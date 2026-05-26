If there’s one thing that every beach trip requires — outside of some strong SPF and some sort of shade — it’s a great beach bag. So when the temperature rises, Bogg Bags are at the top of everyone’s list of beach day essentials. Right now, the popular bag is 20 percent off at Dick’s Sporting Goods (in multiple shades of pink).

The bag is loved for its durability and how versatile it is, thanks to its many compatible clip-on accessories. Below, I talk more about what makes the bag a must-have and why this deal is worth it.

Deal of the day

With summer practically here, you’ll likely be making more trips to the beach, which will require a bag that can withstand all of the elements. The Bogg Bag is one of the most popular beach bag options today — this has a lot to do with its durability. Bogg bags are made of a firm yet flexible material called ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) and they’re completely waterproof, making them perfect for the beach.

“My pink Bogg Bag is the ultimate beach and pool companion. It easily fits everything needed for three kids, and the waterproof design makes handling wet towels and clothes hassle-free,” says Becca Delman, senior production manager at NBC Select. “It’s even great for quick trips to the park, and spills, snacks, and messes wash away with ease.”

Unlike a canvas or mesh beach bag, Bogg Bags stand up on their own, hold their shape and have a no-tip-over design, so they keep everything, including water bottles, food, sunscreen and more, upright, preventing sand from coating everything. Plus, they come with two clear inset pouches that attach to the holes on the sides. And if some sand does get inside, it’s easy to rinse it out with a hose or faucet. The bags are also compatible with multiple accessories, also sold by the brand, such as keychains, charms and phone holders. Several variations of pink are on sale just in time for all your summer beach and pool days.

Why this deal is worth it

The Bogg Bag is one of the most popular and durable beach bags available — it’s waterproof, sturdy and works with multiple clip-on accessories for your other essentials, like a phone and water bottle. It typically costs $90–$100, this deal has four pink options for just over $70, which isn’t always common after Memorial Day.

$71 vs. $90

Great for the beach or pool

Waterproof

Compatible with multiple clip-on accessories

Limited deals on beach essentials post Memorial Day

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sales daily. I also write about home, kitchen and lifestyle products and accessories.

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