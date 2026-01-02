While you can technically do Pilates barefoot (depending on the practice and studio), most studios require you to wear grippy socks. Unlike standard workout socks, which can absorb moisture while you’re sweating and move around on your feet, the grips on the bottoms of Pilates socks prevent you from slipping on your mat or reformer, which reduces the risk of injury, says Bekah Kilinski, vice president of operations and lead coach at Form50, a workout studio in New York City and Miami. Pilates socks also tend to have a more snug fit, ensuring they stay in place during exercises.

To help you find the best Pilates socks for your practice, I spoke to two experts about what to consider when shopping, as well as how to make them last.

How I picked the best Pilates socks

To curate a list of the best Pilates socks, here’s what experts recommended I focus on:

Grips : This is the most important factor in a good Pilates sock. Some socks only have grips located in the middle of the foot, but the best ones are covered from the toes to the heel for safety and to prevent slipping when moving, says Saba Alavi-Parham, owner of Fuse Pilates. Socks with multiple individual grips are best (their shape isn’t crucial), and you don’t want them to be too thick; that way, you can grip the machine and feel the bottom of your foot as well, says Kilinski. Every sock I recommend below has grips that cover the entire bottom of your feet.

The best Pilates socks of 2026

All of the Pilates socks below are either expert recommendations, NBC Select-staff favorites or highly rated options that align with experts’ guidance. Each pair is machine-washable and available in numerous colors and patterns, plus some brands offer different styles, like ankle, crew and no-show. In addition to wearing these grippy socks during reformer and mat Pilates sessions, you can use them during barre and yoga classes.

Best overall

Tavi Savvy Grip Socks $ 16.00 Amazon $ 14.00 Tavi What to know Material: 73% cotton, 14% nylon, 7% nylon, 6% polyester | Sizes: XS (4 to 6), S (6 to 8), M (8.5 to 10.5), L (11 to 13), XL (13 to 14) What we like Has arch support

Has a heel tab

Light cushion Something to note Only come in women’s sizes

Tavi socks keep snug to your foot and last a long time, says Alavi-Parham. These low-rise socks hit below your ankle and have compression arch support bands, which support your feet and maintain a secure feel during workouts, according to the brand.

Best budget

Gaiam Grippy Studio Yoga Socks $ 6.82 $ 9.99 Amazon Now 32% off What to know Material: 98% polyester, 2% spandex | Sizes: one size fits most (women’s sizes 5 to 10, men’s sizes 4 to 9) What we like Secure criss-cross straps

Available in multi-packs

Fit men’s and women’s feet Something to note Thinner material

One size fits most

At $10 a pair, these Pilates socks are the lowest price option I recommend, but they’re made with all the features experts recommend looking for. They have a ballet slipper-inspired design with criss-cross elastic straps across the top, which NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin says helps them stay on her feet. “The socks have a low cut, so the straps are key to keeping them from slipping down, especially by the heel and on the sides,” she says. “The socks are lightweight and have a thinner material, so they’re great for people who don’t like thick fabric or are doing heated workouts.”

Best splurge

“These are my absolute favorite Pilates socks, and they’re definitely the pair I reach for the most out of all the grip socks I have,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez, who’s been doing reformer Pilates for over four years. “The funky design on the bottom is so unique and it adds full grip coverage, which makes me feel very stable when doing movements that involve standing on the reformer.” Fitness Snob, a women-owned and Black-owned brand, added extra cushioning to its socks to absorb impact, as well as ribbing around the leg and ankle areas that keep the socks up without causing them to feel tight around your legs. The socks’ neon accents also glow under blue light.

Best ankle sock

Bombas Gripper Socks $ 19.00 Bombas What to know Material: 72% cotton, 18% polyester, 8% nylon, 2% elastane | Sizes: S (4 to 7.5 women’s), M (6 to 9 men’s, 8 to 10.5 women’s), L (9.5 to 13 men’s, 11 to 13 women’s), XL (13.5 to 16 men’s) What we like Built-in arch support

Has a blister tab

Available in packs Something to note Limited color options

Rodriguez also likes Bombas Gripper Ankle Socks best because they’re soft and comfortable. “The material seemed thick, so I was worried my feet would get hot while I was working out, but it’s so breathable,” she says. “They also gave me a great grip on the machine.” The socks, available in men’s and women’s sizes, have multiple layers of cushioning, a heel tab and seamless toe, plus built-in arch support.

Best quarter sock

Lucky Honey The Harlow Grip Sock $ 18.00 Lucky Honey What to know Material: 80% cotton, 15% nylon, 5% spandex | Sizes: one size fits most What we like Honeycomb grip pattern

Conforms to foot shape well

Fit men’s and women’s feet Something to note One size fits most

Kilinski recommends these socks because they have a good amount of grip and conform to the shape of your foot well. Their 3-inch crew length hits right above your ankle bone, and their silicone grips have a honeycomb shape, which helps keep your feet extra secure on reformers and mats, according to the brand.

Best crew sock

Move Active Crew Non-Slip Grip Socks $ 18.95 Move Active What to know Material: 80% cotton, 12% polyester, 8% elastane | Sizes: S (6 to 8 women’s), M (7 to 9 men’s, 8 to 10 women’s), L (9 to 11 men’s, 10 to 13 women’s) What we like Built-in arch support

Not tight on legs

Fit men’s and women’s feet Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These crew-length socks, which come in a ton of colors and patterns, are my favorite pair because they stay tight and secure without restricting my feet or making them feel uncomfortable. They’re made of a breathable yet thick material, and they have an elasticized cuff to prevent them from digging into my skin. In addition to working out in them, I love wearing these socks with boots since they keep my foot secure and in place, reducing the potential to blister around my toes.

Most stylish

Souls Ruffle Bow Grip Socks $ 20.00 Souls. What to know Material: not disclosed on site | Sizes: S/M (5.5 to 7), M/L (7.5+) What we like Comes in dozens of styles

Light cushioning

Stay on feet well Something to note Only come in women’s sizes

“Out of all the grip socks I’ve tested over the years, Souls’ are the best example of fashion meets function,” says Malin. “They’re comfortable, very grippy and stay on my feet well, plus they come in dozens of colors, styles and patterns, so they truly feel like an accessory to my workout outfit. I have a few pairs with different embroidered designs and quirky messages, and I always get compliments when I wear them.” These socks have light cushioning and hit above the ankle bone.

Editor’s pick

Doublesoul Quarter Grip Sock $ 13.50 $ 18.00 Doublesoul Now 25% off What to know Material: 81% cotton, 19% nylon | Sizes: S (4.5 to 6.5 men’s, 5 to 8 women’s), M (7 to 9 men’s, 8.5 to 10.5 women’s), L (9.5 to 11.5 men’s, 11 to 13 women’s), XL (12 to 14 men’s, 13.5 to 15.5 women’s) What we like Seamless toe cap

Highly cushioned

Fit’s men’s and women’s feet Something to note Nothing to note at this time

These NBC Select Wellness Award winners are a fan favorite among our team due to their soft, cushioned feel. Plus, they stay in place during workouts. “My favorite thing about Doublesoul’s grip socks is that they hit above my ankles, which helps them stay in place, especially when I’m doing quick footwork on the reformer,” says Malin. “The higher length also keeps my feet and ankles warm during the colder months.” Malin has been using her Doublesoul socks for over a year, and says the grips remained intact and in good condition after multiple washes.

How to care for Pilates socks

Because Pilates socks are typically more expensive than other kinds of socks, you’ll want to ensure they withstand wear and washing. Here’s how to make them last:

You can generally place them in the washing machine, but be sure to flip them inside out to preserve the grips, according to Alavi-Parham. Air- or hang dry them because placing them in the dryer will cause the grips to weaken over time, says Kilinski.

Bekah Kilinski is the vice president of operations and the lead coach at Form50, a high-intensity, full-body workout studio in New York City and Miami.

is the vice president of operations and the lead coach at Form50, a high-intensity, full-body workout studio in New York City and Miami. Saba Alavi-Parham is the owner of Fuse Pilates, a Pilates studio in Washington, D.C.

Bianca Alvarez is a former associate reporter at NBC Select who covered beauty and wellness topics. For this story, she interviewed two experts with a Pilates background and compiled their recommendations along with NBC Select-staff picks and highly rated options. Alvarez does many low-impact workouts that require grip socks, including mat and reformer Pilates, so she applied her first-hand experience to her recommendations, too.

