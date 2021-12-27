Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Books keep us company at home, at the beach, on vacation and more. They transport us to worlds unlike our own, as well as teach us, inspire us and entertain us. We’ve covered all sorts of books this year, like Amanda Gorman’s recent release “Call Us What We Carry,” which she published after reading her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. We also rounded up books recommended by Goodreads members, books on climate change, books by Black and Asian American authors and books that cover queer history. And of course, we put together a list of gift ideas for the book lover in your life this holiday season.

If you’re looking to pick up a new book — whether it’s on your e-reader, an audiobook or a paperback — check out the books that Select readers purchased most this year.

1. ‘The Hill We Climb’ by Amanda Gorman

4.9-star average rating from 12,393 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Amanda Gorman and other inaugural poets’ books and poems

2. ‘Change Sings: A Children's Anthem’ by Amanda Gorman

4.9-star average rating from 2,188 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Amanda Gorman releases new children’s book

3. ‘We Begin at the End’ by Chris Whitaker

4.4-star average rating from 11,312 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

4.7-star average rating from 7,455 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

5. ‘Malibu Rising’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid

4.2-star average rating from 22,419 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 10 Best beach reads for summer 2021, according to Goodreads

6. ‘The Four Winds’ by Kristin Hannah

4.5-star average rating from 84,326 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

7. ‘Becoming’ by Michelle Obama

4.9-star average rating from 1,252 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Michelle Obama memoir ‘Becoming’ gets two new editions

4.5-star average rating from 1,625 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

9. ‘Klara and the Sun’ by Kazuo Ishiguro

4.3-star average rating from 22,233 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

10. ‘The Plot’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz

4.2-star average rating from 10,357 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

11. ‘Great Circle' by Maggie Shipstead

4.5-star average rating from 5,340 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 20 Best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

12. ‘The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine’ by Janice P. Nimura

4.2-star average rating from 750 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 10 Best biographies about incredible women in history

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.