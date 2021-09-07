Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While Labor Day has come and gone, many retailers are hosting sales through the end of this week. But as we previously reported, items often sell out quickly — especially after the holiday itself, you may not find the exact TV size or clothing style you’re looking for. But Labor Day sales are still surfacing some worthwhile deals on items like mattresses, appliances and furniture, as well as barbecues as the summer quickly comes to an end — you stand to save more when you buy using specific credit cards.

In other shopping news, Amazon Alexa now offers new and updated features you can use across compatible devices. Notably, you can now enable Adaptive Volume while using Alexa — it allows the virtual assistant to increase its speaking volume if it detects loud background noise. And if you’re going back to work or school, Alexa Transit can help you navigate public transit: You can ask Alexa for directions or to read you the latest status on a specific bus or train line.

Beyond recent shopping news, we’ve compiled new and notable launches from Shopping reader favorite brands and others we think you’ll want to know about.

Away’s new duffle and backpack feature a flap closure to keep items secure, and they’re constructed from a water-resistant nylon shell with leather details. The main compartment of both bags offer a wide clam shell opening and an extended zipper, as well as a padded laptop pocket and an interior organization system. The bags can be secured to suitcases and they meet airline requirements for a carry-on personal item. You can purchase the backpack in Sand and Black colors, while the duffle is available in Black and Navy.

GE Profile's new dishwasher has Antimicrobial Technology from Microban built into high-contact touch points — from the handles to the control panel — to help prevent bacteria from growing on treated surfaces. The dishwasher also features an UltraFresh System: When it’s not running, the dishwasher pulls in air from the outside, which an internal fan circulates to reduce moisture and bacteria buildup that can cause odors. The UltraFresh System also utilizes built-in sensors to signal the sump wash system, allowing it to push clean water through filters when needed. The dishwasher is Wi-Fi-enabled, too — you can use your phone to control it and monitor cycles.

The Wyze Buds deliver high-resolution sound due to their 10.5 audio driver, and their 4-microphone voice system allows callers to hear you clearly. The earbuds last up to seven hours on a single charge, and their charging case adds an additional 20 hours of power. Once connected to the Wyze app, you can customize preferences and adjust the equalizer, as well as assign custom gestures in addition to tapping the earbuds to play or pause music. The earbuds are compatible with voice assistants like Siri and Amazon Alexa, and come with silicone ear tips in five sizes. The Wyze Buds are available in two colors: Midnight Black, a limited quantity of which are now available for pre-order, and Electric Green, a currently sold out limited edition shade.

Jabra recently introduced three new earbud models. The Elite 3 is currently available for pre-order, and the Elite 7 Active and the Elite 7 Pro are available on October 1. The Elite 3 earbuds are designed with 6mm speakers and four microphone call technology, as well as seven hours of battery life that extends to 28 hours with its charging case. The earbuds also offer HearThrough Awareness, which uses the microphones to pick up external sounds and play them in your ear. You can also utilize the earbuds’ noise isolation feature, and they have a Qualcomm aptX HD audio chipset. Their IP55 rating makes them sweat and water-resistant, too. The earbuds are available in four colors: Lilac, Light Beige, Dark Grey and Navy.

The removable, rechargeable battery that powers the new SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera lasts up to three to six months on a single charge, and it’s easy to install — it comes with an adjustable magnetic mount and doesn't require wiring. It’s built with a wide 140 degree lens,1080p HDR video and 8x digital zoom. The camera supports full color nighttime video and is IP65 dust and water resistant. It offers motion detection up to 30 feet away in addition to two-way audio. The camera is Wi-Fi-enabled, too — you can download the SimpliSafe app and monitor your home from your phone or get notifications while you’re away.

Pampered Chef’s new kitchen items include steel bakeware like muffin tins, springform pans and sheet pans, as well as tools to help you prepare ingredients, like its Adjustable Double Grate, mixing bowl and carving set. The brand also launched new enamelware like a cast iron pan and skillet, as well as a spice organizer that can hold up to 30 bottles. Pampered Chef also introduced the Flex+ Multi-Prep Set, a cordless appliance that functions as an immersion blender, hand mixer and food processor in one. It comes with a power handle that connects to different attachments, blades and beaters, allowing you to use one tool to make multiple dishes.

Harry’s scalp care collection includes Scalp Cream and a Scalp Scrub, products the brand formulated to cleanse the scalp and prevent dandruff. The Scalp Cream is meant to be used daily after you shower. It’s made with aloe vera and squalane, an ingredient that works to restore the skin’s texture, as well as Harry’s amino acid blend. The Scalp Scrub is a once-a-week treatment that exfoliates the scalp with two types of sugar, and it contains salicylic acid. The Scalp Scrub aims to reduce the buildup of product and other grime, and it contains natural tea tree oil and grapefruit seed extract.

Items in Arhaus’ new Fall 2021 Collection are designed to offer a natural look through repurposed hardwoods and organic materials. For example, pieces in the brand’s Leandro Spalted Oak Collection — like a desk and a coffee table — highlight preserved, salvaged wood. Additionally, its Recycled Metal Pendant Collection showcases items handcrafted by artisans in Mexico, which are made from solid pieces of recycled copper and brass-plated aluminum. Arhaus also released new seating, like a swivel chair for the living room and dining chairs to complement many of the brand’s new dining tables.

Girlfriend Collective debuted fleece and puffer styles available in sizes XXS to 6XL and designed with fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. Fleece options come in three styles: the Fleece Vest, Full-Zip Fleece and Half-Zip Fleece. Fleece lines both sides of the garments, and they have two side pockets. Puffer options come in two styles: the Packable Puffer and the Hooded Packable Puffer. The Puffers are wind- and water-resistant. They can be folded and packed into a built-in bag on the inner pocket, making them easy to travel with.

Evolvetogether released sandwich-sized disposable storage bags made from plant-based material. Bags are sold in a pack of 32 and they’re compostable — Evolvetogether said the bags biodegrade in about 24 weeks, and suggests using them within six months of purchase. They also come in biodegradable packaging and are BPA-free, making them safe to store food in, according to the brand. Bags have a leak-proof seal and can be used in the freezer.

Philips Avent, which offers products for parents and babies, debuted five new items. The Natural Baby Bottle with Natural Response Nipple is designed to mimic breastfeeding, only releasing milk when the baby actively drinks to help it transition to bottle feeding. The Soothie Heart is a one-piece silicone pacifier, while the Soothie Snuggle Sloth and Soothie Koala are new additions to the brand’s pacifier plush toy collection. Finally, the Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced now has a full soft silicone flange shield, and it offers a hands-free pumping experience when used with a pumping bra.

Mavix Gaming launched the M4, an ergonomic chair that the brand said is currently its most affordable model. The chair is available in four colors: Black, Green, Red and Blue. It’s built with breathable mesh that conforms to your body, as well as Mavix’s proprietary Dynamic Variable Lumbar Support. The chair boasts a flexible, adjustable and removable headrest, adjustable armrests and locking wheel casters. You can pre-order the chair now — it starts shipping on October 30.

More shopping news and launches

Catch up on the latest from NBC News Shopping guides and recommendations and download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.