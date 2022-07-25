Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

I’ve never used a wallet for an extended period of time — that is, until I bought the Fossil Logan Small RFID Bifold Wallet. Prior to picking up the Fossil, I used small crossbody bags to hold my things. Otherwise, I would shove some cash in my pockets and stash my ID and credit card in a stick-on card holder that attached to the back of my phone case. After multiple sticker card holders ripped (I don’t recommend buying those, after all), I began to accept that my system wasn’t working. What I really needed was a legitimate wallet — something stylish and timeless that could fit in my small pockets. (The fashion industry really has it out for women who don’t like purses, i.e. me.)

After spending several days researching — and practically ripping my hair out over the lack of options that met my preferences — I considered running to a department store and buying the first men’s wallet I saw instead. But then I settled on the brown Logan Small RFID Bifold because it offered enough card holding storage for my needs and seemed like it would fit in my pockets. And after several years of use, I can confidently say I plan on using this wallet forever — or at least until it falls apart.

The Fossil Logan Small RFID Bifold Wallet has five credit card slots, two bill compartments, one ID window and a back zipper pocket for change. Though only designed to hold five cards and one ID, I found that I can comfortably fit my driver’s license, student ID, debit card, credit card, MetroCard and four or five gift cards by doubling up. (Editor’s Note: Though “doubling up” has worked for Gabriella, Select does not formally encourage pushing your poor wallet past its stated limits.) It’s 4 inches long, 3.5 inches tall and 1 inch wide, meaning that it’s small enough to easily fit into any of my bags’ or clothing’s pockets (Important addendum for the aesthetically-minded: I’ve found that it creates a noticeable bulge in fitted denim pant pockets, but goes fairly unnoticeable in the pockets of most linen or linen-style pants.)

The small zipper pocket is convenient for storing change. Courtesy Gabriella DePinho

The bifold wallet blocks RFID (or Radio Frequency Identification) to further protect my credit card by blocking its electromagnetic field. What this means is that someone trying to use a frequency skimmer to glean my credit card information won’t be able to. While shopping around, I knew some wallets offered this, but it didn’t matter much to me. That said, finding a wallet that worked for me and offered this added layer of protection is a nice bonus.

The wallet is made of Fossil’s eco-leather, which is real leather that has been processed in a more “resource-efficient” way and is made without plastic or polyurethane, according to the brand. I purchased the wallet in brown, but it’s available in nine other color options, including a unique-looking Monstera frond pattern and a cutesy cartoon heart print.

Other wallets to consider

Here are other wallets that may work better for your needs, especially if you want more space or prefer a zip-top closure to a snap closure.

The Fossil Logan RFID Mini Multifunction Wallet may be a better fit for someone more storage-minded. In addition to five credit card slots, one ID window, one bill compartment and the back zipper pocket, it offers two gusseted pockets for more card storage, which my wallet doesn’t have. This Fossil wallet also comes with RFID protection and is made from the brand’s eco-leather. It has a 4.6-star average rating from 76 reviews at Fossil.

This Small Zip Wallet from Portland Leather has four card slots, two pockets for cash and a zipper pocket for coins. While I’m satisfied with my wallet’s snap closure, this one has a secure zip-top closure, which can offer further peace of mind, if that’s important to you. The wallet is available in 11 different shades and is made from real U.S.-sourced leather. It does not offer RFID protection. It has a 4.8-star average rating from 409 reviews at Portland Leather Goods.

Matt & Nat’s MOTIVSM Small Vegan Wallet is two inches longer than my Fossil bifold, and with that space, it offers more storage with 10 card slots, four slip pockets, one bill compartment and a zipper coin pocket. The wallet looks like it’s made from leather, but since Matt & Nat is a vegan brand, it’s actually recycled materials. The brand has a 3.8-star average rating from over 500 reviews at Google Shopping.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.