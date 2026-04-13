There’s something about shooting with film that makes it enduringly popular, no matter how many decades go by and photographic tech advances are made. And it’s not just hobbyist — Academy Award-winning films like Sinners, Oppenheimer and Anora were all shot on film.

It’s more than just a warm, nostalgic look. Shooting film keeps you present in the moment, thinking about each shot and connecting more physically with the light in each scene, says Luis Mora, a virtual buyer for Keh, one of the largest used camera retailers in the U.S.

I started shooting with film over three years ago and have tried out more than a dozen cameras and films across brands. I combined my experience with advice from an industry expert to give you everything you need to know to start shooting film photography.

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What you need to shoot film photography

You only need three things to start shooting film photography: a film camera, a roll of film and a film lab. I break down each one in more detail below:

A film camera

The first and most important thing you’ll need is a film camera. In 2026, there are many new and used options to choose from. To pick the best one for you, think about what you want to do with your camera, and buy something to match, says Mora. Want something small and easy for parties or road trips? A new point and shoot film camera is a good fit. Looking to explore photography and shoot things like portraits or landscapes? A used film camera with interchangeable lenses is a better fit.

New film cameras

New film cameras are usually pricier than used ones, but you don’t have to worry about old, aging parts that could be on the verge of failing. Most new film cameras in 2026 are small point-and-shoot style cameras with a built-in lens — all you have to do is put in batteries and film. Below are some of the best ones I’ve tested.

Used film cameras

There are hundreds of different kinds of used film cameras you can buy today — after all, there is more than 100 years of history to tap into.

If you’re a beginner, I would recommend shopping at a reliable used camera retailer like Keh or Used Photo Pro — both have transparent buying, selling, return and warranty policies. Just make sure to buy a camera in good condition, and not one listed as “for parts”, “for repair” or “inoperable”. I’ve also had great experiences on marketplaces like Ebay, but it’s a bit trickier to shop there if you’re just starting out.

I’m partial to 1970s and 1980s interchangeable-lens cameras from brands like Nikon and Canon — when people think of “film photography”, these boxy, vintage cameras are usually what comes to mind, in my experience.

If you’re looking for point-and-shoot, I would recommend a new camera over a used one. Used point-and-shoot cameras are less reliable than the classic interchangeable-lens film cameras I recommend above, in my experience.

A roll of film

Once you have your camera (and lens, if needed), you’ll need to load it with some film. I would argue that your choice of film is just as important as your choice of camera, as each film has a distinct look and feel that will affect how your pictures come out. Some films lean into warm, summery colors, others shift colors blue and muted. Find a few I would recommend for beginners below:

All films are rated with a number, called ISO, that indicates how sensitive they are to light: the higher the number, the more sensitive. ISO 400 is a great starting point for beginners, as it can produce good photos in varied situations (sunny, cloudy, rainy, indoor, outdoor).

A film lab to develop your roll

Once you’ve finished shooting your roll of film (usually 24 or 36 shots), you’ll need to take it to a film lab — they will develop your roll and turn it into actual photos. Check Apple or Google maps to see if you have a reputable film lab nearby.

While Mora and I prefer using a local film lab when possible, some film labs accept mail-in orders nationwide. Two I can recommend are Nice Film Club and The Darkroom.

How to shoot film photography

With your camera, film and film lab ready to go, it’s time to start taking some shots. Your roll of film can only take a certain amount of photos (usually 36), so you might want to be more intentional than when using your smartphone. Below are some tips to help you feel confident as you start taking photos:

Be patient

Be patient with yourself as you learn how to use film, and be patient with the type of scene you are trying to photograph — sometimes waiting for a few seconds can reveal an even better moment to capture. “Shooting film teaches us patience and delays gratification,” says Mora.

Enjoy the mistakes

Your first roll of film will probably not come out the way you imagined it when you took the photos. In fact, you should expect some failures, but remember that every failed photo or roll of film is a lesson learned. You should still take the photo, even if you think it’s “dumb”, says Mora.

Have fun

One reason I love shooting film is that it forces me to notice small details: the way the light is landing on a friend’s face at a restaurant, the way one building looks out of place from the rest, the way someone walks fast or slow or hunched or tall. Using my film camera unlocks a more present state of mind.

Meet our expert

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Luis Mora is a photographer and virtual buyer for Keh Camera. (Keh sells hundreds of cameras — Mora does not have affiliations with any individual camera brand).

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and the outdoors, including stories on fitness trackers, camping for beginners, point-and-shoot cameras and hiking shoes. I’ve tried nearly a dozen film cameras and film stocks, and spoke with a photography expert to get tips and advice for newcomers to film.

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