Cyber Monday is here, and Select staff members are scanning through deals and sales to help guide your shopping through the busiest e-commerce holiday of the year. Some of the largest retailers, like Amazon and Walmart, are offering deep online discounts today. And with global supply chain issues dominating headlines, it may be wise to finish your holiday shopping as soon as possible.

To help readers tailor their Cyber Monday shopping lists, we’ve gathered deals and sales from popular retailers and are recommend our favorite discounts during the holidays. We used price trackers like Honey and CamelCamelCamel to ensure you’d get noteworthy savings.

Cyber Monday 2021: Tech sales from Microsoft, Samsung and more

We've compiled this list of Cyber Monday tech sales based on Select reader interest and previous coverage. Sales include multiple deals, and not every product listed in a sale is going to be the best deal around.

Cyber Monday 2021: Tech deals on TVs, laptops and more

Based on our previous coverage and Select reader interest, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday tech deals, comparing the current prices against price comparison tools like Honey and CamelCamelCamel.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon

We previously mentioned Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices as notable for their Alexa voice features in our guide to streaming devices in 2020. According to Amazon, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Max has Wi-Fi 6 compatibility and is 40 percent more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from over 1,900 reviews at Best Buy

We included a previous version of the Macbook Pro in our guide to laptops in 2020, and the 13-inch version is solid for mobile use, according to tech expert Whitson Gordon. This Macbook Pro has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from 229 reviews on Amazon

This 65-inch 4K ultra HD TV is Amazon’s first “hands-free” TV — according to Amazon, you can use voice controls without the need for a voice remote. It uses the Fire TV smart TV platform and according to Amazon, you can video call from your TV using Alexa Communications.

Lowest price since July, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.3-star average rating from over 9,000 reviews on Amazon

Google says you can control your home’s temperature from your phone and schedule heating and cooling with this Nest smart thermostat. It also turns off when you leave to save energy. According to Google, it doesn’t need a C wire to work in most homes.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.6-star average rating from 1,520 reviews at Best Buy

This smartwatch has a leather band, and according to Samsung, passed military-grade tests for water resistance and durability. The battery also lasts more than a day on one charge, according to Samsung.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from over 31,000 ratings on Amazon

This tablet has 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. It has a 10.1-inch, 1080p display and comes with hands-free Alexa. According to Amazon, it has 12 hours of battery life.

Lowest price since July, according to Honey

4.8-star average rating from 248 reviews at Best Buy

We highlighted several Canon cameras in our guide to DSLR cameras in 2021. According to Canon, this camera has a 26.2-megapixel resolution CMOS sensor and can take 4K video.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.4-star average rating from 729 reviews on Amazon

This drone combo from DJI, a brand we highlighted in our guide to drones for beginners, comes with a drone, controller and goggles that allow for a 150-degree field of vision when viewing your flight, according to DJI.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.5-star average rating from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon

According to Bose, these noise-canceling earbuds have a battery life of six hours on one charge and are water-, sweat- and weather-resistant. The company also says that the Transparency Mode lets you adjust the level of noise-canceling to allow for different levels of outside noise.

Lowest price ever, according to CamelCamelCamel

4.6-star average rating from 818 reviews on Amazon

According to Hover-1, this hoverboard has a maximum speed of 7 mph, a range of 10 miles and can travel up inclines as steep as 10 degrees. The company says the hoverboard comes with a self-balancing system and Bluetooth speakers. There’s a mobile app that lets you control the skill level, use GPS functions, play music and control the LED lights, according to Hover-1.

