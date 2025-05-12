Spring’s in full swing, and with summer quickly approaching, Gap is giving you the chance to refresh your wardrobe during its Friends & Family Sale. You can shop denim, T-shirts, skirts, shorts and more for a minimum of 40% off — so don’t miss the chance to stock up on everything you need to get your summer staples in order. Cardmembers get an extra 10% off, too.

Below, I rounded up some of the best deals to shop during Gap’s sale. Keep in mind that many of these items are bestsellers and may sell out quickly, so be sure to shop while you still can.

Best deals from the Gap Friends & Family sale

Below are the best deals from Gap’s Friends and Family sale, including favorites from shopping experts and editors at NBC Select.

Best women’s deals

These jeans are made from 100% cotton, and are designed with extra room in the hip and thigh areas for a curvier fit, according to Gap. They have a high rise, five pockets, and are available in petite, regular and tall fits, and in a range of washes, including dark, medium and light.

NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown loves bras from Gap for their comfort and support, which is exactly what you get with this wireless bra. It’s made from a breathable, heather jersey knit with adjustable, convertible straps that unhook at the back, according to the brand. It’s available in sizes ranging from 30A-40D.

A classic tank top is a wardrobe staple, and this ribbed option is made from a soft, breathable cotton blend, according to the brand. The fabric has enough stretch to give the top a flattering fit, and the halter neckline elevates the design enough so you can choose to dress it up or down, depending on the occasion.

Best men’s deals

NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman recommends these shorts, which are made from a smooth, stretchy cotton that’s ideal for hot summer days. They have a pleated front design for an extra touch of style, along with button closures, and pockets in the front and back, according to the brand.

Bowman also suggests this airy button-up, which has a straight, classic fit and a front patch pocket for keeping small essentials like keys or lip balm. The shirt has an allover navy stripe design, and is made from a cotton-polyester blend, according to the brand.

A good pair of jeans is necessary for any summer wardrobe rotation, and this pair is made from 100% cotton and has extra room around the hips and thighs, which allows for air to flow freely through. It also has a tapered leg that sits right over your shoes, and a classic, five-pocket style, according to the brand.

Best kid’s deals

This soft, cotton skort has a pair of inner shorts that make them ideal for both casual and more active occasions. The waist is elasticized, for an adjustable fit, and the skort comes in six vibrant summer colors.

If you’re looking for the perfect pair of shorts to last your little ones all day, look no further — these shorts are made from a quick-dry polyester that they can wear both on the playground and in the pool, according to Gap. They have a stretchy fit and an adjustable waistband for added comfort, and also have pockets in the front and back.

Made from a cotton, polyester and elastane blend, this soft bodysuit is an essential, everyday piece for your baby. It has a crewneck design with lapped shoulders that make it easier to go over the head, and snap-button closures at the inseam for quick and easy diaper changes, according to the brand. The bodysuit is available in sizes for babies up to 24 months old.

More Gap deals to shop now

