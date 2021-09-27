Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

This fall, many brands are launching tech products and accessories, from Apple’s latest iPhones, iPads and Watch to Rayban and Facebook’ smart glasses. And according to RetailMeNot, which surveyed over 1,000 U.S. consumers ahead of the 2021 holiday shopping season, Americans are eyeing electronics. The survey showed that 38 percent of shoppers plan to make a purchase in the small electronics category during the holiday season — which includes smartphones, smartwatches, headphones and more — while 26 percent plan to buy large electronics like TVs, laptops and gaming consoles. RetailMeNot also said people are planning to start shopping early as concerns about supply chain issues and shipping delays loom.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Facebook added two new devices to its line of Portal products: the Portal Go and Portal+. The Portal Go is portable — it’s built with a rechargeable battery, comes with a charging dock and has an integrated handle. The Portal+ features a tilting 14-inch display. Both devices are designed with a 12MP camera, speakers and microphones. You need a Facebook or WhatsApp account to log in to Portal models. Beyond using the Portals for video calls, you can use a variety of apps, browse the internet and program devices to show photos like a digital picture frame. The Portal Go and Portal+ are available for pre-order and will begin shipping on Oct. 19.

Microsoft launched multiple Surface devices — some new and some updated versions of previous models — all of which are currently available for pre-order and built for Windows 11. Most items will be available to purchase on Oct. 5. New devices include 2-in-1 PCs like the Surface Go 3, Surface Pro 8 and Surface Duo 2, as well as the Surface Laptop Studio. These items are also available in versions made for business. Updated devices include the Surface Pro X. Microsoft also introduced new accessories including the Surface Slim Pen 2, the Surface Adaptive Kit and the Ocean Plastic Mouse, whose shell is constructed from 20 percent recycled ocean plastic.

Designed from crystal glass in Italy, Made In’s coupe glasses can hold up to 10.25 ounces of champagne or a cocktail. Glasses feature a tapered tip and a wide bowl, allowing oxygen to reach the drink and bring out its flavors. The glasses’ reinforced stems make them durable and resistant to breakage, too. They’re dishwasher-safe and come in a set of four.

This headset offers LIGHTSPEED wireless and low latency Bluetooth connectivity. You can quickly switch between compatible devices while you’re playing, and the headset is built with 40mm drivers to offer immersive sound. It features dual beamforming microphones, eliminating the need for a microphone arm and reducing background noise. The headset weighs 5.8 ounces and has a padded headband and memory foam ear pads. Its battery life supports up to 18 hours of play time. The brand said the headset is certified CarbonNeutral and comes in three styles: Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry and Off-White & Lilac.

Nikon and Unistellar created this telescope for stargazers of all experience levels to use at home. It’s built with Unisellar’s proprietary technologies like Light Pollution Reduction and Enhanced Vision, as well as an electronic eyepiece designed by Nikon. It’s designed with a motorized mount, a tripod and a built-in battery with up to 10 hours of battery life. The telescope comes with a transportation backpack and you can pair it with the Unistellar app. You also receive a Unistellar Network membership with your purchase.

The GoPro Hero 10 Black is built with a GP2 processor, which the brand said is the most powerful processor featured in one of its cameras yet. It shoots 5.3K video and 23MP photos, and offers HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. When you charge the camera, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud. It’s water-resistant up to 33 feet and has a front LCD Screen, as well as a touchscreen on the back. You can live stream directly from the camera, as well as add a variety of accessories to it, like microphones, lights and more.

Expanding beyond blenders and juicers for the first time, NutriBullet’s Brew Choice Pod + Carafe allows you to make coffee two ways. It’s compatible with Keurig K-Cup pods 1.0 and 2.0, as well as reusable pods, or you can add a filter with grounds and drip brew coffee. The coffee maker utilizes brew sensing technology to automatically detect if you insert a pod or filter basket, adjusting its settings accordingly. You can customize your preferred brewing style, strength and more, and the hot plate keeps the carafe warm for up to two hours.

More shopping news and launches

Courant launched the Cortado collection. It features the brands CATCH:1, CATCH:2 and CATCH:3 products in the new beige color, wrapped in leather and with a gold frame.

Incipio, Survivor, Kate Spade and Coach debuted cases for the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max devices.

