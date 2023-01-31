For some, chocolate and Valentine’s Day go hand in hand — according to a survey from RetailMeNot, 34% of Americans in relationships want to receive chocolate as a gift during the holiday. Not everyone likes chocolate, though, and thankfully when it comes to choosing sweet treats for the special people in your life, there is no shortage of options. You could go with gummy bears, or opt for unique sweets like chocolate-stuffed marshmallows and sour jelly hearts.

This Valentine’s Day, we rounded up a selection of chocolate, candy and other desserts that will satisfy any sweet tooth. You can give the below treats to loved ones on their own, or pair them with other gifts like flowers.

Best chocolate, candy and desserts for Valentine’s Day

As shopping experts, we research what people are looking for gift-wise around Valentine’s Day. We often see increased search interest around candy, chocolate and other sweet treats. To help you find options for your Valentine, we rounded up a selection of chocolate, candy and desserts we think you should know about that range in flavor, price point and product type.

Best Valentine’s Day chocolate

This heart shaped gift box includes 14 dark, white and milk chocolates from Godiva. The chocolates are filled with ganaches, fruits and chewy caramel.

These heart-shaped chocolates are packaged in a heart-shaped box, which feels apropos for the holiday. There are 18 pieces of Dove milk chocolate truffles in each gift box, which has a 4.6-star average rating from 3,681 reviews on Amazon.

For a sweet and salty mix, try this gift box which contains 12 dark chocolate-covered pretzels. In addition to chocolate, the pretzels are topped with sprinkles, nuts and cookie pieces.

Hot cocoa bombs are an interactive way to enjoy the classic wintertime drink. All you have to do is place one in a warm cup of milk and occasionally stir as the chocolate melts. This Valentine’s Day-themed hot cocoa bomb tastes like raspberries and is filled with marshmallows, as well as heart-shaped sprinkles.

To get to the treats inside this hollow chocolate heart, you have to crack it open with the included wooden mallet. Once it’s open, you’ll find a variety of different candies to enjoy including gummy lips, chocolate covered pretzels and more.

You can customize the M&M’s in this heart-shaped box for your loved ones, adding a personal touch to the candies. Choose from over 20 colors, Valentine’s Day-themed clip art, messages and personal photos, and design up to four types of M&M’s to fill the box.

Chocolate-dipped strawberries are a traditional Valentine’s Day sweet treat. These are covered in milk and white chocolate and finished off with a drizzle of red chocolate. The strawberries are delivered fresh to your door, according to the brand, and you can purchase them in three size packs: Half dozen, full dozen and two dozen.

Compartés — which recently made Oprah’s list of Favorite Things — is offering a selection of limited-edition chocolates during Valentine’s Day. Its nine-piece pack of dark chocolates have raspberry and strawberry cream centers. They come in a gifting box that has a red heart in the center and a soft pink background. If you’re sending the chocolates as a gift, you can add a free gift message.

Best Valentine’s Day candy

Conversation hearts are a quintessential Valentine’s Day candy you can gift on their own or add to any present. The candies have messages on them like “love bug,” “honey bun” and “cutie pie.” You can also combine the hearts to make a cute and tasty message, according to the brand. Flavors include cherry, banana and orange.

These beans are Jelly Belly’s take on conversation hearts. The candies come with short notes written on them like “hugs,” “kiss” and “luv u.” Each box includes five flavors of jelly beans: Sour apple, sour cherry, sour grape, sour lemon and sour orange.

YumEarth’s Gummy Fruits are heart-shaped and come in 7-ounce snack packs — you can give them out to coworkers or pack them inside kids’ lunch boxes, for example, on Valentine’s Day. One box comes with 10 snack packs and the gummies are free from dye and high fructose corn syrup, according to the brand.

Sugarfina’s Sugar Lips are strawberry, cherry and watermelon-flavored. You’ll find sweet and sour gummy candies inside the cube, which holds about 3.2 ounces of candy.

Dylan’s Candy Bar says its treat-filled paint cans are an iconic offering from the brand. Made specifically for Valentine’s Day, this set comes with three paint cans packed with themed candies: XOXO Gummies, Milk Chocolate Presents and Sour Gummy Lips.

Best Valentine’s Day desserts

Ditch the flower bouquet and opt for Harry & David’s Donut Bouquet, a unique dessert packaged just like fresh blooms. There are 10 vanilla and chocolate mini cake donuts in each bouquet, all of which are dipped in milk, dark or white Belgian chocolate and topped with a chocolate drizzle or mini heart candies.

Baked by Melissa — which specializes in bite-sized mini cupcakes — is offering six limited-edition Valentine’s Day flavors: Dark Chocolate, Marshmallow, Dulce de Leche, Brookie, Red Velvet and Strawberry. You can ship a pack with all six flavors to your loved ones and choose to send 25, 50 or 100 cupcakes in the box. Baked by Melissa offers next day arrival if you order Monday through Friday by 2 p.m. ET, or you can schedule a delivery on a specific day — this makes the cupcakes a great last-minute Valentine’s Day gift.

This Valentine’s Day set from Wicked Good Cupcakes comes with two cupcake jars, a classic card and a Lovepop 3D Valentine’s Day card, which is a pop-up paper rose bouquet. You can choose what two cupcake jar flavors are included in the set, like Valentine’s Velvet, Cupid’s Confetti, Mocha, Cookie & Cream and more. Wicked Good Cupcakes also offers gluten free flavors.

Instead of standard chocolate-covered strawberries, gift your loved ones chocolate-covered strawberry pudding from Magnolia Bakery, which is a blend of vanilla pudding, roasted strawberries, chocolate cake and chocolate fudge icing. This multipack comes with six cups of pudding in total, making it a gift fit for families or a group of friends. The pack includes three cups of chocolate covered strawberry pudding and three cups of the brand’s best-selling Classic Banana Pudding.

Milk Bar took its Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake and transformed it into bite-sized truffles. They come in a box of 12. The truffles are filled with chocolate cake, chocolate chips and cream cheese. They’re coated in a chocolate shell and red velvet crumbs. If you are gifting the truffles, you can add a gift note and schedule a delivery date.

