Cyber Monday may be ending, but Costco is still offering notable deals during the event for those with memberships. You’ll find sales on tech, beauty, home and more, most of which end at midnight.

I frequently cover shopping events as a writer for NBC Select, and I spent weeks combing through discounts to find the best Cyber Monday Costco deals actually worth shopping. Each one I recommend below is highly rated and at least 20% off. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers to ensure they’re at their lowest price in at least three months. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Cyber Monday.

Best Cyber Monday Costco deals

4.8-star average rating from 3,327 reviews on Costco

An Uber gift cards is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for someone you don’t know well. For $74.99 you will get two $50 eGift Cards that you or your giftee can use for Uber or Uber Eats. This purchase is non-refundable and Costco members can purchase a maximum of two 2-packs.

4.6-star average rating from 58 reviews on Costco

This laptop has a 16-inch touchscreen and 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD. It has a wider, brighter display compared to previous models and can run for up to 15 hours on a single charge, according to HP. This laptop is currently $300 off, a deal that is available online and in the warehouse. It comes with a 2-year warranty and a 90-day return policy.

4.7-star average rating from 2,609 reviews on Costco

This Bluetooth speaker from Bose has an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating and delivers clear sound with a powerful bass, according to the brand. It has an ergonomic design that makes it easy to grip and it has a loop that can be attached to things like a bag or suitcase. A full charge will give you 12 hours of playtime and the device has simple control buttons — like power on/off, volume down, volume up and Bluetooth connection.

4.1-star average rating from 28 reviews on Costco

This multi-styler from Dyson wraps hair around its barrel using air to add waves and volume while also minimizing heat damage, according to the brand. The Dyson Airwrap comes with seven different attachments, including barrels, a smoothing dryer, a diffuser and brushes.

4.5-star average rating from 2,014 reviews on Costco

You can save $500 on this sectional and ottoman combo during Costco’s Cyber Monday sale. It is gray and has solid wood legs. One side features an open chaise for lounging, and the cushions are all attached, so they won’t shift around when you sit, according to the brand. The ottoman also opens to reveal a storage space where you can stash blankets, pillows, or other items.

4.5-star average rating from 253 reviews on Costco

This Vitamix can make smoothies, soups and other blendable dishes. It offers 10 speeds, a pulse feature and a digital timer. According to the brand, it also has smart detection technology, which means that it automatically detects what you’re blending and will adjust blending based on that. The container holds up to 64 ounces of liquid and is dishwasher safe.

4.5-star average rating from 3,616 reviews on Costco

This thermostat allows you to control temperature, set schedules and more through the Google Home app. You can also get notifications, monthly energy usage reports and more through the app. The thermostat will also learn your schedule and preferences and automatically adjust, according to the brand.

4.5-star average rating from 3,541 reviews on Costco

The Philips Sonicare Optimal Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush functions including a pressure sensor that alerts you if you are brushing too hard, a two-minute smart timer and a brush head replacement reminder. The set has two toothbrushes, three brush heads, two chargers and two travel cases.

4.6-star average rating from 3,088 reviews on Costco

This cordless vacuum can be used on carpet or hardwood and has a sensor that optimizes power and runtime based on the debris picked up, according to the brand. It also has an LED light to illuminate dirt, and it turns into a handheld vacuum allowing you to more easily clean high and low areas.

4.3-star average rating from 177 reviews on Costco

NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman is a fan of these over-ear headphones for their great sound quality, powerful active noise cancellation, intuitive touch controls, and excellent battery life. You can pause and play, adjust volume, skip and repeat tracks and more by swiping or tapping the right earcup. Then, two physical buttons on the left earcup serve as the power button and mode switch.

4.2-star average rating from 1,974 reviews on Costco

Intended for pet owners, this vacuum has a counter-rotating head that goes deep into carpet fibers to pull up pet hair, ground-in dirt and dust, according to the brand. It comes with a washable lifetime filter and a one-click dirty-emptying dustbin and is easy to maneuver around corners and furniture, according to Dyson.

4.2-star average rating from 95 reviews on CostcoAsus makes one of our favorite gaming laptops, and this model is slightly more affordable than the one that made our list. It offers an 18-inch display, 32GB of memory, and clear and crisp graphics. It has several USB ports for gaming accessories and an HDMI port for plugging in an additional computer monitor.

4.3-star average rating from 1,092 reviews on Costco

The hair tool can be used on wet or dry hair and comes with attachments like auto-wrap curlers, a styling concentrator, an oval brush, a paddle brush and a curl-defining diffuser. It also comes with a storage bag that can keep it dust-free and secure when not in use.

4.4-star average rating from 2,605 reviews on Costco

The Braun Series 9 electric foil razor made our list of best head shavers. Though it is primarily a beard trimmer and face shaver, you can use it to shave your head in certain areas. Because it does not have a curved shape, if you use it on your head, it’s best for flatter areas like your sideburns or around the temples. It comes with a charging stand and travel case.

You can find the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus on sale at a few retailers, but this also comes with a six-month subscription, which gives you access to your camera’s footage for up to 180 days and alerts you to people and packages at your doorstep. It also includes high-definition video, two-way talk and night vision in color.

4.4-star average rating from 2,886 reviews on Costco

Most home printers require ink cartridges that need to be replaced every time they run out of ink. This printer from Epson offers cartridge-free printing by utilizing refillable ink tanks to save on money and waste. The printer comes with a set of refillable ink bottles, which will give you up to two years of printing without having to buy more ink, according to Epson.

4.8-star average rating from 43,243 reviews on Costco

If you’re a frequent Southwest flier, consider picking up this gift card. The $500 gift card is on sale for $429.99 through Monday. It can only be redeemed on Southwest flights and has to be used in one transaction. Members can buy up to five gift cards; this deal is only available while supplies last.

4.2-star average rating from 271 reviews on Costco

Split this set — which comes with two cordless motor bases, two vessels and two flip lids and flat lids — with a pal or family member for an even better deal. The included vessels hold up to 18 ounces of liquid and are designed to fit in a car’s cup holder, so you can easily travel with it.

4.5-star average rating from 2,436 reviews on Costco

Spend just $80 for a $100 Instacart gift card to get groceries, toiletries and more from local stores delivered straight to your doorstep. Costco members can purchase a maximum of two of these gift cards and they are non-refundable.

4.6-star rating from 297 reviews on Costco

This editor-loved smart calendar is a lifesaver for big families and one of the most practical holiday gifts you can buy. It syncs everyone’s schedules into one virtual touchscreen device, plus it has color-coding capabilities, meal plans, chore charts and custom lists to keep the whole household organized.

4.5-star rating from 458 reviews on Costco

One of the best soundbars to improve your home audio experience, the Sonos Arc has multidirectional audio, Dolby Atmos support and smart connectivity. This bundle also includes a $60 Apple Gift Card or SiriusXM Gift Card, a $79 voucher for a wall mount and a coupon for 30% off accessories.

4.2-star average rating from 24 reviews on Costco

A previous version of the Wyze Cam made our list of top-rated home security cameras — this version, which is currently half off, has 2K HD, color night vision, an IP65 water-resistance rating and unlimited cloud storage and recording. You get 6 months of free storage with your purchase and then have to pay $9.99 a month for a subscription.

4.3-star average rating from 538 reviews on Costco

This portable vacuum helps you lift away pet messes from carpets, upholstery and more and comes with several attachments, including hair removal tool and self-cleaning stain tool. It also includes a bottle of OxyClean Spot and Stain Urine Eliminator.

4.4-star average rating from 644 reviews on Costco

Dyson’s Outsize Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum comes with multiple cleaning tools, including an XL motorbar brush, a hair screw tool, a crevice tool and a combination brush. You can also convert it into a handheld vacuum and there’s an LED screen that shows battery life, suction power and more.

4.5-star average rating from 1,329 reviews on Costco

This is one of our favorite hair dryers — it’s efficient and minimizes heat damage by automatically checking and adjusting its temperature 40 times a second, according to the brand. It comes with five different attachments, including a diffuser, a concentrator nozzle, a wide tooth comb and a flyaway tamer.

4.8-star average rating from 3,812 reviews on Costco

Nintendo Switch users will appreciate this digital gift card deal. Right now, you can get a $50 gift card for Switch games and products for $39.99. Members can purchase up to 10 of these non-refundable gift cards.

4.7-star average rating from 179 reviews on Costco

This security kit is intended for one- to two-bedroom homes and can help protect up to three windows or doors with the included contact sensors. It also comes with a motion detector that can be used in one hallway or room.

4.6-star average rating from 614 reviews on Costco

The Roborock QX Revo quickly smart maps your home to determine the best cleaning route for vacuuming and mopping. Its all rubber brush makes hair tangles within the vacuum less likely and its strong suction picks up even the smallest dirt and debris, according to the brand. When in mop mode, dual mops spin and exert consistent pressure to thoroughly clean floors. The docking station has an auto emptying function and quickly dries the mop pads.

Best Cyber Monday Costco sales

Here are the best Cyber Monday Costco sales to know about. Keep in mind that not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Apple: Up to $200 off GE: Up to $150 off freezer Electronics : Up to $150 off

How I found the best Cyber Monday Costco deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award, Travel Award, Pet Award, Bed & Bath Award and Giftable Tech Award winners. All the deals I recommend are at least 20% off and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating. When possible, I ran deals through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in at least three months.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a writer for NBC Select who's covered deals and sales for Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and more. To round up the best deals from Costco, I found highly rated products at their lowest price ever or their lowest price in three months.

