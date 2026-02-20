One of the best ways to get a deal on tech is buying refurbished, but it can be confusing to know what that means, especially for first-time shoppers. As shopping experts, we’re well-versed in all kinds of online retailers, and one of the best places to buy used and refurbished items is eBay. Big brands and retailers like Best Buy, Dyson and Bose have their own eBay storefronts, offering refurbished inventory and often lower prices than their regular sites. Below are our tips on how to save money on tech by shopping refurbished.

What does refurbished mean?

eBay offers tech products in new, used, and refurbished condition. Here’s the difference between those labels:

New: A brand new, unboxed item in its original packaging.

Used : These items are returned by a previous owner and may show signs of wear and tear. They typically don't come with a warranty, and may or may not have been tested to see if they function perfectly, depending on the seller.

Refurbished : These are products that have been returned or sold, then repaired or restored, often through parts replacements (replacing the battery, for example) or a thorough inspection. eBay vets all its refurbished sellers.

Certified refurbished: ebay defines this as products "in pristine, like-new condition" that have been "professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished to original specifications by the manufacturer or a manufacturer-approved vendor." eBay sellers have to specifically apply to the certified refurbished program to sell under this condition.

You can learn more about how eBay labels product conditions across different categories here.

How to shop for refurbished tech on eBay

eBay has a plethora of refurbished tech on sale including gaming consoles, smartphones and even appliances. “These items are usually restored to working condition and come with a limited warranty,” says Ray Chehova, the director of business development at GuaranteeCellular, a top-rated seller on eBay that has sold over a million products..

To get started, head to eBay’s search bar to look up the product you’re in the market for. Then, click on the refurbished setting you’re looking for under ‘condition.’

The “condition” option lets you choose between new, open box, used, refurbished and more, depending on the product you’re searching for. These results are for an iPhone 16 search. Ebay

Refurbished tech items can be labeled in different conditions, including excellent, very good and good. Check the item’s condition and specifications, and read the seller’s description carefully, says Chehova, and compare the item to similar listings to ensure you’re getting a fair price.

From there, you can simply purchase your desired product like you would on Amazon or Best Buy.

If you’d prefer only to shop certified-refurbished, eBay has a specific landing page here to help narrow your search, and you can shop some of our favorites below.

NBC Select-favorite certified-refurbished finds

This is one of the best hair dryers you can get, and it’s over half off when you get it from Dyson’s official eBay refurbished page. Hairstylists we interviewed and NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson say it prevents heat damage and keeps hair healthy.

These are excellent over-ear headphones for noise-cancelling, especially at this sub-$200 price.

This is an older Garmin watch, but still has most of the brand’s best training and navigation features at a much lower price than similar new models, which often cost over $700.

This portable power station comes certified refurbished from the brand, and could make for a good energy backup for appliances like refrigerators during a power outage.

A good standing mixer is expensive, so buying one refurbished can be a great way to save. This model is 50% off and comes certified refurbished from KitchenAid.

Dyson products are notoriously pricey, but much less so when you buy refurbished. This cordless vacuum is 62% off right now, and is sold directly from the brand via their eBay storefront.

I often double check sale prices on new versus refurbished products. This robot vacuum is deeply discounted new (36% off right now), but still, not as discounted as buying refurbished (61% off).

eBay shopping tips and tricks

Shopping on eBay for the first time can feel more complicated than on other retailers, especially if you are buying something in a condition other than certified refurbished. Our expert recommends keeping the following in mind as you shop:

Check seller ratings : “Always check a seller’s feedback and ratings before making a purchase,” says Chehova. “This will give you an idea of their reliability and help you avoid potential issues.”

: “Always check a seller’s feedback and ratings before making a purchase,” says Chehova. “This will give you an idea of their reliability and help you avoid potential issues.” Read the item description : Sellers might provide inaccurate or incomplete descriptions so it’s best to do a thorough read through of your item’s description page before you bid on or buy it, according to our experts. If you’re confused about something you read in a listing, your best bet is to ask the seller a question directly via eBay.

: Sellers might provide inaccurate or incomplete descriptions so it’s best to do a thorough read through of your item’s description page before you bid on or buy it, according to our experts. If you’re confused about something you read in a listing, your best bet is to ask the seller a question directly via eBay. Check the product’s condition : Again, eBay sells tech products new, used, refurbished and certified refurbished.

: Again, eBay sells tech products new, used, refurbished and certified refurbished. Check the return policy : Some sellers may have strict or no-return policies, which could impact your ability to send back an item if you’re unsatisfied with it.

: Some sellers may have strict or no-return policies, which could impact your ability to send back an item if you’re unsatisfied with it. Beware of empty box scams: This occurs when sellers list a high-ticket, often hard-to-find item for an unbelievably low price. When you see something like this, read the product description, check the photos of the items and look at the seller rating so you know you’re not getting scammed.

Frequently asked questions Can you buy on eBay without an account? Yes, you can check out as a guest on eBay. You can only do this for items available as Buy Now, not listed as Auctions. Who pays for shipping on eBay? As the buyer, you will pay the quoted shipping fee you’re given upon checkout. The seller will then use those fees to buy the item’s shipping label (it’s the seller’s responsibility to pack and ship all items to buyers). How do you place a bid on eBay? Many refurbished products from popular brands are available for purchase, not auction. Still, if you are interested in purchasing used or vintage tech, you’ll sometimes see the “bid” option instead of “buy now.’ You’ll need an eBay account to place a bid on such products. On auction listings, you can see the current bid and choose to submit one of your own. Based on your maximum bid, eBay uses ‘proxy bidding’ to manage the process automatically. When you place your maximum bid, eBay will automatically place bids on your behalf, in the smallest possible increments, up to your maximum amount, says Chehova. “This ensures that you remain the highest bidder until someone else places a higher maximum bid or the auction ends. If someone outbids you, eBay will send you a notification via email. You can then choose to place a new maximum bid if you still want the product. If your bid wins at the end of the auction, you must purchase it. eBay will send you a link to your email to complete the purchase. If you want a better chance of winning an auction, try placing a bid a few minutes before the auction ends; that way, you’ll have a more competitive offer, according to our expert and our experience shopping on eBay.

