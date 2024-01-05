It might sound crazy, but many TikTokers are using diaper cream as a moisturizer for dry skin. You read that right. Videos of people using baby bum cream on their face have become popular and the purported benefits are that it can hydrate chafed skin better than many night creams. Of course, not all TikTok trends are real. So, we turned to board-certified dermatologists to get their take.

Does diaper cream help with facial dryness?

In short, it might. “Zinc oxide, the active ingredient in many diaper creams, can help to lock moisture in while also having anti-inflammatory benefits for the skin,” says Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology. “It can be especially helpful for red, irritated skin — the same way it can help for diaper rash.”

Can anyone use diaper cream for facial dryness?

Zinc oxide is safe for many skin types. It can even work for those with sensitive skin, says Garshick. However, be mindful if you have certain allergies. Those allergic to zinc, lanolin, mineral oil, paragons, wax or petroleum jelly should not use diaper cream on their face, says Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of AziMD Skincare. Diaper creams often contain these ingredients, so you risk having a reaction.

Those prone to breakouts should also avoid slathering diaper cream all over their face at night. “While zinc oxide itself may not contribute to clogging of pores, other ingredients it is commonly formulated with can contribute to breakouts,” says Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skincare Junkie. “You will be better off choosing a rich moisturizer designed for the face overnight.”

How to use diaper cream on your face

If you are experiencing severe dryness, it is a good idea to speak with a dermatologist before trying something new on your face. According to our experts, if you want to try diaper cream at night, start in a small area to see how your skin reacts.

An even better idea? Look for moisturizers formulated for your face that are made with zinc oxide. Many moisturizers with SPF utilize zinc oxide, because it’s a physical sunscreen that can block out the sun’s harmful rays. Below, we’ve rounded up highly-rated products that contain zinc oxide.

