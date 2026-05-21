Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is a great opportunity to save on home tools, gardening supplies, appliances and more. I associate Home Depot with DIY, so I’ll be grabbing the brand’s discounted hand tools and paint supplies, but there are major markdowns across the entire site.

I’ve been covering major sales events like Memorial Day, Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for years, including for retailers like Home Depot, so I know how to spot the most standout deals. Below are some of the best deals I’ve found so far; and like Prime Day or Black Friday you don’t need any special membership to shop this sale.

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The best Home Depot Memorial Day 2026 deals

All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting. I’ve also included products NBC Select editors and reporters have tried and tested.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day tool deals

A cordless drill is a must-have tool, and Dewalt makes some of the best. This model is a compact drill and driver that’s great for working in small spaces. It has two speed settings, 15 clutch settings and comes with a battery and charger.

A battery powered leaf blower can help speed up any outdoor cleaning task, and this model from Milwaukee is compact and portable. It gets up to 30 minutes on a single charge, with adjustable power settings and multiple attachments in the box. If you already have Milwaukee batteries and chargers, you can buy the Milwaukee M18 blower by itself for even less.

I bought this Ryobi cordless drill more than 10 years ago and it’s never failed in all my household projects across multiple moves. This set includes the drill plus an impact driver, two batteries, a battery charger and a tool bag. Pair it with a Ryobi drive bit kit and you’ll be ready to tackle almost any home DIY task.

Drills : up to 45% off

: up to 45% off Inflators : up to 45% off

: up to 45% off Power tool batteries : up to 57% off

: up to 57% off Sanders : up to 45% off

: up to 45% off Saws: up to 51% off select

Best Home Depot Memorial Day gardening and outdoor deals

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown uses Miracle-Gro for her gardening projects, and this small bag of in-ground soil is on sale right now. It’s best for in-ground plants like flowers, vegetables, annuals, trees and shrubs, and can feed plants for up to three months, according to the brand.

Using raised garden beds can be easier than planting in the ground, especially for beginners. This bed is a little more than 32-inches high and has a planter that’s about 8.6-inches deep. It’s made of cedar wood and comes with a detachable fabric liner.

Mulch helps soil conserve moisture and can prevent weeds from growing — it’s a must-have for most outdoor gardens. This bag of brown mulch is half off right now, alongside black mulch and red mulch options.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day home deals

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin loves her Serta iSeries hybrid mattress, and this model is one of the most affordable from the brand, especially with an additional discount. It has a cooling top cover and a mix of memory foam and coils inside the mattress. I linked the twin size above, but it’s available in sizes all the way to a California king.

This is one of our favorite bath towels — Malin loves how soft and durable it is, even when wet. It’s made with Turkish cotton and has a 620 GSM, meaning a heavyweight, plush, ultra-absorbent feel.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day tech deals

Does your battery drawer need a refresh? AA batteries are some of my most used, and this 36-pack means not having to worry about running out of batteries for quite some time. The best time to stock up is while they’re marked down.

This is one of the best cordless vacuums you can buy, and 29 percent off makes the price much more appealing than usual. The V11 comes with a powerful motobar cleaning head that sucks up dust and pet hair without getting tangled like older models. It also comes with a hair screw head, a combination tool and a crevice tool. It gets up to 60 minutes of run time, and weighs 6.6 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room.

A streaming device like this one is usually faster than using your TV’s built-in smart interface, and can make watching shows, sports and movies a lot more seamless. Plus, if you have an older TV that’s running slowly or not loading smart TV apps anymore, a streaming stick can often give it new life.

Best Home Depot Memorial Day appliance deals

Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is a great time to save on large appliances like refrigerators — this LG fridge is nearly 60 percent off, for example, saving you more than $1,300. It’s a french-door style with an internal filtered water and ice dispenser that comes in standard or counter depth options.

Over the range is the ideal place for a microwave in most kitchens, and this one from Whirlpool is on major sale right now. It has a large capacity interior, and includes a dishwasher safe turntable plate.

Dishwashers : up to 43% off

: up to 43% off Dryers : up to 38% off

: up to 38% off Ranges : up to 41% off

: up to 41% off Refrigerators : up to 50% off

: up to 50% off Washing machines: up to 42% off

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness, outdoors and sales. I’ve covered sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day and Memorial Day for more than three years. I sorted through Home Depot’s sale information to find the best discounts you should know about for Memorial Day weekend.

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