I’ve ever given her. You can pick 10 different photos to add to this flannel blanket and can add personalized text in the middle. You can select from 15 different colors and patterns for the blanket and three different sizes — 30 inches by 40 inches (good for a baby), 50 inches by 70 inches or 60 inches by 80 inches.

These anything-but-basic playing cards come in fun prints (think green jaguars, tigers, flowers or graphic stripes) and you can choose to have the first letter of someone’s name monogrammed on them. The 52-card set feels smooth in your hand and comes encased in a clear acrylic box that looks pretty when set out on a coffee table or bar cart.

You can turn any picture into a Lego portrait. The mosaic kit comes with 4,702 Lego pieces in five colors. To customize it, when you order your kit, you’ll be prompted to upload a photo and then use the site to pixelate it. Then, you’ll print that photo and use it as your map when the kit comes to create a pixelated Lego mosaic of that pic.

Carhartt is known for its durable work gear and anyone who considers themselves handy will appreciate this tool bag from the brand. You can have it embroidered with two lines of text (12 letters per line) and the tote-shaped bag is water-repellent. It has a wide opening that your giftee can zip shut and the interior has a number of pockets and slots to fit all kinds of tools. The handles are reinforced and there are slot pockets on both sides of the exterior to hold more items.

Create fun for the whole family by uploading a photo and having it turned into a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle. The finished product will be 24 inches by 18 inches and you can choose your ideal orientation (horizontal or vertical). Score bonus points by including some puzzle glue with this gift, so your loved ones can put their puzzle on display once complete.

This belt bag has an adjustable strap and three interior mesh pockets to store your giftee’s key essentials. It’s made of a waterproof, tear-resistant nylon material that’s easy to clean, too, according to the brand. You can customize the outside with your giftee’s first initial at checkout.

Have some new homeowners in your life? They’ll appreciate this custom house print from Minted. Simply upload a photo of their home and Minted will create a custom line drawing of their home in return. You can choose from four sizes and 10 colors for the sketch. You can also add text to the bottom of the print — like a family name and address — and for an additional cost, you can have the print framed.

You can personalize this custom branding iron with up to three letters and then all your giftee has to do is heat it up and use it to stamp their steaks or burger buns anytime they run their barbecue. They can also use it outside of the kitchen space to brand wood and leather accessories like a cutting board or cowboy boots.

You can customize this calendar by pairing each month with a photo of family or friends, and picking from five fonts. Each photo and calendar is printed on matte cardstock that sits on a luxe brass easel, which is also available in a matte black patina — your choice.

This popular necklace comes with a charm that you or your recipient can add a photo to. From afar, the charm looks like a small black jewel, but wearers can place it close to the eye to see the picture inside. Many reviewers note that they’ve purchased this for people who have recently lost a loved one or pet. The 15.75-inch chain includes a 2-inch extender and you can choose from silver, 18K gold or rose plated.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a writer for NBC Select and a journalist who has been covering beauty, style and home, and writing gift guides for nearly 20 years.

Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor for NBC Select who curated the gifts in this article. He chose items based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting, NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated items from retailers our readers love, like Etsy and Amazon.

