Black Friday has come and gone, but Cyber Monday sales are officially here. Retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy and Walmart are offering notable discounts across categories like home and kitchen, beauty and tech. Some sales run through the end of the week, aka Cyber Week.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, Select compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales we think you’ll want to know about. And we’ll continue updating you about new deals and ways to save over the next few days.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 deals across retailers

Below, we’re sharing the best Cyber Monday deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we run them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

4.6-star average rating from 71,836 reviews on Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips are one of the best teeth whitening products you can buy. This set, which comes with 44 strips for 22 treatments, is designed with a hydrogen peroxide gel that the brand says helps remove stains from teeth.

4.4-star average rating from 84,413 reviews on Amazon

This smart garage control system allows you to open and close your garage door from your phone via its companion app. It comes with a garage hub and a sensor, and you can get real-time garage door activity notifications sent to your phone to help you monitor it.

4.7-star average rating from 73,237 reviews at Target

Oral-B’s Pro 1000 electric toothbrush is one of the best models you can buy. It’s built with numerous features that experts recommend looking for, including a pressure sensor and timer to ensure you clean your teeth for two minutes.

4.6-star average rating from 6,545 reviews on Amazon

These KN95 masks are some of the best face coverings you can buy, and they’re currently discounted for Amazon Prime members. The masks are designed with five layers of fabric and elastic ear loops. They’re available in a multi-color pack, including shades like pink, blue, grey, red and purple.

4.7-star average rating from 10,600 on Amazon

This cookware set comes with 8-inch and 10-inch nonstick fry pans. They’re made from hard-anodized aluminum to heat up quickly, says the brand, and the stainless steel base means they're compatible with gas, electric, ceramic and induction stovetops. They’re also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to All-Clad.

4.6-star average rating from 10,285 reviews on Amazon

This kitchen tool comes with interchangeable blades to chop ingredients, as well as mandolin and spiralizer blades, plus a juicer attachment and handheld peeler. The built-in catch tray collects food as you prep. A blade organizer, finger guard and protective glove also come with the chopper.

4.6-star average rating from 79,145 reviews on Amazon

Kasa’s Smart Plugs let you to control electronics with your phone via a companion app, whether you’re home or away. The plugs are also compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant when paired with compatible devices.

4.7-star average rating from 30,114 reviews on Amazon

23andMe’s Ancestry + Traits DNA Kit comes with all the materials you need to collect a saliva sample and send it to the brand’s lab, where the lab runs tests to provide information about your family tree and trait reports — such as whether your hair is more or less likely to lighten with sun exposure. The brand says you’ll get results in about five to six weeks.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 28,286 reviews on Amazon

Levoit’s WiFi-enabled air purifier can clean air in rooms up to 183 square feet with a H13 True HEPA Filter, says the brand. You can control the purifier from your phone via the companion app, or adjust its settings using Amazon Alexa or Google Voice commands once it's connected to compatible devices.

4.4-star average rating from 3,431 reviews on Amazon

Attach this small device to bags, keychains, luggage and other items you want to track. You can see the exact location of your Tile on the companion app if it’s within Bluetooth range (about 400 feet), according to the brand, or see the device’s most recent location if it’s out of range. Tile also says the replaceable battery is good for up to one year of use.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 3,343 reviews on Amazon

Apple’s newest AirPods Pro have a MagSafe Charging Case and offer active noise cancellation as well as transparency mode. The earbuds come with silicone tips in four sizes so you can customize their fit, and you can use Siri voice commands to change the song or volume, adjust settings and more.

4.8-star average from 36,685 reviews on Amazon

Hydro Flask is known for its reusable water bottles, which have a proprietary powder coat that makes them easy to grip and more durable, the brand says. This 32-ounce model is made from stainless steel and can keep beverages cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours, according to Hydro Flask. The water bottle comes with a leak-proof straw lid.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 11,440 reviews on Amazon

One of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy, the JBL Charge 5 offers up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It has an IP67 rating, making it water-resistant and dustproof, the brand says. The speaker is designed with a built-in powerbank so you can use it to charge your phone or tablet.

4.7-star average rating from 1,130 reviews on Amazon

Apple's newest watch is water-resistant ad allows you to track workouts, daily activity and health metrics like skin temperature and blood oxygen level. A full battery can power the watch for a whole day, according to the brand.

4.9-star average rating 20,893 reviews on Amazon

The stackable containers in this 16-piece set are made from clear BPA-free plastic, according to the brand, and come with lids that have airtight seals. You can stack the containers, which come in multiple sizes, and they’re freezer- and dishwasher-safe, Rubbermaid says.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 2,320 reviews on Amazon

Casper’s Sleep Essential Pillow has a plush feel, according to the brand, and is designed with a cotton outer shell. The pillow is available in standard and king sizes.

Lowest price ever

4.5-star average rating from 1,479 reviews on Amazon

The newest model of Furbo’s dog camera offers a rotating 360-degree view and is designed with a 1080p camera that automatically follows your pet as they move. The camera pairs with a companion app so you can see, hear and talk to your pet when you’re not home. You can also fill the Furbo with treats and toss them to pets via the app.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average rating from 19,071 reviews on Amazon

Amazon says its Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free, 6.8-inch display, and you can adjust its screen shade from white to amber depending on your environment. The e-reader offers up to 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, according to the brand, and since it’s water-resistant, you can read at the beach, pool or in the bath.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average rating from 5,756 reviews on Amazon

The Wi-Fi-equipped Aura Carver Frame pairs with a companion app to showcase photos and videos on the 10.1-inch display. It comes with free unlimited storage and is built with speakers. You can also invite loved ones to share their own photos and videos to the frame via the app.

4.4-star average rating from 6,265 reviews on Amazon

FitBit’s smart scale connects to a companion app via Bluetooth, allowing you to track your weight and BMI. The battery-powered scale’s screen displays your weight when you step on it. Multiple people can use the scale so long as they connect their personal devices.

4.6-star average rating from 38,998 reviews on Amazon

This smart thermostat has sensors that can detect if you’re home or away — it learns your schedule and programs itself to lower the temperature when you’re not home or when the seasons change, which the brand says can help you save energy. The thermostat is Wi-Fi-enabled and connects to a companion app, allowing you to control it from anywhere.

4.6-star average rating from 3,097 reviews on Best Buy

Apple’s over-the-ear headphones offer active noise cancellation and transparency mode, as well as up to 20 hours of audio on just one charge (triple the stated battery life of the AirPods Pro). The headphones have memory foam ear cushions and are designed with spatial audio, which has an effect similar to surround sound, says Apple.

4.3-star average rating from 9,264 reviews on Amazon

This appliance uses Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso capsules, each of which have a barcode that the machine reads to automatically adjust the brew size, temperature, pressure and time. It has a removable 37-ounce water tank and built-in capsule storage.

4.4-star average rating from 13,901 reviews on Amazon

Brew 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces of coffee with this Keurig, and choose if you want your beverage to be hot or over ice. The coffee maker has a 66-ounce removable water reservoir and fits travel mugs up to 7 inches tall. It also has a strong brew option.

Lowest price ever

4.0-star average rating from 96 reviews on Amazon

One of the brand’s newest fitness smartwatches, the FitBit Versa 4 has more features than other models: A full charge gets you six days of battery life, according to the brand, and it offers 40 exercise modes to track workouts. Both Amazon Alexa and a GPS system are built into the watch, and you can pair it with your phone to get call, text and app notifications.

4.8-star average rating from 48,036 reviews at Nectar

Nectar’s mattress is designed with a breathable, cooling quilted cover and offers multiple layers of foam that can support you while you sleep, according to the brand. The mattress is available in twin to split king sizes.

4.7-star average 10,120 reviews on Amazon

The Cricut Joy Machine allows you to make precise cuts on materials like cardstock and vinyl. You can connect the machine to a companion app via Bluetooth to create custom designs and browse an image library. Cricut says this machine is portable at about about 3 pounds.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

Lowest price ever

4.2-star average rating from 13,538 reviews on Amazon

This 3D pen allows you to build drawings and models that pop off the page. It has a slider to help regulate the flow of plastic filament that’s dispensed from the pen, while red and green lights tell you when the pen is heating up or ready to use.

Best Walmart Black Friday deals

4.9-star average rating from 64 reviews at Walmart

Beautiful’s stand mixer pairs with a 5.3-quart stainless steel mixing bowl and has 12 speed settings. The mixer’s head lifts up to move the bowl or add ingredients, and the included splash shield helps prevent food from splattering. The mixer also comes with a flat beater, dough hook and wire balloon whisk.

4.8-star average rating from 103 reviews at Walmart

Tineco’s S10 Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum is one of the brand’s newest models. It has sensors that automatically adjust the suction power based on what you’re cleaning and offers up to 40 minutes of battery life on a single charge. The vacuum converts into a handvac and its HEPA filtration system sucks up dust, dirt and allergens. It comes with a dusting brush, crevice tool and wall-mounted charging dock.

Best Target Black Friday deals

4.7-star average rating from 448 reviews at Target

The Ninja Foodi has 10 programmable cooking modes, including pressure-cook and air-fry. It comes with a 5-quart nonstick pot and a 4-quart cook and crisp plate, as well as a broil rack. You can manually set temperature and cook time, and use the appliance’s warm mode once food is done cooking.

4.0-star average rating from 489 reviews at Target

This cordless electric shaver can be used on wet or dry skin, and its head swivels in five directions for a close shave, cutting both long and short facial hairs, according to Philips. The shaver comes with a charger, protective cover and precision detailer.

Best Best Buy Black Friday deals

4.5-star average rating from 2,685 reviews at Best Buy

This robotic vacuum uses a Smart Mapping function to control where in your house it cleans and when and automatically self-empties for up to 60 days, according to the brand. It’s equipped with Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes to avoid a tangled mess of hair and a High-Efficiency Filter designed to capture cat and dog dander, according to Roomba. It is available at the same low price that it was available for on Amazon Prime Day in July, which is its lowest price we’ve seen.

Best Cyber Monday 2022 sales across retailers

Here are the best Cyber Monday sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Wayfair : Up to 80% off select items

: Up to 80% off select items Overstock : Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10

: Up to 70% off select items through Dec. 10 Bed Bath & Beyond : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Etsy : Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers

: Up to 60% off select items from participating sellers JCPenny : Up to 60% off select products

: Up to 60% off select products Nordstrom : Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29

: Up to 60% off select items through Nov. 29 Dick’s Sporting Goods : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products REI: Up to 40% off select products

Best Cyber Monday furniture sales

Best Cyber Monday kitchen sales

Best Cyber Monday home sales

Best Cyber Monday tech sales

Lenovo : Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more JBL : Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more

: Up to 70% off home audio, headphones and more HP : Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more

: Up to 70% off laptops, accessories and more SimpliSafe : Up to 60% off a new home security system package

: Up to 60% off a new home security system package Tribit : Up to 50% off products on Amazon

: Up to 50% off products on Amazon Adorama : Up to 50% off select products

: Up to 50% off select products Jabra : Up to 40% off earbuds and more

: Up to 40% off earbuds and more BioLite : 30% off sitewide

: 30% off sitewide Nixplay : 20% off all frames through Nov. 28

: 20% off all frames through Nov. 28 Sonos : Up to 20% off select products

: Up to 20% off select products Samsung : Up to $1,000 off select products

: Up to $1,000 off select products Eufy : Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums

: Up to $280 off home security products and smart vacuums Google: Up to $200 off select tech through Nov. 28

Best Cyber Monday mattress and bedding sales

Best Cyber Monday beauty and wellness sales

Best Cyber Monday apparel and accessories ales

Alo Yoga : Up to 70% off sale items and 30% off sitewide

: Up to 70% off sale items and 30% off sitewide Cuup : Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more

: Up to 60% off bras, underwear and more Knix : Up to 60% off sitewide on underwear and activewear

: Up to 60% off sitewide on underwear and activewear Allbirds : Up to 50% off select styles

: Up to 50% off select styles Everlane : Up to 50% off sitewide

: Up to 50% off sitewide Madewell : Up to 50% off purchases

: Up to 50% off purchases Reebok : Up to 45% off full price items and an extra 50% off sale styles with code BLACKFRIDAY

: Up to 45% off full price items and an extra 50% off sale styles with code BLACKFRIDAY Girlfriend Collective : 40% off sitewide through Dec. 9

: 40% off sitewide through Dec. 9 Rent The Runway : 40% off memberships

: 40% off memberships AnaOno : 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28

: 30% off purchases with code BFCM22 through Nov. 28 BaubleBar : 30% off with code BB30

: 30% off with code BB30 Studs : 30% off sitewide

: 30% off sitewide Parade : 30% off all orders

: 30% off all orders JanSport : 30% off select styles

: 30% off select styles Eberjey : 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 50% off sale styles

: 25% off sitewide with code JOY25 and up to 50% off sale styles Shopbop: 25% off sitewide with code HOLIDAY

Best Cyber Monday fitness sales

Flybird Fitness : Up to 59% off products

: Up to 59% off products Alo Moves : 50% off an annual membership for life

: 50% off an annual membership for life Sculpt Society : 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2.

: 50% off an annual membership through Dec 2. Bala : Up to 25% off products sitewide

: Up to 25% off products sitewide Fiture : Up to $300 off fitness mirrors

: Up to $300 off fitness mirrors Therabody: Up to $150 off recovery technology

Best Cyber Monday gift card sales

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year Nov. 28. But Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new deals and ways to save, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

