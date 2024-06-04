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When you wake up with a pimple, it can be incredibly tempting to pop it. After all, you want to get rid of that thing as fast as humanly possible. But you may want to think twice before you let your fingers go to town on that zit. According to experts, poking and prodding your acne can make things worse — and may even lead to a potential infection or scarring.

To help you address your blemishes in a more effective way, I spoke to board-certified dermatologists about the dangers of popping your pimples, what to do if you really can’t resist popping them, and more effective (and safe!) ways to treat your acne.

SKIP AHEAD Is it bad to pop your pimples? | Are some types of pimples better to pop than others? | How to safely pop a pimple | The best way to get rid of pimples | 4 acne treatments to consider

Is it bad to pop your pimples?

Every dermatologist we spoke with agreed: Popping your pimples is a bad idea, and it opens you up to a ton of potential issues. “It can lead to more inflammation, possible infection, a bigger chance of scarring and discoloration,” says Dr. Jennifer Gordon, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas. Not only that, popping your pimples can keep them around for longer. “True acne pimples do not need to be ‘popped’ and will heal faster if they are left alone,” she adds.

There’s one exception to the rule: While you shouldn’t try to burst your blemishes, a dermatologist may help. It’s much safer if they do it, as they can use sterilized tools, clean the wound properly and know exactly the right pressure to exert.

Are some types of pimples better to pop than others?

If you really can’t resist popping a pimple, you should know that some are better to pop than others. Very superficial pimples and small whiteheads are the types of pimples that are better to pop if you have to, says Gordon. Blemishes you should avoid trying to squeeze? “Deep cystic lesions and small red pimples do not need to be popped,” adds Gordon. “Many people think they need to bring these to a head or dig them out — but it’s not true!” If you do try to push on them, you may be in for a world of trouble. “Some larger pimples may also be small epidermal cysts under the skin which, when irritated and pressed, can rupture and can cause cellulitis or infection of the skin, which may need systemic antibiotics to calm down,” says Dr. Kseniya Kobets, director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

How to safely pop a pimple

“As a dermatologist, I’m supposed to tell you to never pop a pimple and leave it to the professionals. But can anyone really keep their hands off of a big, juicy whitehead?” says Gordon. “Luckily some people can, but others can’t resist.” If you fall into the latter category, you should at least know how to do it as safely as possible. Avoid an extractor (often called a comedone extractor) at all costs — Gordon says she sees many injuries caused by that tool. Instead, here are the steps Gordon recommends following if you can’t resist popping:

Step one: Use a gentle cleanser on your face and wash your hands — this can help prevent you from transferring bacteria to the pimple.

Use a gentle cleanser on your face and wash your hands — this can help prevent you from transferring bacteria to the pimple. Step two: Use a hot compress to extract dead skin and pus naturally.

Use a hot compress to extract dead skin and pus naturally. Step three: Apply gentle pressure in multiple different directions. Sometimes, simply stretching the skin rather than pinching will do the trick.

Apply gentle pressure in multiple different directions. Sometimes, simply stretching the skin rather than pinching will do the trick. Step four: Gently remove pus and apply ice to reduce inflammation.

The best way to get rid of pimples

Just because you shouldn’t pop a pimple doesn’t mean you just have to sit back and let it take over your face. Several acne treatments can help speed up the healing process. Here’s what our experts suggest:

Spot treatments: “I recommend my patients dry out pimples with topical retinols, salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide products,” says Kobets. Ideally, you want to use retinol at night because they can make skin sensitive to the sun and benzoyl peroxide during the day, says Gordon. Another option? Pimple patches are made from hydrocolloid gel that absorbs oil, says Kobets.

“I recommend my patients dry out pimples with topical retinols, salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide products,” says Kobets. Ideally, you want to use retinol at night because they can make skin sensitive to the sun and benzoyl peroxide during the day, says Gordon. Another option? Pimple patches are made from hydrocolloid gel that absorbs oil, says Kobets. Good habits: Kobets notes that a nutritious diet can factor into clearer skin. “Avoiding or decreasing sugars and dairy while drinking more water and eating more antioxidant-rich food can also help decrease breakouts,” she says.

Kobets notes that a nutritious diet can factor into clearer skin. “Avoiding or decreasing sugars and dairy while drinking more water and eating more antioxidant-rich food can also help decrease breakouts,” she says. Prescription meds: If at-home treatments aren’t working and you have stubborn breakouts that won’t go away, it’s time to see a dermatologist. Many prescription medications, including creams and oral medications, are available to help, says Gordon.

Our favorite acne treatments for pimples

Based on the guidance from our dermatologists on what type of products to use instead of popping a pimple, we rounded up options that we’ve featured previously or that are staff favorites.

Murad’s overnight treatment made our list of the best retinol products. It has a 4.8-star average from over 600 reviews on Sephora and is formulated to address fine lines, wrinkles and uneven texture, according to the brand. It uses retinal, a type of retinoid that is more powerful than retinol and has similar benefits of smoothing skin texture and clearing breakouts. The retinal in this formula is encapsulated, which allows it to release to limit irritation, according to the brand slowly. It also has olive leaf extracts in its formula to help with hydration.

Though this spot treatment was on our list of best teen acne products, it works for adults, too. According to the brand, it can reduce the size and redness of acne in just two hours. Experts told us it contains 10% benzoyl peroxide, which inhibits the growth of the bacteria that causes acne.

Experts recommended this product to treat adult acne and reduce the appearance of fine lines in our guide to salicylic acid. The serum has 1.5% salicylic acid to help with oil and breakouts, but it also has glycolic acid and citric acid to address fine lines and help smooth skin, according to our experts.

“The patches are very effective at extracting a pimple, but it may take a couple of rounds of patches depending on how deep or large of a pimple it is,” says Select’s editorial projects associate Rebecca Rodriguez, who tried them for NBC Select’s Wellness Awards, who also noted that they blend into her skin and don’t broadcast that she has a blemish. Unlike other patches with additional acne-fighting ingredients, these solely rely on the hydrocolloid gel to draw out any sebum or debris from your skin, making them gentle for sensitive skin.

Frequently asked questions What should you not do with a pimple to make it disappear faster? Beyond not popping it, you should avoid overly drying your skin around the pimple. While one of the above-listed spot treatments can help dry the pimple out, avoid using harsh treatments on the rest of your face. When your skin feels deprived of moisture, it signals your oil glands to go into overdrive. So, drying out your face can backfire and cause more breakouts to happen. Is popping pimples in the area between your nose and the corners of your lips actually dangerous? When it comes to popping pimples, some refer to the area between your nose and the corners of your mouth as the “triangle of death.” Why such a scary name? “The area contains a lot of blood vessels that have a direct connection to the brain,” says Dr. Amy Huang, a board-certified dermatologist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and contributor at Lab Finder. “An infection that starts in this area has the potential to spread to the brain.” However, popping a pimple in this zone doesn’t guarantee an infection. It is rare — it’s still better to be safe than sorry. What do pimples on different parts of the face tell you? Ever heard of face mapping? It’s the idea that blemishes on different areas of your face can tell you different things about your health — something Huang says is largely pseudoscience. That said, there are causes for pimples in different areas. “Acne on the forehead can be due to excessive sweating, wearing of headgear, or application of oils and other products to the scalp,” she says. “Side sleepers can also have more pimples on the side of the cheek that they sleep on. Jawline acne can be associated with hormonal fluctuations in women.”

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Jennifer Gordon is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas.

is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas. Dr. Kseniya Kobets is the director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care.

Dr. Amy Huang is a board-certified dermatologist with Medical Offices of Manhattan and a contributor at Lab Finder.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed dermatologists about popping pimples.

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