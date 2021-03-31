If you spend a lot of time outside, odds are your dog does, too. We spoke to veterinarians about how to shop for outdoor dog beds, and guidelines for safely spending time with your pup outside. We also rounded up highly rated outdoor dog beds with expert guidance in mind — some of our top picks are the K&H Pet Products Elevated Dog Bed with Bolsters and the BarkBox Outdoor Dog Bed.

How we picked the best outdoor dog beds

Outdoor dog beds prevent your dog from laying on the hard ground, and are designed to withstand changing temperatures and weather conditions. They're also more durable compared to indoor dog beds since they see more wear and tear. While shopping for an outdoor dog bed, experts recommend keeping the following factors in mind.

Outdoor environment: The outdoor environment your dog spends time in is the main factor that dictates what bed you should buy them, says Dr. Jessica Hess, a veterinarian at, and the owner and medical director of, GoodVets Denver. In cold climates, you’ll need a bed that’s insulated to keep dogs warm, but in warm climates, you’ll need a bed that offers cooling features and shade elements. And in areas with changing seasons, you’ll need a dog bed that can adapt to different temperatures and weather conditions — for example, one that comes with a removable canopy you can snap on to provide shade in the summer.

The best outdoor dog beds to shop

With experts’ guidance in mind, we rounded up highly rated outdoor dog beds, as well as those from brands we’ve previously covered. Many of the dog beds below come in various colors and sizes, so visit the brands’ websites to view the full assortment.

Keep in mind that caring for your pet’s outdoor dog bed is essential to its longevity. Make sure you put it in a covered area like a garage or shed overnight, when it’s raining or snowing and when it’s not in use. You can use an outdoor dog bed indoors and move it depending on where your pet is spending time.

Best basic raised outdoor dog bed: Amazon Basics Cooling Elevated Dog Bed

This outdoor dog bed comes with all the screws and tools you need to build the metal frame, and a mesh platform for your dog to lay on. Once assembled, the bed is lightweight enough to pick up and move around as needed, according to the brand. You can scrub the breathable mesh platform with laundry detergent and hose it off with water when it gets dirty.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 70,618 reviews on Amazon | Style: Raised | Material: Mesh | Washability: Wipe clean or hose off | Size: Five available

Best raised outdoor dog bed with bolsters: K&H Pet Products Elevated Dog Bed with Bolsters

The bolster wrapped around the perimeter of this outdoor dog bed provides a comfortable place for your pup to rest their head or paws. It also encloses them inside the bed, which makes dogs feel cozy and secure, experts told us. You can remove the bolster from the bed’s mesh platform to add accessories like the brand’s canopy, which provides shade in the warmer months. The bed has a metal frame that holds up to 200 pounds, according to the brand, and you can assemble it without tools. It collapses for easy storage if you’re traveling with it, plus it has slip-resistant rubber feet to keep it in place when your dog gets on or off it.

Rating: 4.6-star average rating from 7,975 reviews on Amazon | Style: Raised | Material: Polyester and mesh | Washability: Machine-washable cover and bolsters | Size: Five available

Best raised outdoor dog bed with canopy: Superjare Elevated Outdoor Dog Bed with Canopy

During the warm, sunny months, you can attach the included canopy to this bed’s platform, giving your dog a cool, shady place to rest outside. Then, in the colder months or if you want to bring the bed inside, you can detach the canopy and roll it up for later use. You don’t need tools to assemble the bed’s steel frame, and it comes with a carrying bag to store all the pieces together or easily transport them. The outdoor dog bed has rubber anti-skid feet and a support bar across the bottom of the platform to make it more stable when dogs jump on or off.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 3,822 reviews on Amazon | Style: Raised | Material: Oxford fabric and mesh | Washability: Wipe clean or hose off | Size: Two available

Best standard outdoor dog bed: BarkBox Outdoor Dog Bed

My family bought BarkBox’s outdoor dog bed for our 100-pound, 11-year old labrador retriever because we wanted to make spending time in our backyard more comfortable for him as he got older. The bed has three inches of gel memory foam and high density foam to support dogs’ joints, as well as relieve pressure points around areas like their hips and elbows. Its water-resistant cover dries quickly and its water-resistant zipper prevents moisture from reaching the foam, according to the brand.

Rating: 4.2-star average rating from 1.470 reviews on Amazon | Style: Standard | Material: Polyester | Washability: Spot clean | Size: Three available

Best orthopedic outdoor dog bed: Lesure Outdoor Dog Bed

Lesure’s Outdoor Dog Bed is made with three inches of egg crate textured foam, which offers increased airflow to keep your pet cool and molds to the shape of their body for customized support, according to the brand. The machine-washable, water-resistant cover has a hidden zipper to help prevent your dog from chewing on it. It’s also lightweight so you can easily move it from your home to your backyard or patio.

Rating: 4.4-star average rating from 667 reviews on Amazon | Style: Standard | Material: Oxford fabric | Washability: Machine-washable cover | Size: Three available

Best outdoor dog bed for travel: Furhaven Outdoor Travel Dog Bed

You can bring this outdoor dog bed with you to the park, on hikes and while camping, giving your pet a cushioned place to lie down wherever they are. The bed rolls up and gets stuffed inside the included pillow bag when you’re on the go, making it easy to transport. It has a high-loft quilted batting fill and is reversible — if your dog gets one side dirty, you can flip the bed over so they have a clean resting spot.

Rating: 4.5-star average rating from 1,345 reviews on Amazon | Style: Standard | Material: Polyester | Washability: Machine-washable | Size: Two available

How long can dogs safely spend time outside?

How long your dog can safely spend time outdoors depends on factors, like their breed, age, coat length and the temperature. Most dogs are comfortable outside for extended periods of time in moderate temperatures, experts told us. But once temperatures start getting warmer or dropping very low, you need to be careful.

“A general rule is that if you’re comfortable outside, your dog probably will be as well,” says Joslin. “Many dogs do great outside between 55 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, but anything below 40 degrees or above 90 degrees should be limited to less than 15 minutes at a time.”

Keep in mind that puppies and dogs with medical conditions as well as older dogs are particularly sensitive to temperature variations and humidity levels, as are brachycephalic dogs, meaning dogs that have short, flat noses like bulldogs, shih tzus, Boston terriers and pugs, says Joslin. So keep a closer eye on them when you’re outside, and look for signs like excessive breathing or shivering, which can tell you that your pet needs to go inside. Below are a few other things to keep in mind while dogs are outside.

Warmer temperatures

Pavement typically feels warmer than the air by about 40 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and asphalt feels even hotter, says Hess. Before letting your dog walk or lie down on the ground during the warmer months, place the back of your hand on it for about seven seconds. If you start feeling discomfort or burning during those seven seconds, the ground is too hot for your pet and you should keep them inside with the exception of quick bathroom breaks in the shade.

Colder temperatures

Use 15 minutes as a baseline for how long your dog should spend outside in cold temperatures, and then check their paws every 15 minutes to make sure they’re not getting frostbite — look out for cold skin that’s pale, blue or gray and firm to the touch, experts told us. You can also try putting booties on your dog’s paws to protect them from the cold if they’re prone to frostbite, says Hess.

Dogs with thick, fluffy coats are best suited for chilly weather and may enjoy colder conditions. Shorter coated breeds, however, shouldn’t be exposed to frigid weather for more than a few minutes, unless they’re wearing an insulated coat or sweater, says Hess. And regardless of breed, limit time outdoors to quick bathroom breaks when it’s below freezing.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Antje Joslin is a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, and the owner of Tolleson Animal Clinic in Arizona.

is a veterinarian for Dogtopia, a national dog daycare franchise, and the owner of Tolleson Animal Clinic in Arizona. Dr. Jessica Hess is a veterinarian at, and the owner and medical director of, GoodVets Denver.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who covers pets, including stories on dog beds, cat carriers and dog nail trimmers. For this article, she interviewed two experts about outdoor dog beds and rounded up highly rated options.

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who covers pets, including stories on dog beds, cat carriers and dog nail trimmers. For this article, she interviewed two experts about outdoor dog beds and rounded up highly rated options.