Whether you exercise regularly and are looking for ways to improve your post-workout recovery, or have back pain due to a less-than-ideal desk setup, it might be time to invest in a targeted deep-tissue massager, otherwise known as a massage gun.

“What the massage gun does is combine impact and movement, known as vibration therapy, to help loosen up tight and sore muscles, similar to that of a massage, as well as stimulate blood flow to help increase recovery,” says physical therapist John Gallucci Jr., CEO of JAG Physical Therapy.

To help you choose the right massage gun for your needs, we spoke to experts about what to consider when shopping for one and collected some of their favorite massagers on the market, including ones we’ve tested.

How we picked the best massage guns

There are a few things you should keep in mind when shopping for a massage gun, according to our experts. Here’s what they suggest paying attention to:

Strength : Some massage guns are stronger than others. One useful way to measure power is amplitude — how far the massage gun’s head moves back and forth during use. We listed amplitude in the “What to know” section under each product recommendation.

: Some massage guns are stronger than others. One useful way to measure power is amplitude — how far the massage gun’s head moves back and forth during use. We listed amplitude in the “What to know” section under each product recommendation. Weight : A massage gun is meant to be used with one hand, which makes weight extremely important. “If the gun is too heavy, your hand or arm may become fatigued before you are finished with your massage session,” Gallucci says.

: A massage gun is meant to be used with one hand, which makes weight extremely important. “If the gun is too heavy, your hand or arm may become fatigued before you are finished with your massage session,” Gallucci says. Portability : Along with weight, portability becomes an important consideration if you want to take your massage gun to the gym or on your next trip.

: Along with weight, portability becomes an important consideration if you want to take your massage gun to the gym or on your next trip. Head attachments: Buying a massage gun with a range of head attachments will give you more flexibility to work on different areas of your body. A big round head can be used on larger muscle groups like your quads, while a flat head can be used on small, dense muscle groups like the shoulder blades, according to our experts.

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The best massage guns in 2026

Our top picks are a mix of NBC Select award winners and expert recommendations, largely from Therabody and Hypervolt, two leading massage gun brands. We list important specifications we think you should know under the “What to know” section in each recommendation.

Best overall

Allen Conrad, certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of Montgomery County Chiropractic Center, and Gallucci, recommend the Theragun Prime for best-in-class ergonomics, power and quality. It has Therabody’s signature triangle-shaped grip, which makes it easier to massage hard to reach places, says NBC Select reporter Harry Rabinowitz. It’s also strong, with a 16 millimeter amplitude and five speed options (though you can adjust the speed more granularly using the Therabody app). It’s also quieter than many other massage guns Rabinowitz has tested.

Best value

Hypervolt massage guns are known for their quick-charging, minimal noise and ease of use, says Gallucci. The Hypervolt Go 2 is the brand’s smallest and lightest model, meaning it’s great for travel. It can get up to three hours of battery life, which is impressive considering its small size, says Rabinowitz. It’s also competitively priced at $139, a great value for the quality and features you get.

The Go 2 does not connect to your phone or the Hyperice App, unlike pricier models from the brand.

Best budget

Conrad recommends this budget-friendly option to beginners looking to try a percussive massager before making a bigger investment. It comes with four attachments and is a great option for smaller regions, like the calves and forearms, says Conrad.

The biggest downside for the price is it’s wired — you have to plug in the 9-foot power cable to use the massager. It also may not be powerful enough for larger areas, like your hamstrings, says Conrad.

Staff pick

This NBC Select Wellness Award winner was the top pick of NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson and former NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman. Swanson used it while marathon training, applying different heads and speeds to tender muscles after long runs. She also appreciated the built-in screen, which guided her through routines and breathwork — an underrated part of training, she says. Bowman also appreciated the built-in screen for easily selecting different guided routines.

The Theragun Sense can also connect it to the Therabody app for more routines, guided videos and customizations.

Best splurge

This is one of Therabody’s most premium (and most expensive) massage guns. It’s very powerful, and comes with six attachments for effectively massaging different muscle groups. “This massage gun is an investment, but fitness enthusiasts and athletes feel it is well worth the splurge,” says Gallucci. Like the Theragun Sense, the Theragun Pro has a small built-in screen that can walk you through guided recovery routines. You can also connect it to the Therabody app for more routines, guided videos and customizations.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

John Gallucci Jr . is a physical therapist and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy

. is a physical therapist and CEO of JAG Physical Therapy Allen Conrad is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and owner of Montgomery County Chiropractic Center.

Why trust NBC Select?

Lauren Levy is a contributing writer for NBC Select, where covers sleep, wellness, home and more. She has over 15 years of experience in journalism and reporting, including for sites like The Knot, PopSugar, CafeMom, Mom.com, Bridal Guide and Care.com. Levy interviewed certified physical therapists and strength specialists to better understand what to look for when shopping for massage guns.

Harry Rabinowitz is a reporter for NBC Select covering technology and fitness including stories on fitness trackers, wireless earbuds and men’s walking shoes. He’s tested massage guns for years as part of NBC Select’s Wellness Awards coverage.

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