After the summer barbecues are over and the campfire s’mores kits are put away, it’s time to move the seasonal festivities inside for fall. And what better way to do so than dressing up your kitchen with carved pumpkins, fall candles – and especially with seasonal cookware. Think pie pans, Dutch ovens, casserole dishes and more with autumn-perfect embellishments from pumpkins to fall foliage.

Below, we rounded up fall cookware from reader-favorite brands, plus pieces we think you’ll want to know about for baking pies, cooking stews and making waffles, to name a few. Use them as decor, to serve your guests at Thanksgiving or gift them to loved ones.

You can bake bread, cook stews, roast meat and more in Staub’s 3.5-quart pumpkin-shaped cocotte (aka a Dutch oven). The dish and lid are made from cast iron, so the cocotte retains heat well, the brand says. The exterior is coated in glossy enamel (you can choose either orange or white), while the interior is coated in black matte enamel, a textured surface that helps food to brown, according to Staub. The cocotte is compatible with all cooktops and is oven-safe and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit as well as dishwasher-safe, Staub says.

Select senior editor Morgan Greenwald received this cocotte as a gift for her Halloween wedding and noted that it’s great for making dishes like mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole for Thanksgiving, all while adding some festivity to the tablescape. “Just don’t expect to travel with it — it weighs around 10 pounds,” she said.

Le Creuset’s pumpkin-shaped cocotte resembles Staub’s, but Le Creuset’s is a bit bigger at 4 quarts, and its interior is coated in a light-colored, smooth enamel. The cocotte is made from enameled cast-iron which evenly distributes and retains heat while cooking, according to the brand, and the lid is designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to food. Le Creuset says its pumpkin cocotte is compatible with all cooktops and is dishwasher-safe as well as oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s available in Sea Salt, Meringue and Persimmon colors.

Anthropologie’s Morel Baking Dish comes in three styles, each named for the way it's decorated: Leaf and Onion each have a 53-ounce capacity, and Mushroom has a 110-ounce capacity. All three pieces of stoneware are oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit as well as dishwasher-safe and microwave-safe, according to the brand. The dishes come with matching lids.

You can both cook and serve food in Le Creuset’s casserole dish. And because it can withstand temperatures between -9 degrees Fahrenheit and 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, it’s safe to use in the freezer, oven, microwave, broiler and dishwasher. The dish is made from stoneware and its interior is coated in enamel, which prevents food from sticking when served, according toLe Creuset. The lid – which is shaped like a pumpkin top and has a twirled knob designed to look like a pumpkin stem – helps lock in moisture and heat while cooking or transporting food, according to the brand. You can buy the Pumpkin Casserole Dish in colors Sea Salt, Meringue, Persimmon and matte white.

World Market’s pie dish looks similar to Le Creuset’s casserole dish but at a lower price point. The ceramic pie dish, which has a pumpkin-shaped lid, is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, but the dish and lid have to be hand-washed. The dish has a 1.58-quart capacity and you can buy it in white or orange.

Le Creuset says its apple-shaped pie dish is oven-safe and broiler-safe, so you can use it to bake and serve pies, crumbles, stuffing, casseroles and more. The dish is also microwave-safe, freezer-safe and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand. It has a 1.5-quart capacity and its glazed interior helps prevent food from sticking, Le Creuset says.

Why make round or square waffles when you can make mini pumpkin-shapes with this Dash waffle maker? The waffle maker plugs in to heat up, and when it’s ready for batter, its exterior light turns green. Upper and lower plates cook the waffles, and non-stick coating makes the waffles easy to remove, Dash says.

Flip homemade pancakes or remove freshly baked cookies from a pan with this pumpkin-shaped turner. It’s constructed with nylon that’s heat-resistant up to 330 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand, and has a stainless steel handle with a nylon grip.

This Nordic Ware pan bakes loaves with a 3-D pumpkin-and-vine design. It’s made from cast-aluminum, which helps achieve an even bake, according to the brand, and has a non-stick finish to easily remove loaves when they cool. Nordic Ware says the loaf pan has a 6-cup capacity and is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you want to decorate your pie crusts, cookies or fondant with a fall theme, this is the rolling pin to do it: The leaf and pumpkin embossing stamps the dough as you roll it out. The rolling pin is 16 inches long and made from beech wood, the brand says.

