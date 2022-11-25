While some retailers kicked off Black Friday sales earlier this month, the shopping holiday is officially here. And if you’re planning to invest in a new vacuum or update your home-cleaning regimen, retailers like Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and more are offering notable discounts on vacuums during Black Friday. Many of these sales run through Cyber Monday.

To help you make the most of the shopping holiday, we compiled some of the best Black Friday deals and sales on vacuums that we think you’ll want to know about. We’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities throughout the next few days.

Best Black Friday 2022 vacuum deals

Below, we’re sharing the best Black Friday vacuum deals based on our previous coverage and reporting. To ensure the quality of each deal, we’re running deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey — each product is at its lowest price in at least three months.

Lowest price ever

4.4-star average rating from 1,029 reviews at Best Buy

Shark’s cordless, bagless vacuum offers up to 40 hours of runtime on a single charge and is built with a HEPA filtration system to trap dust, pet hair and other allergens in your home. It transforms into a hand vac so you can clean hard-to-reach areas like curtains and behind furniture. Shark says the vacuum can be used on all floor types.

4.6-star average rating from 3,605 reviews at Walmart

This cordless stick vacuum from Inse is lightweight at just over 3 pounds and offers up to 45 minutes of runtime on one charge. The vacuum is equipped with a HEPA filter that can capture 99.99% of fine particles and can work on hardwood floors, low carpeting and tiles.

Lowest price ever

4.8-star average from 845 reviews at Best Buy

This cordless vacuum from Dyson optimizes suction and runtime based on floor type and debris level, according to the brand, and has a laser that illuminates any microscopic dust. It has an LCD screen and offers up to 60 minutes of runtime.

Lowest price ever

4.7-star average review from 4,236 reviews at Best Buy

Ideal for picking up pet hair, this cordless, lightweight stick option from Dyson offers up to 40 minutes of runtime and can clean all floor types. It comes with a wall-mounted docking station and a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas.

4.3 -star average rating from 20,548 reviews on Amazon

This spot cleaner from Hoover can lift and remove spills and messes from carpet and upholstery using powerful suction combined with the included cleaning solution, according to the brand. In addition to being portable and lightweight at under 9 pounds, the device is equipped with a dual-tank design that keeps clean and dirty water separate, which can help make replacing, rinsing out and cleaning the tanks easier, Hoover says. The carpet cleaner also comes with a furniture tool attachment and a 5-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

Lowest price ever

4.3-star average rating from 9,924 reviews on Amazon

This robot vacuum learns your home’s layout and creates a smart map so you can direct it to clean any room you need it to. It has an edge-sweeping brush and dual multi-surface rubber rollers that can adjust to different floor types.

Best Black Friday 2022 Vacuum sales

Here are the best Black Friday vacuum sales that we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Walmart:Up to 60% off floor care Target: Up to 50% off floor care Roborock: Up to 44% off robotic vacuums, wet vacuums and more Hoover: Up to 40% off vacuum and floor care bundles Raycop: Up to 30% off handheld vacuums Shark: Up to 15% off sitewide or up to $280 off select products like vacuums and more iRobot: Up to $595 off robotic vacuums Best Buy: Up to $400 off floor care eufy: Up to $280 off robotic vacuums Bissell: Up to $180 off vacuums and carpet cleaners Tineco: Up to $170 off vacuums Dyson: Up to $150 off select vacuums

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place every year the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday 2022 falls on Nov. 25. But experts told us Black Friday and Cyber Monday are no longer just 24-hour events. They’re morphed into weeks of doorbuster deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Throughout the next few days, we’ll continue updating you about new savings opportunities, as well as tips about what to buy during the event and what you may want to wait on purchasing.

