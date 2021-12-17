Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
For those who love gaming — either from a popular console or on their PC — having quality accessories is an important part of the experience. This year, gaming and technology companies restocked sold-out consoles like the Playstation 5, but they also kept busy with new product releases including Logitech’s new gaming headset, Mavix’s new gaming chair, Otterbox’s new Xbox power swap controller battery pack and Vertagear’s gaming chair collaboration with Swarvoski.
Below, we rounded up the 10 headsets, mice, keyboards and other gaming essentials that Select readers purchased the most this year.
1. HyperX Cloud Flight S Gaming Headset
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,498 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in The 5 best gaming headsets in 2021: Logitech, Corsair and more
2. Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse
- 4.7-star average rating from 7,052 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Best gaming mouse of 2021: The 5 best gaming mice this year
3. Glorious Model O- (Minus) Gaming Mouse
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,911 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Best gaming mouse of 2021: The 5 best gaming mice this year
4. Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- 4.6-star average rating from 2,339 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Best gaming keyboards of 2021: Logitech, Razer, Corsair and more
5. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset
- 4.3-star average rating from 11,941 reviews on Amazon
- The 5 best gaming headsets in 2021: Logitech, Corsair and more
6. GTRACING Gaming Chair
- 4.5-star average rating from 38,143 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Gaming chair guide: Expert shares how to buy a gaming chair
7. Hades Nintendo Switch Game
- 4.9-star average rating from 2,085 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 12 best Nintendo Switch games of 2021
8. Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse
- 4.7-star average rating from 5,039 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Best gaming mouse of 2021: The 5 best gaming mice this year
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 4.9-star average rating from 54,840 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 12 best Nintendo Switch games of 2021
10. Corsair K95 Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- 4.7-star average rating from 2,326 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Best gaming keyboards of 2021: Logitech, Razer, Corsair and more
Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.