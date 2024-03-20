Perhaps you don’t have much closet or drawer space, or maybe you are looking to clean up your storage space — whatever the case, vacuum storage bags can be a smart, efficient way to organize clothes, coats, bedding, towels and blankets you aren’t using.

“Vacuum storage bags are essentially airtight bags that allow you to compress, protect and store items easily,” says Eliana Coca, owner of E.C. House Cleaning. They can take those bulky sweaters and giant knit blankets and shrink them to smaller than a ream of paper. If you’re asking yourself, “how many do I need” or “how big should the bags be,” then we have you covered. We spoke to three professional organizers about just that and even got them to share some of their favorites.

Vacuum storage bags are essentially large plastic bags you can put clothes into and then remove the air from (through a vacuum cleaner or other device). “This process significantly reduces the volume of the items being stored, which is particularly beneficial for bulky items like seasonal clothing, bedding and towels,” says Coca. This compression saves space and allows you to store items easily, and the airtight bags can also protect your items. “They protect stored items from dust, moisture, and pests, ensuring they stay clean and fresh,” explains Coca.

How we picked the best vacuum storage bags

Before putting together a list of the best vacuum storage bags, we asked experts what to look for when shopping. Here are the criteria they suggested paying attention to:

Size: Chances are only some of what you plan on storing is the same size. With this in mind, Coca says it is smart to find vacuum storage bags with different size options. This way, you can purchase larger bags for blankets and coats and smaller bags for shirts and skirts.

Vacuum method: Some vacuum storage bags allow you to attach your vacuum hose to remove the air, but most come with a portable hand pump, which can be more convenient. It is usually a proprietary vacuum attachment, meaning that once you go with one brand, you're locked in, so you'll want to make sure replacement bags are easy to find, says Nick Valentino, vice president of market operations at Bellhop Atlanta Movers. We prioritized vacuum bags that come with a pump.

The best vacuum storage bags of 2024

Our list of vacuum storage bags is made up of recommendations from experts, as well as highly-rated options that meet the criteria our experts suggested keeping in mind.

“From experience, one brand that consistently receives positive feedback from my clients is SpaceSaver,” says Coco. “[Its] bags strike the right balance of durability, reliability and a variety of sizes.” These bags are available in sizes small, medium, large and jumbo, and in a variety pack that includes various sizes. You can also choose between a 3-, 4-, 6- and 20-pack of bags. All bags from Spacesaver come with a triple-sealed valve, are made from tear-resistant plastic and come with a hand pump.

While Ziploc may be best known for its sandwich bags, it also makes space-saving bags for clothes storage, and Tanaka says many of its clients are fans. They have a variety of sizes, including hanging bags, large bags and jumbo bags. This set is intended for travel and fits nicely in a carry-on suitcase, according to the brand. You get two bags in a pack and each bag can fit three to four pieces of clothing. According to Ziploc, these bags reduce the volume of whatever you put inside by up to 75%. Unlike other options, these don’t come with a hand pump. Instead, after putting your clothes inside, seal the bag and press and roll the bags to remove excess air.

Consider these XXL vacuum storage bags to store large items, like winter coats and blankets. Tanaka recommends them, and the set comes with three bags that measure 47 inches by 35 inches, plus a bonus large bag that is 32 inches by 21 inches. You also get sticker labels to label whatever you are storing inside easily. The bags are made from durable plastic and can be compressed by attaching your vacuum’s hose to the bag’s valve.

You get 20 bags for under $23 in this set, giving you a nice bang for your buck. The set comes in various sizes, including extra large bags that can fit a comforter and a set of sheets and smaller bags that are ideal for washcloths or intimates, according to the brand. The bags have a double zipper to keep them tightly closed and come with a hand pump to compress them. These bags have a 4.4-star average rating from over 52,500 reviews on Amazon and are available in multiple sizes and sets.

The closet in my bedroom is very small, so I store my winter wardrobe in the spring and summer and vice versa. These compression bags from Amazon have been a game changer. I like the medium size, which can fit about eight sweaters. They come in a pack of five, enough to store what I need between seasons. The bags come with a hand pump, but you can also use the hose on your vacuum to suck the air out. They have a sealed valve and the plastic feels durable. I store the filled bags under my bed and they take up next to no space.

Hefty doesn’t just make trash bags — they also offer these vacuum storage bags. You can purchase these bags in a medium size (good for tops and jeans), large (good for sweaters), extra large (good for blankets or coats) and jumbo (specifically made to hold two pillows and a comforter). The bags, which have a 4.2-star average rating from over 2,220 reviews on Amazon, can be compressed in two ways—you can roll them to push air out or attach a vacuum hose to the triple-sealed valve.

This set has a 4.4-star average rating from over 19,550 reviews and includes 12 vacuum bags — three jumbos, three large, three medium and three small. The set comes with a hand pump, but the valve on the bags can also work with any vacuum hose attachment. The bags are made from a thick plastic meant to last and that will keep moisture and mildew out, according to the brand.

If you are new to the idea of vacuum storage bags, you may need some pointers to make the most of them. Here is what experts suggest keeping in mind:

Only store clean clothes: Make sure you are only storing clean items. If you have dirty or stinky items, removing the air from the bag can put pressure on them, intensifying any odor or causing the dirt to sink in deeper, according to our experts.

Don't store items in them for too long: On average, try not to store items for more than six months in a vacuum storage bag. Longer than that, your clothes may lose shape or develop creases and wrinkles that are difficult to remove.

On average, try not to store items for more than six months in a vacuum storage bag. Longer than that, your clothes may lose shape or develop creases and wrinkles that are difficult to remove. Store your bags correctly: One of the major benefits of a vacuum storage bag is that it can protect clothes from humidity, mildew and dirt, says Coca. If you store them in a hot or humid place with a leak in your bag, you may introduce those elements to your clothes. Ideally, you want to store your filled bags somewhere cool and dry.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Eliana Coca is the owner of E.C. House Cleaning and has worked in cleaning and organizing for over 20 years.

Barbara Tanaka is a professional organizer at Orderly Balanced and the strategic interior design advisor at Real Estate Bees.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed three organization experts about vacuum storage bags.