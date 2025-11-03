It’s no exaggeration to say that Brooke Shields has done it all. Once she started modeling at 11 months old, she never stopped, and she’s starred in dozens of TV shows and movies, plus a handful of theatre productions — I’m sure you have a running list of them in your head right now. Between filming upcoming projects and serving as the current president of the Actors’ Equity Association, Shields has recently been diving headfirst into the business world, focusing on building brands that center around her passions. In 2024, for example, she founded and became the CEO of Commence, a hair care company that specializes in products for women over 40, and this year, she’s working with Prospect Pet on their dog wellness items (anything for her rescue pup, Tuzi, she says).

Below, I talked to Shields about her current favorite products, many of which she’s picked up while traveling for work and pleasure. She also shares what she keeps in every single purse — hint: it’s red hot, spicy and absolutely addictive.

“I love a sneaky nip,” says Shields. “The fish flask is so kitsch. I collect silver ones. I found this one in Nova Scotia while filming my new AMC show, ‘You’re Killing Me’.” The flask, which is made from stainless steel, holds four ounces of liquid and has a screw-off cap.

“I don’t love wearing bras, but I practically always wear little pasties,” says Shields. “It’s great for really slinky dresses and low T-shirts. I discovered them because you’re not allowed to free the nip on network television.” Nippies’ silicone, water-resistant nipple covers are one of Shields’ favorite options. They’re reusable about 20 to 30 times, according to the brand — you just wash them with soap and water after each use, and let them air dry. They also give you about 1-inch of lift and are made with a gentle medical-grade adhesive.

“No matter how much sunblock I put on, I still get brown spots on my face,” says Shields. “Fraxel [skin resurfacing treatment] has minimal down time, gets rid of all of the dark spots, helps with fine lines and regenerates collagen (and my ego). Dr. Macrene Alexiades is my go-to for Fraxel, and I use her moisturizer, too.” The noncomedogenic cream helps make skin look firmer and reduces the appearance of wrinkles using over 50 ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E, squalane and caffeine, according to the brand.

“I have these all over the place,” says Shields. “They charge my phone, they charge my iPad and I always have one plugged in. They’re so convenient because they plug directly into the wall, so you don’t need a block. It’s the most convenient charger I’ve ever used.” The compact power bank has built-in USB-C, micro and lightning cables, as well as USB and USB-C ports, and a foldable wall plug. You can use it to charge up to four devices simultaneously, and it has a LED display that shows how much power is remaining.

In addition to the TV shows and movies she’s starred in, Shields has been in numerous Broadway shows. She made her Broadway debut in “Grease” in 1994, and then went on to play roles in “Chicago,” “The Addams Family,” “Cabaret” and “Wonderful Town.” Performing in eight shows a week is not for the weak, and over time, it took a toll on Shields’ body. “Years of dancing on Broadway means that I have to tape up my knees for stability and pain relief,” she says. “This tape goes with me everywhere. Plus, whenever my skin sags a bit, I can tape up my legs and smooth things out.”

“I have one of these in every purse, and it makes everything taste amazing,” says Shields. Tabasco is one of the NBC Select staff’s favorite hot sauces, too. You get 24 single-serve glass bottles in this pack.

“I found these boxers in a store in Southampton called Pachute and fell immediately in love with them,” says Shields. “They’re perfect to sleep in.” The boxers are made from organic cotton and come in over a dozen styles, including solid shades like forest green and steel blue, and stripes in various colors.

“I’m notorious for losing my passport, so I got an Il Bisonte little gold passport pouch,” says Shields. “Now I always have my passport with me. The leather from Italy is so luxurious and smooth.”

“Whenever I go out in a strappy dress, I wear a cashmere shrug under my wrap coat, and I love this one from White & Warren,” says Shields. “It’s a great thin piece to put on. It’s the best for restaurants with AC, and I also sleep in one when I’m cold.” You can wear the soft wrap, which comes in six core colors and more than 12 limited-edition shades, as a scarf or blanket.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who writes our Talking Shop series, interviewing people like Chace Crawford, Dorinda Medley, Miranda Kerr, Tiler Peck and Sara and Erin Foster. To write this article, I interviewed Brooke Shields about her all-time favorite products.

Catch up on NBC Select's in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more