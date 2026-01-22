If you’re thinking about your running or racing plan this year, chances are you have (or are thinking about getting) a Garmin smartwatch. It’s understandable: The brand makes some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers, especially for outdoor exercise and detailed workout stats. Right now, you can grab the Garmin Forerunner 570 at 22% off — its lowest price ever. Here’s why that’s a good deal.

Deal of the day: Garmin Forerunner 570

The Forerunner 570 is one of Garmin’s more advanced running watches, with nearly all of the brand’s best exercise, training and recovery features. Insights like training readiness, training status and HRV (heart rate variability) status work together to give you a better picture of if today is a day to push yourself or a day to take it easy. And the 570 has a speaker and microphone built-in, so you can take calls from your wrist while you run (as long as you have your phone on you too).

The 570 is a bit expensive at full price, but when it’s on sale, it’s an excellent option, in my experience testing it and other Garmin watches. It comes in two sizes and multiple colors, but only the black 47 millimeter version is on sale right now at its lowest price ever.

