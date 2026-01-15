As a lifestyle commerce editor at NBC Select, I write a lot about vacuums and other home appliances. That means I’ve written a lot about Dyson’s lineup of bestselling cordless vacuums — and that I know a great sale from the brand when I see one. Thus, it only makes sense that I divert your attention to the major sale Dyson is having at the moment: The brand has discounted several of its cordless vacuums, including the V8 and V11, hair styling tools (such as the Airwrap) and more. Below, find the most exciting deals you can get right now from Dyson.

The best deals from Dyson’s sale

4.4-star average rating from 32,145 reviews on Amazon

One of Dyson’s most affordable cordless vacuums, the V8 Absolute is lightweight (weighing only 5.8 pounds), has a 40-minute runtime and includes a built-in HEPA filter. It also comes with crevice and combination tools, a hair attachment and a motorbar made for hard surfaces, according to the brand. The handle also detaches and works as a handheld vacuum, making it easy to clean upholstery and stairs. The additional attachments — and the fact that it’s more compatible with several floor types — set it apart from the traditional V8.

4.7-star average rating from 54,967 reviews on Amazon

A favorite among NBC Select staffers, the Dyson Airwrap is a versatile multistyler — and unlike traditional hair dryers, straighteners and curling irons, it pairs heat with a targeted airflow; this harnesses the Coanda effect to use air to style hair instead of high temperatures alone, which can in turn help prevent potential damage. It comes with a hair-dryer attachment, a curling barrel that allows you to wrap hair in different directions and a loop brush to smooth and style. It weighs around 1 pound and has three heat and speed levels.

4.6-star average rating from 16,156 reviews on Amazon

The V11 Extra is another lightweight (6.5 pounds) cordless vacuum from Dyson, but it has a runtime of 60 minutes, compared to the V8’s 40. It also comes with several attachments, including a crevice tool, an upholstery tool, extension hose, attachment adapter, dusting brush and combination tool. It has three cleaning modes — Eco, Boost and Auto — and is compatible with both carpet and hardwood floors. You can use it as a handheld vacuum as well.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select, where I write about deals and sale events daily. I also write about home appliances, including vacuums from Dyson, Shark and other brands. I write about vacuum sales for major sale events, including Amazon Prime Day.

