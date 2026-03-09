Using a good eye mask is one of my favorite ways to look more awake in the morning. I, along with other NBC Select editors, use Grace & Stella’s eye masks every day, so when we saw that our favorite 24-pack of Energizing Eye Masks are 31 percent off on Amazon, we pounced on the deal.

Each set of eye masks in the box comes individually wrapped, so they’re easy to take with you when you travel. The brand is also having a limited-time 20 percent off sale on all eye masks on its website using the code GOGIRL.

These eye masks help brighten and hydrate your under-eye area, according to the brand. Each mask is soaked in a serum with sea moss to help reduce fine lines, amino acids to improve dull skin and reduce under-eye circles, and hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration. Plus, when you keep them cold, the hydrogel soothes skin, which can help give you a boost in the morning.

I have very dry under eyes, so I use these masks multiple times a week for 20 minutes each to keep my under eyes smooth, bright and prepped for concealer and makeup. They’re also a favorite of NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who has used these under-eye patches once a day for about a year. “I mostly wear them before bed or in the morning as I’m doing my hair, but sometimes I’ll put them on while I’m working from home in the afternoon,” she says. Malin’s under-eyes are also noticeably less puffy thanks to the mask’s cooling sensation, she says.

Grace & Stella offers six types of under eye masks, all of which are one sale: yellow (energizing), blue (illuminating), pink (moisturizing), white (firming), purple (restoring) and bronze (revitalizing).

These eye masks come recommended by multiple editors, who have spent more than a year testing them.

The eye masks are currently less than $20.

The 24-pack lasts a long time, in our experience, and the individual wrapping makes them travel-friendly.

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has covered beauty and skin care for over five years. I’ve also used and loved Grace & Stella’s eye masks for more than a year.

