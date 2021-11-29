Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Because of global supply chain issues, major retailers started their Black Friday sales well ahead of the season, and Best Buy was one of them — today, its sales kick into their Cyber Monday iterations, many of them remaining at Black Friday levels. During Cyber Monday, you’ll find noteworthy discounts on tech and appliances ranging from TVs and video game accessories to vacuums and coffee makers.

For those looking to take retail experts’ advice and get their holiday shopping started, we compiled some of the best Cyber Monday deals and sales Best Buy is offering based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest. In order to ensure the quality of these sales and deals, we’re tracking price histories using platforms like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021: Best Cyber Monday deals to shop

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we rounded up some of the best deals from Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale, ensuring their discounts are at historical lows with price trackers like Honey.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 384 reviews at Best Buy

A great holiday gift for coffee lovers, the Ember Smart Mug can keep your drink at a consistent temperature ranging from 120 degrees to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. The built-in battery can last for up to 80 minutes or all day with the charging coaster, the brand says. The Blue Edition, which is exclusive to Best Buy, is the only discounted color available.

Lowest price since September, according to Honey

4.5-star rating from 1,818 reviews at Best Buy

One of our favorite tower fans, the Dyson Pure Cool filters 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns from the air, according to the brand. It has both an activated carbon filter to remove gases and odors from the air as well as a HEPA filter for pollutants, the brand says.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.3-star average rating from 9,356 reviews on Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds, released in June, offer up to 24 hours of listening time with the charging case, according to the brand. They have two listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.2-star average rating from 2,361 reviews at Best Buy

In our guide to wireless earbuds, tech expert Whitson Gordon dubbed these the best wireless buds overall, noting that they "sound great and work well without totally breaking the bank." The earbuds come with both an active noise cancellation mode and a transparency mode and have an IP55 water-resistance rating.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 615 reviews at Best Buy

One of the best electric toothbrushes, according to dentists we consulted, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 comes with three brush heads, a brush body and a traveling case. You can also pair the brush with your Sonicare smartphone app and it’ll show you an automated progress report and real-time feedback on your brushing, according to Philips. Illinois-based dentist Sheri Doniger previously told us that this brush features sensors in the brush head that let you know “if you’re brushing too hard and potentially causing damage to your teeth.”

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 81 reviews at Best Buy

The Bose QuietComfort series was our pick for one of the best noise-canceling headphones, and this most recent model can give you more play time than their predecessor with 24 hours of battery life, according to Bose. Along with its active noise-canceling function, the headphones also feature an Aware Mode that lets in some outside noise for greater comfort and awareness of your surroundings, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.7-star average rating from 330 reviews at Best Buy

In our guide to TV brands, tech expert Whitson Gordon explained that Samsung’s QLED panels “use quantum dots for fantastic color performance.” This particular QLED model from the brand’s Q60 series also boasts a Quantum Processor 4K Lite to upgrade anything you’re watching into 4K, according to the brand.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 2,025 reviews at Best Buy

This 75-inch Samsung Class 7 Series Smart TV features 4K UHD resolution, Wi-Fi connectivity and voice-activated controls to access channels or easily adjust settings. The included TV stand also lets you place the device’s cables inside of it to avoid clutter, according to the brand.

Lowest price since August, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,388 reviews at Best Buy

The lightest Surface laptop at 2.45 pounds, this computer has 13 hours of battery life, and the battery can reach up to 80-percent charge after an hour plugged in, according to the brand. It comes with a 3:2, 12.4-inch touchscreen, a 720p camera and Windows 10, with a free upgrade to Windows 11 in late 2021 or 2022. The laptop has a metal finish and comes in Platinum, Ice Blue and Sandstone.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.5-star average rating from 423 reviews at Best Buy

The Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker features the brand’s Multistream Technology, which it says helps to evenly cover coffee grounds with water during the brewing process for a fuller flavor. This model can brew 6-ounce, 8-ounce, 10-ounce and 12-ounce cups and has brew settings for stronger cups of coffee.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.1-star average rating from 184 reviews at Dick’s Sporting Goods

A good option for those looking to upgrade their home gym, the Bowflex BXT6 Treadmill connects with the JRNY app to determine your fitness level and provide you with customized workouts, according to the brand. (A separate membership to the app is required, though one year is included with purchase — after that, it costs $149 a year.) The treadmill has a motorized incline rising up to 15 percent and a maximum speed of 12 mph.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 50 reviews at Best Buy

Choose from seven different weights when working out with this kettlebell by adding and removing the included weighted plates. Weights range from 7.7 to 40 pounds, and the kettlebell features an ergonomic nonslip handle.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 13,455 reviews at Best Buy

The Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be a smart addition to your home: It features smart learning capabilities, humidity sensors and a built-in activity sensor that detects when people are home to adjust heating accordingly, according to Google. Its display also lights up when someone enters the room to show temperature or time, the brand says. You can purchase separate external sensors that detect temperature, allowing you to create heating zones in certain areas or save energy in empty rooms, according to Google. The thermostat sports a circular glass face and is offered in four colors, including Copper and White.

Best Buy Cyber Monday 2021: Best Cyber Monday sales to shop

We’re highlighting some of the best sales we think Select readers will want to know about. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

