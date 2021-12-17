IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gaming bestsellers: The most purchased gaming accessories in 2021

Select readers gravitated towards purchasing gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and more to upgrade their home gaming setups.
In addition to gaming accessories, Select readers also sought out new games in 2021.
By Gabriella DePinho

For those who love gaming — either from a popular console or on their PC — having quality accessories is an important part of the experience. This year, gaming and technology companies restocked sold-out consoles like the Playstation 5, but they also kept busy with new product releases including Logitech’s new gaming headset, Mavix’s new gaming chair, Otterbox’s new Xbox power swap controller battery pack and Vertagear’s gaming chair collaboration with Swarvoski.

Below, we rounded up the 10 headsets, mice, keyboards and other gaming essentials that Select readers purchased the most this year.

1. HyperX Cloud Flight S Gaming Headset

2. Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Gaming Mouse

3. Glorious Model O- (Minus) Gaming Mouse

4. Logitech G413 Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

5. Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset

6. GTRACING Gaming Chair

7. Hades Nintendo Switch Game

8. Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. Corsair K95 Platinum XT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

