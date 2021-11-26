Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Black Friday is finally here, which means now is a great time to do some holiday gift shopping and buy other big ticket items you’ve been waiting to nab. Despite global supply chain issues, retailers like Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and Kohl’s are hosting well-stocked Black Friday sales with notable discounts on everything from tech to appliances. Popular items like air fryers, vacuums and TVs are all on sale during the shopping holiday across various brands and retailers.

If you’re working on your at-home gym setup or want to upgrade your workout wardrobe, there are plenty of Black Friday fitness sales to shop this year from brands like Peloton, Adidas, TRX, Outdoor Voices and more. To help you tailor your Black Friday shopping lists, we compiled sales and deals from top retailers to recommend our favorite Black Friday fitness deals to shop during the holidays, using price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’ll get noteworthy savings.

Black Friday 2021: Fitness sales from Peloton, Therabody, Nike and more

We've compiled this list of Black Friday fitness sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Black Friday 2021: Fitness deals on stationary bikes, massage guns and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday fitness deals from reader favorite brands like Peloton, TRX and more. We checked the current prices against price trackers like Honey to make sure they were a good deal — we also came across some notable deals whose brands don’t share information with price trackers but whose discounts we thought you’d want to know about.

Personal trainers recommended Peloton in our guide to at-home exercise bikes, and several Select staffers have raved about how much they love the class offerings. With a screen that rotates 360 degrees, the Bike+ is designed to make it easier to transition from cardio workouts to strength workouts. The bike also has an auto-resistance feature that will adjust the resistance on your bike to match each instructor’s suggestions during class. Depending on your needs, you can buy the Bike+ on its own or in a package with spinning shoes, weights and more. Peloton’s ratings and price history aren’t available online, but the Bike+ doesn’t often go on sale and is a popular pick among Select readers.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 133 reviews at Nordstrom

One of our favorite massage guns, according to physical therapists we previously consulted, the Theragun PRO has an adjustable head to control how much force you’re applying. According to the brand, the massage gun can run for up to 5 hours with the two included batteries and comes with six attachments to target different areas on the body.

4.8-star average rating from 995 reviews on TRX

One of our favorite suspension trainers for home gyms, the TRX Pro 4 comes with both a suspension anchor and a door anchor so you can use it wherever you’d prefer. Depending on your workout, it includes adjustable foot cradles and rubber handles as well as a locking loop design to evenly adjust the straps, according to the brand. Price history for the TRX Pro 4 isn’t available online, but the expert-recommended brand doesn’t often host sitewide sales.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 184 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

A good option for those looking to upgrade their home gym, the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill connects with the JRNY app to assess your fitness level and provide you with catered workouts (a separate membership to the app is required, though one year is included with purchase — after, it costs $149 a year). The treadmill has a motorized incline that can rise up to 15 percent and a maximum speed of 12 mph.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 152 reviews at Best Buy

Based on the metrics it tracks and with a Fitbit Premium membership, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a Daily Readiness Score that tells you whether you should exercise or focus on recovery. It also tracks your heart rate variability, skin temperature variation, blood oxygen levels and more, according to the brand. A six-month membership to Fitbit Premium is included with your purchase.

4-star average rating from 22 reviews on Girlfriend Collective

This workout dress from Girlfriend Collective is designed to be worn both at the gym and while out and about, according to the brand. It has a built-in sports bra with medium support, the brand says, and a built-in unitard with small mesh pockets for items like your phone and ID.

4.2-star average rating from 70 reviews at Outdoor Voices

Shopping editor Morgan Greenwald owns two pairs of these leggings and says that she loves how much the compressing fabric holds her in. Made from the brand’s SuperForm sweat-wicking fabric, a blend of nylon and lycra, the leggings feature two pockets and can easily be matched with Outdoor Voice’s various sports bra offerings. Right now, only some of the colorways are on sale for either 30 percent off or 50 percent off.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.4-star average rating from 250 reviews at Nike

This men’s running shoe from Nike is designed with mesh in the upper for added breathability while you sweat, according to the brand. Nike says the newest version of the Air Zoom Pegasus 36 also has a snugger fit for improved performance as well as a slimmer heel collar.

4.8-star average rating from 79 reviews on Bala

The Bala Beam is one of Bala’s new releases from this year. According to the brand, the 3-foot bar is designed to be used for curls, rows, squats and lunges. It’s available in both 15-pound and 25-pound weights and can be gripped in numerous places thanks to its curved, ergonomic design.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.