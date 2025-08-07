Slathering on beef tallow to hydrate your skin, using onion shampoo for hair growth, dabbing diaper cream on your face — there are an endless number of beauty hacks and tricks that sound wonky, but actually have some good benefits. Most recently, a face wrap from Skims is garnering chatter online. Skims’ newest product is made from a stretchy material that’s designed to wrap around your chin, upper neck and head and, when worn overnight, is supposed to support your face for a more sculpted look in the morning.

Here’s the thing: Skims is not the first brand to launch a face wrap. A quick search on Amazon turns up dozens of options, all promising to give your face a sculpted look. So, do they really work? We turned to a dermatologist and a plastic surgeon to find out — check out what they had to say below.

Do face wraps actually work?

Before diving into whether or not face wraps work, it’s helpful to understand what they even are. “Face sculpting bands, also known as compression garments, are primarily used in our practice as part of the post-operative recovery process following facial plastic surgery,” says Dr. Michelle Lee, a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Perk Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills. “By providing external support, the compression helps mechanically reduce facial swelling, thereby promoting tissue healing and ultimately optimizing and expediting recovery.”

But what if you haven’t had plastic surgery? “We do not advise using facial bands as a way to sculpt or permanently change facial shape,” says Lee. That said, both plastic surgeons I spoke to agree that using one may have a super short-term impact. “It is possible these products could help someone if they are having issues with swelling around their jowls, but it would be a very temporary fix,” says Dr. Peter Bittar, a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Dermatologist & Mohs Surgeon at Miami Dermatology & Laser Institute. “Simply compressing these areas with a wrap may reduce swelling or puffiness for a short period of time, but will not lead to long term changes.”

Are there risks to wearing a face wrap?

For the most part, wearing a face wrap is low-risk. That said, our experts said there are a few things you should be on the lookout for if you decide to partake in this trend. These things include:

Irritation: The skin on your face is sensitive and you may react poorly to the fabric these wraps are made from. They can cause skin irritation or contact dermatitis, according to Lee.

The skin on your face is sensitive and you may react poorly to the fabric these wraps are made from. They can cause skin irritation or contact dermatitis, according to Lee. Discomfort: “If the band places pressure on the jaw, prolonged or improper use could also potentially contribute to TMJ issues,” says Lee.

“If the band places pressure on the jaw, prolonged or improper use could also potentially contribute to TMJ issues,” says Lee. Poor circulation: If the wrap is too tight around your neck and chin, you may impair circulation, which could actually lead to more puffiness.

Overall, our experts agree there are not extreme risks associated with trying a face wrap — there is just not likely a lasting benefit. Below, they share some ways you can get a more lasting sculpted look.

Other ways to sculpt the face

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to getting a more sculpted look, says Bittar. “This is why it is best to work with a doctor to figure out what may work for you.” Some of the things they may guide you toward range from lifestyle changes to in-office procedures. Here are a few things our experts said can help encourage more definition:

Diet: “A low-sodium diet can help reduce overall facial puffiness,” says Lee. This means cutting out salt as much as possible and focusing on nutritious, whole foods.

“A low-sodium diet can help reduce overall facial puffiness,” says Lee. This means cutting out salt as much as possible and focusing on nutritious, whole foods. In-office procedures: “To make a significant impact on the shape of our face and neck, procedures such as lasers, fillers, bio-stimulatory injectables, fat removal, or surgical lifts are typically needed,” says Bittar.

“To make a significant impact on the shape of our face and neck, procedures such as lasers, fillers, bio-stimulatory injectables, fat removal, or surgical lifts are typically needed,” says Bittar. Skin care: Experts have previously told us that skin care products with ingredients like retinoids and peptides can help with skin elasticity. Though you can’t expect to get the same results you would with an in-office procedure, many people find incorporating a new product into their skin care routine to be the easiest route.

Skin care products that may help with sagging

We rounded up a handful of products that may help with sagging skin. These creams and serums have ingredients, like collagen, peptides and hyaluronic acid, all of which help to encourage plumpness and elasticity in your skin, therefore counteracting sagging and fine lines, according to our previous reporting on the best products for mature skin. Every item below is also either recommended by experts, a formula we’ve written about before or has at least a 4-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

SkinBetter Science InterFuse Treatment Cream $ 150.00 Skin Better What to know What we like Works for both face and neck

Comes in two sizes Something to note Expensive

This cream was previously recommended to us by a dermatologist, who likes the high concentration of peptides it delivers. It has two types of peptides in it — messenger peptides, which help create more collagen and elastin and neuropeptides that smooth the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand.

This serum has hyaluronic acid to boost hydration and six peptides to encourage collagen production to address sagging and fine lines, according to the brand. It’s also fragrance-free, making it a nice option for sensitive skin.

This retinol cream was previously recommended to us by experts because of its affordability and efficacy. It has gone through more than 100 clinical studies to confirm its effectiveness at improving sagging skin and skin texture, according to the brand. Along with helping to tighten skin, it also has moisturizing ingredients that keep skin soft, according to RoC.

Another expert recommendation, this retinol cream has hyaluronic acid in it to help reduce the appearance of fine lines without irritating the skin. It can also help address dark spots and dullness and you can use it on the neck, too, according to Neutrogena.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Michelle Lee is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Perk Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills.

is a board-certified plastic surgeon and the founder of Perk Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills. Dr. Peter Bittar is a board-certified dermatologist in Miami, Dermatologist & Mohs Surgeon at Miami Dermatology & Laser Institute

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle and debunks popular skin care trends and online fads.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.