Flowers are one of the most desired gifts for Valentine’s Day: According to a recent survey from RetailMeNot, 31 percent of Americans in relationships want to receive flowers from their significant other. However, you can purchase flowers for anyone special in your life, and plants and dried flowers are unique gifts you may also want to explore.

While the rose may be the flower most typically associated with Valentine’s Day, delivery services offer a variety of botanicals around the holiday, from heart-shaped bamboo to bouquets of daisies. You can seek out a specific flower for a loved one if they have a favorite type or shop for a plant based on their lifestyle — for example, if you know someone who has pets, you can find specific pet-safe blooms on some sites, or if someone is looking to expand their collection of indoor plants, you can buy them a potted succulent.

To help guide your shopping, we rounded up a handful of flower and plant options for Valentine’s Day across styles, sizes and price ranges.

Best Valentine’s Day flowers and plants

We rounded up a selection of flower and plant varieties available in different sizes and styles across price ranges. Before you make a purchase, be sure to double-check the order cutoff for delivery by Valentine’s Day — some sites have a blanket cutoff date for all orders, while others may vary by zip code.

Valentine’s Day flowers

In addition to bouquets available year-round, many flower delivery services offer new or limited-edition bouquets during Valentine’s Day, some of which we included below. You can choose to purchase select flower bundles with or without vases, as well as add cards and items like chocolate, stuffed animals, candles and more for an added fee.

If you’re looking for a classic Valentine’s Day bouquet, H.Bloom sells a bundle of a dozen red roses. They come wrapped in kraft paper or cellophane.

Fresh Sends offers flower bouquets in two sizes — the Regular send option includes 15 to 18 stems and the Full send option comes with 24 to 27 stems. The exact flowers in the bouquets change daily, according to the brand, making for a surprise when your loved ones receive them. Each bouquet comes wrapped in paper.

The Bella from UrbanStems includes roselilies and oriental lilies in pink hues. You can purchase a single or full-sized bouquet and choose to send the flowers with or without a vase. If you’d like to include a vase, UrbanStems offers several different styles for an added fee.

Filled with limonium, carnations and spray roses, The Bouqs Co. Cupcake arrangement highlights flowers in shades of peach, white, pink and more. You can purchase the flowers without a vase or with a glass mason vase or signature white vase for an additional price. The arrangement is available in three sizes: Original (16 stems), Deluxe (32 stems) and Grand (48 stems).

Farmgirl Flowers’ Daisy Little Thing Called Love bouquet is designed with fifteen gerbera daisies and greens like eucalyptus. It comes tied together and wrapped in burlap.

Venus et Fleur’s Eternity Flowers are real roses that have been treated to extend their lifespan — the brand says the roses can last for a year or longer if cared for properly. You can purchase boxes of roses in many shapes, colors and sizes, and the roses are available in multiple colors, including red, hot pink, yellow and deep blue.

Valentine’s Day indoor plants

Indoor plants are a gift loved ones can continue to enjoy long after the holiday if cared for properly. Some brands also sell accessories like pots, misters, message pops and more that you can ship with plants.

If you’re looking to add to your loved one’s collection of indoor plants — or want to gift them low-maintenance greenery — FTD offers a wood heart-shaped pot filled with succulents for Valentine's Day. The planter contains a variety of six succulents.

You can purchase a single, double or triple heart bamboo plant from 1-800-Flowers this Valentine’s Day. The bamboo comes in a glass planter with decorative stones. You can purchase the plant by itself, or you can add chocolates and a stuffed animal for an additional fee.

Each of the magnetic hearts in this set contains an inonantha air plant inside. The mini planters come in a set of four and feature designs from solid colors to black and white stripes.

The Tradescantia Nanouk is one of Bloomscape’s new offerings for Valentine’s Day this year. The plant boasts green, purple, pink and white leaves, and the brand says you can pair it with a hanging planter or propagate it. The Tradescantia Nanouk comes in a pot with a saucer, which is available in Stone, Clay, Charcoal, Slate or Indigo colors.

According to The Sill, the Hoya kerrii, a type of succulent, is often called the Hoya Heart Plant because it has green heart-shaped leaves. You can purchase a single Hoya Heart Plant or a set of two, and they come in your choice of an Upcycled or Hyde planter.

When the leaves of this fern are crushed or brushed, they release a lemon fragrance, according to Lively Root. The plant grows about 1 foot high and has textured leaves. You can purchase the plant in a grower pot that your loved ones can place in a planter they already own or in a ceramic or eco pot.

Preserved Valentine’s Day flowers

If you’re looking for something that will last longer than a bouquet of fresh blooms and requires little to no maintenance, preserved flowers are a great alternative. Here are a few options you can ship to loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

Idlewild’s Cotton Candy Hydrangea Bouquet features three preserved flowers wrapped in pink paper and a bow. The brand says each flower head is 4 to 5 inches wide and has an 18-inch-long stem. You can purchase the bouquet with or without a white ceramic vase.

This bouquet is designed with a variety of dried flowers, including palm spears, pink ruscus, pink protea, white craspedia, gypsophila and pink bunnytails. Shida says the dried flowers can stay fresh for up to a year. The bouquet comes hand-packaged and wrapped in paper.

Terrain’s Dried Perennial Garden Bouquet includes dried blooms like Sweet Annie, orange safflower, lemon mint and more. Terrain says the bouquet can last for up to two years if kept indoors and cared for properly or outside for one season.

