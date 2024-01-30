Recently, the internet has been buzzing about “Sephora kids.” Not familiar with the term? It refers to the growing number of tweens shopping the aisles of beauty retailers and often posting their hauls on social media. And while it may be surprising to see very young people so interested in skin care and cosmetics, it’s not a bad age to start paying attention to these things — particularly skin care.

“Many hormone changes are in fluctuation for the tween population,” says Dr. Heidi Prather, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas. “This can result in a span of very different skin types, from oily and acne-prone to dry and sensitive.” And, because of this, it’s never a bad idea for young people to get comfortable developing a skin care routine that will help promote a healthy complexion. With this in mind, we spoke to dermatologists about the most common skin concerns for tweens and what types of products can help, along with which ingredients should be avoided.

What is the biggest skin concern for tweens?

As mentioned, during the tween years (age 9 to 12), hormones start to fluctuate, which can cause acne. “There is a rise in sex hormones, which makes skin oily,” says Dr. Karan Lal, a double board-certified adult and pediatric dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona. “This increase in oil can make tweens more prone to blackheads and whiteheads — this is how acne begins.”

Often, tweens and teens fall into a cycle of overtreating acne, which creates dry skin, says Prader. Then, when your skin feels dry, oil glands go into overdrive to create more moisture — leading to even more acne. Lal says that developing a skincare routine that helps with oil while keeping skin moisturized can be a good tool in fighting tween acne.

How we picked the best tween skin care products

In speaking with dermatologists, it became clear that the tween years are ideal for setting up a steady skin care routine. They all recommended keeping it to two to three steps. Here are the products they recommended tweens start to use:

Face wash: To wash their face, tweens who aren’t dealing with acne should use a gentle cleanser like the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser — it’s a great way to rid the skin of excess oil without disturbing the skin barrier, says Lal. Lal suggests a cleanser with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid if a tween notices blemishes. We included both in the list below.

Moisturizer: Tweens may be tempted to skip moisturizer if their skin feels oily — but that is a mistake. If breakouts are a concern, skip a heavy, emollient moisturizer, says Prader. Instead, she suggests going for a lightweight, non-comedogenic (this means it won't clog pores) moisturizer. Sunscreen is another must for people of all ages. Since tweens may be more likely to forget extra steps, the dermatologists we spoke to suggest finding an AM moisturizer with an SPF in it.

Tweens may be tempted to skip moisturizer if their skin feels oily — but that is a mistake. If breakouts are a concern, skip a heavy, emollient moisturizer, says Prader. Instead, she suggests going for a lightweight, non-comedogenic (this means it won’t clog pores) moisturizer. Sunscreen is another must for people of all ages. Since tweens may be more likely to forget extra steps, the dermatologists we spoke to suggest finding an AM moisturizer with an SPF in it. Spot treatment: It’s pretty much a given that pimples will pop up on tween skin. Lal suggests adding a spot treatment with salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide to a tween’s skin care arsenal. Spot treatments are applied directly to the blemish, so they only dry out that spot — as opposed to something you slather all over that could overly dry areas that don’t need it.

The best tween skin care products of 2024

To find skin care products worth considering for tweens, we asked experts for their recommendations for face washes, moisturizers and spot treatments. We also used their guidance to find highly rated-products for younger skin.

The best face washes for tweens

This is a newer brand made specifically for younger skin. The cleanser has salicylic acid to reduce redness and swelling in acne and colloidal silver, which has antimicrobial benefits, says Lal. The cleanser is free of harsh chemicals which can often irritate young, sensitive skin and can be used morning and night to wash away dirt and oil, according to the brand.

Lal recommends this gentle cleanser for those with acne who may also notice some dryness, saying it won’t further dry skin. It contains benzoyl peroxide, which acts as an antiseptic on the skin, according to the brand. The formula is non-comedogenic and is fragrance-free, which is best for sensitive skin, according to Cetaphil.

If acne is not an issue, consider this gentle cleanser from Neutrogena. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, a good option for sensitive skin and washes away dirt without drying skin, according to the brand. This cleanser has a 4.6-star average rating from over 5,300 reviews on Amazon.

The best moisturizers for tweens

CeraVe is often recommended to us by dermatologists for dry skin and repairing the skin barrier. This lotion, which has a 4.5-star average rating from over 85,000 reviews on Amazon, is a good option for younger skin because it is oil-free, has SPF 30 in it, absorbs quickly and is suitable for sensitive skin, according to the brand. It contains niacinamide, which can calm skin inflamed by blemishes, and hyaluronic acid to moisturize, according to CeraVe.

Another recommendation from Lal, this moisturizer has SPF 30 for sun protection and niacinamide to soothe redness and inflammation. The formula is oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog tween pores more than they already are. It is also allergy-tested and fragrance-free, making it a good option for sensitive skin, according to the brand.

Launched in 2020, Bubble was made specifically for younger skin. This moisturizer is best for normal to dry skin and is made with avocado oil, vitamin E and aloe leaf juice, according to the brand. Also fun for tweens: The lotion is dispensed through a pump at the top and comes out in a cute flower shape. This moisturizer has a 4.6-star average rating from over 1,700 reviews on Amazon.

The best spot treatments for tweens

According to the brand, this quick-drying formula contains salicylic acid to fight acne and calamine to calm irritation. Simply dip a cotton swab into the pink sediment at the bottom of the bottle (don’t shake it up) and dab it directly onto your pimple, according to the brand. The lotion dries quickly but leaves a pink, chalky residue, so the brand recommends using this product at night.

This spot treatment includes 2% salicylic acid, which Lal says can help tweens effectively diminish blemishes as they pop up by helping to unblock pores. Along with the salicylic acid, the formula includes witch hazel, a natural ingredient that can soothe inflammation, according to the brand. This spot treatment has a 4.6-star average rating from over 12,000 reviews on Amazon.

These pimple patches are available in packs of 20 and 60. The patches combine hydrocolloid and salicylic acid to help remove oil and debris from clogged pores, plus they contain aloe vera leaf extract, which has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe and calm redness, according to the brand. A tween can wear them overnight to try and reduce a pimple before school the next day.

Frequently asked questions Why are tweens prone to acne? During puberty hormones start to go haywire — specifically, androgens (male sex hormones) rise in both girls and boys, which can increase oil production. This increase can lead to blackheads, whiteheads and other blemishes, says Lal. And while these hormones are usually at their peak during puberty, they can increase in the tween years. This is why boys and girls between 9 and 12 may experience breakouts. What’s the best skin care routine for a tween? As an adult, you may have an extensive skin care routine filled with eye creams, toners, serums and more. But going through a long process as a tween? Not very likely — plus, youthful skin doesn’t need it. “A simple and consistent routine is best for young people,” says Prather. “The ideal would be to stick to a two- to three-step routine in the morning and night.” In the morning, the focus should be washing your face, using sunscreen and putting on moisturizer. In the evening, tweens should cleanse, moisturize and use a spot treatment if needed, says Lal. If you are a parent, try stressing consistency with this routine — it takes time to see results and it’s a good habit to get into from an early age, adds Prather. What should tweens avoid when it comes to their skin care? Overtreating acne is one of the biggest mistakes a tween can make, says Prather. When oily skin is an issue, it’s tempting to want to dry it out. But that could just cause oil glands to go into overdrive, creating more oil and sebum to replenish what’s being stripped away, she adds. If a zit pops up, a spot treatment with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid is fine. Prather says you just don’t want to be using those ingredients if you aren’t dealing with breakouts. It also should go without saying, but tweens should avoid retinol and other ingredients specifically aimed at mature complexions (like lactic acid and glycolic acid) — all of which can be too harsh for young skin, says Lal. Other things to avoid include adapalene and tretinoin, two acne-fighting ingredients that tend to be more intense than salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. They can also be too severe for tweens, says Prather. Make sure to be diligent about the ingredient label when shopping.

Dr. Heidi Prather is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas

is a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Austin, Texas Dr. Karan Lal is a double board-certified adult and pediatric dermatologist in Scottsdale, Arizona

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed two board-certified dermatologists to gather their guidance on what to look for when shopping for tween skin care.

