People often underestimate the importance of a hat when spending time outdoors. Yes, hats do a great job of keeping sunlight out of your eyes and making it easier to see, but some of them can also help protect your skin, similar to sunscreen. This is why dermatologists recommend wearing clothing with Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF).

“Topical SPF is a great tool, but it also isn’t perfect. Chemical sunscreens must be fully absorbed to work, about 30 minutes after application,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman. “For physical [mineral] sunscreen, if you do not have consistent application or an area rubs off, then you are not adequately protected.”

UPF clothing, including hats, is the first line of defense against ultraviolet (UV) radiation, especially for those with sensitive skin. But what exactly is UPF? We consulted experts to understand how UPF works and used their guidance to compile the best UPF hats to shop for.

What is the UPF rating?

“UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor. It shows how well a fabric protects you from UV rays,” according to Dr. Mohiba Tareen, a board-certified dermatologist at Tareen Dermatology. “These are the rays that can cause skin aging (UVA) and burning (UVB). A UPF rating tells you how much UV radiation can get through the fabric.” As an example, if a hat has a UPF 50 rating, that means that 1/50th (2%) of UV rays pass through, so it blocks 98%.Here’s a quick breakdown to determine how protective UPF ratings are:

UPF 15–24: Good protection

Good protection UPF 25–39: Very good protection

Very good protection UPF 40–50+: Excellent protection

How we picked the best UPF hats

When shopping for a UPF sun-protective hat, our experts stress the importance of keeping the following key factors in mind:

UPF rating: Although the Skin Cancer Foundation allows a minimum of UPF 30, the most optimal level of protection is 50+, says Tareen. A UPF rating of 30 means the fabric allows 1/30th, or about 3%, of UV radiation to pass through. A garment rated UPF 50 permits only 1/50th, or about 2% of UV transmission. Any fabric that permits less than 2% is labeled UPF 50+.

Although the Skin Cancer Foundation allows a minimum of UPF 30, the most optimal level of protection is 50+, says Tareen. A UPF rating of 30 means the fabric allows 1/30th, or about 3%, of UV radiation to pass through. A garment rated UPF 50 permits only 1/50th, or about 2% of UV transmission. Any fabric that permits less than 2% is labeled UPF 50+. Weave density: The denser the fabric, the better it blocks the rays. For a quick visual check, Dr. Tareen recommends holding the hat up to the sunlight to gauge its transparency.

The denser the fabric, the better it blocks the rays. For a quick visual check, Dr. Tareen recommends holding the hat up to the sunlight to gauge its transparency. Color: “The more intense the hue, the better the protection,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Dark or bright colors, including red, black and navy blue, absorb more UV rays than lighter colors, like whites and pastels.

“The more intense the hue, the better the protection,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. Dark or bright colors, including red, black and navy blue, absorb more UV rays than lighter colors, like whites and pastels. Material: Different types of material matter as well, according to our experts. For instance, unbleached cotton, rayon, flax and hemp all consist of natural fibers that absorb UV rays, while shiny polyester, nylon or lightweight satin silks deflect the rays and are considered more protective. In addition, these latter materials are quick-drying, which is another plus, as a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that UV protection appears to be less effective when the material is wet.

Different types of material matter as well, according to our experts. For instance, unbleached cotton, rayon, flax and hemp all consist of natural fibers that absorb UV rays, while shiny polyester, nylon or lightweight satin silks deflect the rays and are considered more protective. In addition, these latter materials are quick-drying, which is another plus, as a study conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information found that UV protection appears to be less effective when the material is wet. Coverage: The best sun-protective hats should have a minimum 3-inch brim around the circumference or a minimum 3-inch bill with a permanently attached drape to cover the neck and ears, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. For baby and toddler hats, the foundation recommends a 2½-inch brim.

The best UPF hats to shop in 2026

Below, we rounded up a list of the best UPF hats for men, women, kids and babies that meet the experts’ criteria. All provide optimum coverage, have a UPF rating of 50 or more and have the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation. Many of them also have at least a 4-star average rating from 500 reviews or more on Amazon or at least 100 reviews at a retailer.

Best overall UPF hat

GearTop Wide Brim Sun Hat $ 19.99 Amazon What to know UPF rating: UPF 50+ | Brim: 3.7 in. What we like Has inside pocket Something to note Best for adults

This unisex wide-brimmed safari hat has UPF 50+ protection to block out 98% of the sun’s rays, according to the brand. It has breathable mesh to keep you sweat-free and also includes an adjustable chin strap to keep it in place during windy days. This option also has a 4.5-star average rating from 27,768 reviews on Amazon.

Best UPF fishing hat

This brimmed fishing hat is made from a fast-drying, textured nylon that keeps you cool by pulling moisture to the fabric’s surface to keep sweat at bay, according to the brand. It has an adjustable chin strap and toggle for a secure fit during windy days on the water, along with vented sides for increased breathability. The hat is one size fits all, and comes in 32 different colors.

Best UPF hat for women

Simplicity Women’s Wide Brim Hat $ 23.99 Amazon What to know UPF rating: UPF 50+ | Brim: 3.9 in. What we like Available in many styles

Has drawstring Something to note Dry clean only

This stylish braided straw fedora has UPF 50+ protection, along with a removable drawstring and an adjustable built-in strap to ensure the right fit.

Best UPF hat with shapeable brim

Coolibar boasts unanimous approval from our experts, and the brand is “respected in gear quality and longevity, so it’s a very safe purchase and one that should invoke confidence in the buyer,” says Minars. With UPF 50+ protection in a fabric that’s both breathable as well as shapeable, this adjustable hat is a top pick.

Best faux straw UPF hat

Tareen loves this high-end, stylish lightweight option that has the look of a fashionable straw hat without compromising the protection of UPF. Not only does this model come in seven different color options but it’s also designed to guard skin from 95% of UVA and UVB rays, according to the brand.

Best UPF hat with neck protection

This protective sun hat from Sunday Afternoons, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 1,789 reviews at Amazon, has a brim made with foam to help maintain its shape and prevent it from flying away in the wind. The underside of the hat has a dark hue to help absorb reflective light and prevent glare, according to the brand. The inside also has a sweatband and the back of it is extra long to help protect your neck.

Best baseball-style UPF hat

If you prefer the look of a baseball cap but still want the protection of a UPF hat, this option, which has a 4.4-star average rating from 14,400 reviews on Amazon, is a good choice. It has an adjustable strap and absorbs water and sweat to maintain a cool temperature for up to 2 hours, according to the brand. It’s made of a breathable material, ideal for athletic activity and is machine washable.

Best fedora-style UPF hat

Whether you’re out golfing or spending time at the beach, this stylish UPF 50+ hat will help keep you protected from the sun. Recommended for when you want to travel light, according to the brand, the Coolibar Travel Fedora has an interior moisture-wicking sweatband and mesh grommets for increased airflow. It also has a 4.2-star average rating from 310 reviews at Coolibar.

Best convertible UPF hat

Another expert favorite, this UPF 50+ hat lets you stay protected during a day on the water. With a 4.4-star average rating from 389 reviews at Coolibar, this hat provides all-around protection, including around the ears. The convertible style allows you to add extra neck coverage when you want while a covered mesh panel and sweatband help keep you cool.

Best mesh UPF hat

Lenikis Men’s Sun Hat with Neck Flap $ 14.99 Amazon What to know UPF rating: UPF 50+ | Brim: 4.7 in. What we like Has breathable side panels

Protects ears Something to note Nothing to note at this time

This versatile, adventure-ready hat has a 4.4-star average rating from 4,233 reviews on Amazon. It’s water-resistant, breathable, UPF 50+ and adjustable, according to the brand. With a wide brim, interior sweatband and flap to protect your head, neck and ears, this foldable hat is a solid choice for keeping you covered in the sun this summer and beyond.

Best UPF hat for kids

This full-coverage sports hat has a 4.6-star average rating from 229 reviews at Amazon and features an attached neck drape for additional protection as kids splash in the water and comes in a quick-drying UPF 50+ material that’s both chlorine- and saltwater-resistant, according to the brand.

Best bucket UPF hat for kids

UV Skinz is one of Tareen’s go-to brands, she says. As a mom of five, she appreciates both the safety and practicality of these UPF 50+ hats that she says actually stay on little heads. Plus, this versatile style has a sun flap to cover ears and necks but can also be tucked away.

Best UPF hat for 9 to 18 months

These Green Sprouts hats give full coverage from the sun to little necks and ears. They are also machine-washable, come in a UPF 50+ water-wicking material and feature an adjustable toggle to grow with the baby. This hat also has a 4.8-star average rating from 123 reviews at Green Sprouts.

Best UPF hat for babies

With reversible patterns, playful 3D animal details and a range of colors, there’s an adorable option for every baby fashionista from Durio. The brand also makes the Summer Beach UPF Hat for toddlers and kids up to 8 years old. These lightweight sun hats block up to 98 percent of UVA and UVB rays with a UPF 50+ cotton and polyester fabric.

Best reversible UPF hat for babies

UV Skinz Reversible Sun Hat $ 24.95 UV Skinz What to know UPF rating: UPF 50+ | Brim: 3 in. What we like Saltwater resistant

Chlorine resistant

Available in sizes up to 3T Something to note Best to spot clean

Given the amount of time Tareen’s five kids have spent in these UPF 50+ sun protective hats, she knows that they aren’t only safe but they also stay on with their simple tie. These water-friendly, reversible hats come in both boys and girls versions in an array of patterns and colors.

How to shop for a UPF hat

Although style is always top of mind — and there are plenty of great options out there to choose from — it’s important to invest in a hat that fully protects you and is best for your needs. Fortunately, our experts say there are several key factors that will easily rule out the good from the not-so-good.

SCF seal: A good place to start is looking for the Skin Cancer Foundation’s Seal of Recommendation, according to our experts. Although the optimal rating is UPF 50+, the foundation grants this seal to fabrics that have a minimum of 30 UPF on the lightest shade in the product range. In addition, the clothing awarded this seal must also pass a number of tests by the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists.

Brim coverage: As noted above, our experts also said to invest in at least a 3-inch wide brim to shade the face, scalp, neck, shoulders and upper back. Kids’ brims should be a minimum of 2.5 inches, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Water resistance: If you’re planning to wear your hat at the beach or for any other water activity, look for a hat that will dry quickly if it gets wet, as studies have found that UPF hats are less effective when wet.

Other key considerations when shopping for a quality UPF sun hat or any other type of UPF clothing, according to our experts, include opting for darker colors and tighter weaves, like polyester and nylon rather than cotton, flax and hemp, which absorb UV rays rather than deflect them.

Frequently asked questions What’s the difference between UPF and SPF? Many people confuse UPF with SPF (Sun Protection Factor UPF refers to how well apparel protects against UVA and UVB rays, and how much of those rays pass through the fabric ). SPF ((Sun Protection Factor) is a rating for sunscreens and cosmetic products to measure how well they protect against Ultraviolet B (UVA and UVB) rays that can cause sunburns, according Dr. Todd Minars, a board-certified dermatologist at Minars Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine. “It loosely gives the person an indicator of how long they can be exposed to direct sunlight before their skin reddens,” he says. “SPF30 means you can be exposed to the sunlight approximately 30 times longer than you would be able to without any SPF before getting red or early signs of a sunburn.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Mohiba Tareen , FAAD, is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University.

, FAAD, is a clinical assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University. Dr. Todd Minars is a board-certified dermatologist at Minard Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Minard Dermatology and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Dr. Dendy Engelman is a board certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Why trust NBC Select?

Barbara Booth has been covering wellness and health care for over a decade at CNBC and NBC Select and has published several guides on bestselling walking shoes, best under-eye patches, best smart scales and more. Ashley Morris is an associate reporter at NBC Select who regularly covers self care, home and lifestyle. Cory Fernandez is a commerce editor at NBC Select. He updated and contributed to the reporting of this story.

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