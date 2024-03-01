An old, scratchy towel is no way to cap off a hot, steamy shower. A much better finale: Wrapping yourself in a fluffy, warm bath towel. You don’t have to go to a fancy department store or niche boutique to find such a towel. Just like you can find great kitchen gadgets and travel accessories on Amazon, there are several high-quality towels on the online retailer. But with so many options available, it can feel overwhelming to shop.

Whether you are on a budget or looking to splurge, the key is knowing exactly what to look for to ensure you wind up with towels that are plush, durable and absorbent. To help you shop, we asked interior design experts for their top towel-shopping tips. Then, using their expertise, we rounded up top-rated towels from Amazon.

How we picked the best bath towels from Amazon: Absorbency “Look for towels made from materials like Egyptian or Turkish cotton, which are known for their fantastic ability to soak up moisture,” says Mina Lisanin, an interior designer and founder of ML Interiors in New York City. Another thing to pay attention to is GSM, which can help you deduce how absorbent a towel will be. This metric stands for grams per square meter and is used to measure the weight of a fabric. A lower GSM (under 400) indicates a lighter, thinner weight towel, while a towel with a higher GSM tends to be thicker and fluffier — making it more absorbent. Certifications Look for towels that say Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®, which ensures your towels are free of harmful chemicals, says Katie Elks, Design Director at Brooklinen. Color and design One of the benefits of shopping for towels on Amazon is the number of options — no matter what color or style you’re looking for, you’ll likely be able to find it. “While white towels offer a timeless and clean look and are practical because they can be bleached, keeping them bright and clean over time,” says Lisanin. “But you can also explore different colors and patterns to match the bathroom's vibe.”

The best bath towels from Amazon

Using the above expert guidance, we narrowed down a list of highly rated towels from Amazon. Many of these picks were also tested by NBC staffers for our Best of Bed and Bath Awards.

These towels from popular bed and bath brand Brooklinen come in a set of two for just under $90 and have an 820 GSM, which means they are on the plusher side. “I am very happy with my Super-Plush bath towels,” says NBC Select’s managing editor Leah Ginsberg. “They are thicker and softer than most other towels I’ve owned, and they’re very absorbent. They also look chic — my bathroom is pretty simple, so they add some style.” The towels come in white, graphite, ocean and more.

“I got these bath towels from Amazon as a more affordable option to give to guests and they’re a great quality for the price — especially since they come in a pack of four,” says NBC Select editor Mili Godio. “They’re equally as absorbent as my fancier towels and nice and long to wrap around you fully.” They have a 600 GSM, are made from 100% cotton and come in 15 different colors and a few different sizes — including 27 inches by 54 inches and 16 inches by 30 inches.

I’ve long been a fan of the brand’s bedding, and last year, I splurged on these towels. They have a 685 GSM, are plush and absorbent, and have held up after countless washings. This material is a unique, organic variety of naturally-colored brown cotton yarn that is more expensive to source. This is why this towel has a higher price tag, according to Coyuchi.

This towel is made from 100% pima cotton and has a waffle pattern with 30% longer threads to make it more durable, according to the brand. “These towels are very absorbent,” says NBC Select’s associate updates editor Zoe Malin. “The fabric immediately started absorbing water from my skin when I wrapped the towel around me, and my skin felt dry quickly.” The towels come in white or gray and are available in a hand towel and washcloth size.

These towels, which come in a set of four or 16, have a 600 GSM, making them plush and absorbent. They are made from 100% cotton and have a double-stitched hem for durability, according to the brand. The towels, which have a 4.3-star average from over 16,300 reviews on Amazon, come in 22 colors.

These towels from Tommy Hilfiger are 100% cotton and have a 574 GSM. They have Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification, which means they’re made free of chemicals and have a 4.5-star average rating from over 4,410 reviews on Amazon. To best preserve the quality of these towels, you should machine wash them separately on cold using the delicate cycle and tumble dry them on low, according to the brand.

Made with 100% Turkish cotton, which Lisanin says is extra absorbent, this set includes four towels and is available in 20 colors. They are Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified and you get four towels in the set. American Soft’s set has a 4.4-star average rating from over 57,600 reviews on Amazon and you can also get these towels in a larger bath sheet size.

This towel set has a 4.5-star average rating from over 40,600 reviews on Amazon and can be purchased in a set of four towels or in a larger set that includes two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths. The towels are made from 100% Turkish cotton and are Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified.

You can buy this 100% cotton towel as a single or a set of two or four. These towels have 600 GSM and are OEKO-TEX® certified. These towels come in various colors, including white, navy and black and are quick-drying, according to the brand. To clean, these towels can be machine washed and dried.

How to shop for towels

If you are shopping for towels, the experts we spoke to suggested keeping the following in mind:

Feel: This comes down to preference — some people prefer a fluffier towel, while others like a thinner version. "Products with a higher GSM will be thicker, extremely fluffy and luxurious," says Elks. This type of towel has maximum absorbency, tends to feel warmer and takes up more room in your linen closet. If you prefer a thinner option, consider a waffle towel. This type has raised threads that form small squares, a lower GSM and are lightweight and quick-drying, says Elks.

Quantity: When buying towels, you'll want to consider how many you need for your home. "For a couple, having four to six towels should do the trick, allowing for rotation between uses and laundry days," says Lisanin. "For a family of four, you might want to double that amount, aiming for around eight to twelve towels to ensure there's always enough to go around."

Budget: You'll want to think about your ideal price point before you browse — especially for Amazon shopping, as there is a wide range of prices available. "You don't have to break the bank to find great towels," says Lisanin. "While high-end options might offer extra softness and durability, there are plenty of mid-range choices that offer excellent value for money."

