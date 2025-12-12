As a Florida native who went to college in Syracuse, NY (one of the country’s snowiest cities), I’ve experienced my fair share of weather shock, especially when it comes to heavy snowfall. I had no choice but to get familiar with certain winter essentials — like a snow blower and even a salt spreader — fast.

Snow shovels are another must-have tool for managing hefty snow buildup and keeping the outside of your home looking neat. To find the best ones, I spoke with a snow and ice management expert and a lawn appliances expert for their guidance and recommendations.

How I picked the best snow shovels

There are a few important aspects to consider while shopping for a snow shovel. Here’s what I kept in mind, per expert guidance, when making this list:

Shovel type: Different types of snow shovels exist, and each one is best for a specific task. A scooping shovel is best for lifting light or heavy snow and throwing it out of the way, according to Tom Canete, the CEO and president of Canete Snow Management. “These shovels typically have a deeper, narrower blade, making them suitable for small or irregular spaces, or for moving snow longer distances,” says Canete. Another common type is the push shovel (also known as a plowing shovel or snow pusher), which is best for hauling light fresh snow, according to Canete. “These shovels often have a curved blade and are designed to push snow to the side,” he says. I’ve included both shovel types below.

Handle shape: Prioritize ergonomic snow shovels with an angled handle, as it can help you maintain balance when you scoop, and prevent pain to your body, particularly your back, hands and wrists, according to Canete. I included shovels with a handle shaped like a capital letter D, which “offers better grip and control while shoveling, especially with scooping shovels,” he says.

Blade type: Canete also recommends considering both blade and edge type. Blade refers to the scooping mechanism of the shovel — it’s usually either plastic or metal, according to Canete. “Plastic is lightweight and resists rusting,” he says. Though, in some cases, it may be more practical to use a metal-edged snow shovel because “it can help scrape off snow more efficiently, though it can make scooping more difficult,” Canete says. With that said, Canete recommends using metal blade snow shovels for very heavy piles of snow or for scraping hardened ice on the ground. I included snow shovels with both plastic and metal blades.

Snow type and texture: The texture and weight of snow will determine which type of shovel is best to use, which means it may be helpful to have both types in your arsenal. “For lighter snowfalls, a [snow] pusher allows you to move the snow like a plow on a truck,” says Lou Manfredini, a home expert at Ace Hardware. “A scooper lets you grab the snow and throw it out of the way.” (The inclusion of products sold by Ace Hardware in this article was made independently of Manfredini, who we only consulted for shopping tips and guidance. We did not ask Manfredini for product recommendations.)

Top-rated snow shovels

All of the snow shovels on this list have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon, or, at least 100 reviews on their brand sites or the sites of other major retailers, such as Home Depot, Lowe’s and AceHardware. All but one of the shovels on this list have an ergonomic, D-shaped handle and a handful of them have a curved body toward the bottom.

This snow shovel is perfect for shoveling, hauling and moving relatively light and powdery snow around your lawn or yard. It has two D-shaped handles on the body, which provide a great amount of support, meaning you can use it without a ton of strain. The shovel only weighs around 4 pounds and is a great option for someone who doesn’t have a strong back.

This snow shovel has a tall blade and a D-shaped handle to make lifting and throwing snow on the ground easy. The blade is also 14 inches wide, meaning it holds a decent amount of snow with each scoop, ultimately saving you time on lawn maintenance.

This snow shovel has a unique bent shaft at the bottom, which can help provide support to your body as you shovel snow and prevent you from having to bend down as far since the blade is sitting at a lower angle. It also has a nylon attachment that runs along the blade to help the shovel last longer, as it comes in contact with the hard concrete and other surfaces.

True Temper Snow Pusher with Versa Grip $ 59.84 Home Depot What to know Shovel type: pushing | Blade material: plastic | Blade length: 8.5 in. | Overall length: 56.5 in. What we like Has a wide blade

Slender design

Easy to store Something to note Doesn't have curved handle

This shovel has a metal shaft and a plastic blade that is over a foot in length, making it easier to push powdery snow across the ground and out of the way. Rather than a D-shaped handle, it has a more unique form, though you can still use it to hang the shovel on a sturdy hook in your home or storage room, since it’s only around five pounds.

Garant Poly Ergonomic Snow Shovel $ 44.47 DK Hardware What to know Shovel type: scooping | Blade material: metal | Blade length: 19 in. | Overall length: 56.5 in. What we like Curved handle

Wide blade Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This snow shovel is an ideal choice when you need to shift snow, like from the sidewalk to the curb, for example, without having to actually lift or carry it. It has a curved handle which provides support to the body and a D-shaped handle to make it easy to grasp when pushing snow along the rough concrete. To help the edge of the blade from getting damaged as you work, it has a strip of nylon material attached to it.

Bringing together the space consciousness of a snow push-style shovel and the power of a snow blower, the Earthwise battery-powered snow shovel makes it substantially easier to move snow (up to 300 pounds) across surfaces such as a driveway, sidewalk or street. It has wheels in the back so you smoothly push it across snow-covered surfaces — as it moves, it pushes snow out of the way to create a clear pathway. The wheeled shovel is equipped with a 40-volt brushless motor (similar to a vacuum) and comes with a charger, according to the brand.

How to shop for snow shovels

Think about the following factors as you consider your options:

Snow texture

According to both Manfredini and Canete, snow that is soft, powdery and light in texture and weight is logically easier to move, so a plastic-blade snow shovel is an appropriate choice. Powder-like snow is also easy to maneuver with a snow pusher-style shovel, says Canete. On the other hand, heavier snow may require the use of a metal snow shovel given its weight. Depending on the weather, it may be best to have both a metal and plastic snow shovel on hand.

Orthopedic health

If you are older and/or have issues related to back, hand or wrist pain, it’s especially important to look for a shovel with an ergonomic handle, according to Manfredini. “There are ergonomic handles on some snow shovels that basically help you from needing to bend as far when grabbing the snow and throwing it,” he says. “The battery [operated] snow shovels are a great solution for someone with back issues.”

Frequently asked questions Is a metal or plastic snow shovel better? Both plastic and metal snow shovels have their benefits and drawbacks. Plastic snow shovels are more lightweight than metal ones but they aren’t always as sturdy. Metal options are heavier, making it potentially harder to lift and throw snow around. Plus, certain types of shovels are more appropriate for handling different textures of snow, according to Canete.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Tom Canete is the CEO and president of snow and ice management company Canete Snow & Ice Management based in Wayne, NJ. The company is ranked in the top 15 snow contractors nationwide.

is the CEO and president of snow and ice management company Canete Snow & Ice Management based in Wayne, NJ. The company is ranked in the top 15 snow contractors nationwide. Lou Manfredini a home expert at home and landscaping retailer Ace Hardware.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about several subjects related to home and lifestyle. I’ve written about the best fertilizer to use for every type of garden, how to clean grout in your bathroom and how to shop for a pressure washer. I also write about home appliances like vacuums and leaf blowers. I spoke with a snow and ice management expert as well a home appliance expert for their snow shovel guidance.

