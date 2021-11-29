Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

It’s Cyber Monday and television sales are running at full speed: Some of the largest retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart, are offering sales and deals on popular TVs and other tech gadgets. To find the best TV deals on Cyber Monday, we’ve compiled sales and deals from top retailers and rounded up Select readers’ favorite brands to shop. We used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to make sure the deals are high quality.

Cyber Monday 2021: TV sales from Amazon, Best Buy and more

Each sale includes multiple deals, but not every single one is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: TV deals on Samsung, LG, Sony and more

To get you the best Cyber Monday deals, we looked at Select reader interest, previous coverage and expert guidance. We also checked deal prices against price trackers like Honey to make sure you'd be getting a genuinely good value.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch smart TV has 4K resolution and is HDR 10 and HLG compatible, according to Amazon. It uses the Fire TV smart TV platform and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from 1,985 reviewers on Amazon

Toshiba's 4K engine, Regza, offers high performance at a comparatively low price in this 4K smart TV and through an LCD panel, according to the brand. Its remote has Amazon Alexa built-in and the TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.8-star average rating from nearly 1,200 reviews on Amazon

This 55-inch Smart TV from LG, a top brand for TVs, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon, uses 4K resolution, has an OLED display and includes both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. It comes with a game optimizer that, according to the company, provides a “smooth gaming experience.”

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from nearly 1,000 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch picture-frame-esque smart TV from Samsung, a top TV brand to buy, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon, has an art mode for displaying your favorite artwork. It also uses a QLED display.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 1,000 reviews on Amazon

In our guide to TVs, tech expert Whitson Gordon highlighted Sony TVs as notable for their processing power and color accuracy. This 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV comes with the Google TV platform included and can use Amazon Alexa, according to Sony.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from over 200 reviews on Best Buy

This projector from Epson, a brand we noted in our guide to outdoor projectors, has 1080p resolution and 3300-lumen brightness. It uses a 210-watt lamp, which has a lifespan of up to 10,000 hours when used in Eco Mode and a 6,000-hour lifespan in regular mode, according to Epson.

Lowest price since March, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from about 5,000 reviews on Amazon

This 75-inch QLED TV from TCL includes 4K ultra-HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, a gaming mode for low-latency gameplay and the Roku Smart TV platform. In our guide to TVs, tech expert Whitson Gordon noted TCL, including the 5-Series, as a reasonably priced brand with solid features.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 229 reviews on Amazon

According to Amazon, this 65-inch 4K ultra-HD TV is Amazon’s first “hands-free” TV — you can use voice controls without a voice remote. Included is the Fire TV smart TV platform for viewing streaming services and, according to Amazon, you can video call directly from your TV with Alexa Communications.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.2-star average rating from 239 reviews on Amazon

Tech expert Whitcon Gordon highlighted Vizio TVs in our guide to TVs as a brand with “great performance without the bells and whistles.” This 58-inch smart TV has 4K ultra-HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and compatibility with HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG. It also comes with Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2.

