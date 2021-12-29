IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bestselling fitness gear: Most purchased ellipticals of 2021

Select readers sought out affordable elliptical machines as they invested in their home workout set ups.
Readers gravitated toward ellipticals from Schwinn, Sunny Health & Fitness, NordicTrack and more this year.
By Gabriella DePinho

While there are a lot of equipment options for home gyms from rowing machines to stationary bikes and more, ellipticals proved to be a popular choice for Select readers in 2021.

Select readers sought out top-rated and affordable elliptical options for their homes year-round. Ellipticals were among the top ten Select reader favorite products for the month of March. In December, Select writer Zoe Malin highlighted an under-desk elliptical as a gift idea for the fitness lovers in your life — anyone working from home now and into the new year may be interested in considering it.

Below, we highlight the 10 ellipticals Select readers purchased most in 2021.

1. Sole E25 Elliptical

2. Sunny Health & Fitness SF-E905 Elliptical

3. Schwinn 411 Compact Elliptical Machine

4. NordicTrack FS10i Elliptical

5. Stamina 55-1602 Inmotion Elliptical

6. Gazelle Edge Glider

7. Proform Hybrid Trainer

8. Decathlon Domyos EL500 Exercise Fitness Elliptical

9. Body Rider Elliptical Trainer and Exercise Bike

10. Body Power 3-in-1 Exercise Machine

