Whether you’re struggling with dryness, puffiness or dark circles, the right cream can help address specific under-eye concerns — and some of the best formulas are at the drugstore.

“The under-eye area has the thinnest skin on the entire body, making it incredibly delicate,” says Dr. Sarah Sung, a board-certified dermatologist in Seattle. “Eye creams are specifically formulated for the thin, sensitive under-eye area and are able to provide the nourishment that a facial moisturizer cannot.”

To help you find the best eye creams at a drugstore price, I talked to Sun and Dr. Richard Bottiglione, a board-certified dermatologist at Alliance Dermatology and Mohs Center in Arizona, about what to look for in a quality formula, and included their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

How I picked the best drugstore eye creams

A good drugstore eye cream (or any good eye cream) will keep your undereyes hydrated without excess grease, stickiness or residue, according to experts. Below, I highlight their suggestions about what to consider.

Type of moisturizer: Eye creams are made with humectant, emollient or occlusive ingredients. Humectant eye creams with ingredients like glycerin or hyaluronic acid are good for adding lightweight moisture to the skin, while emollients like shea butter are thicker and best suited for dry or mature skin types. Occlusive eye creams with ingredients like squalane and ceramides are also rich in texture and form a barrier on top of the skin to prevent moisture from escaping.

Availability and price. I focused this list on eye creams available at mass-market drugstores and retailers like Amazon and Target. Many of the options on this list also cost less than $20.

The best drugstore eye creams in 2026

Best ingredients

Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Eye Cream $ 29.99 Amazon What to know Key ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide, peptides | Best for: dark circles | Size: 0.5 oz. What we like Cooling

Evens skin tone

Targets dark circles Something to note Can feel thick

Sung recommends this eye cream from Olay because it combines three all-star ingredients: vitamin C, niacinamide and peptides, which she says all help visibly improve the look of dark circles and fine lines under the eyes. “The combined effects of brightening, moisturizing and boosted collagen production leave the under-eyes refreshed and rejuvenated,” she says.

Best caffeinated eye cream

“This is one of my favorite eye creams to address under-eye puffiness since one of its key ingredients is caffeine, which helps constrict blood vessels to depuff,” says Sung. “It also has peptides to help brighten up the under-eye area over time.” Plus, because it comes in a tube (versus a pot), it’s more sanitary to use.

Best for sensitive skin

This fragrance-free eye cream, which has the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association, comes recommended by Sung who says it’s a great option for those with sensitive skin. “The ceramides and hyaluronic acid work to hydrate the under-eyes while also repairing the barrier function of the skin overall,” she says. Also, the niacinamide in the formula can help improve the appearance of dark circles. “The Cerave eye cream bottles (I’ve used another version in the past) are really easy to use and dispel a tiny amount of product at a time giving you a lot of control,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider.

Best for puffiness

“I’ve tried a lot of expensive eye creams since I started working at NBC, but I still reach for this $13 drugstore option daily,” says NBC Select social media assistant Caitlin Cusack. “It immediately makes my under eyes look brighter, a lot less puffy and hides my dark circles. The gel formula is easy to blend into my skin and feels super light, which is a must for me since the skin under my eyes is sensitive. The only downside is that there’s not too much product, so I go through it quickly — I probably repurchase this more than any other product I own.”

Cusack says this gel from Byoma, which she uses daily, has a lightweight texture that doesn’t weigh down the skin around her eyes. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

Best for fine lines

The key ingredient in this eye cream is retinol, which Sung says boosts collagen production and cell turnover to minimize the look of fine lines under the eyes. Because retinol can make skin more sun-sensitive, make sure to use this formula at night and follow up with sunscreen during the day. “I would also recommend starting this product two to three times weekly, and increasing as tolerated to allow the skin of the under-eye area to adjust to the retinol,” she says.

Best for severely dry under eyes

This fragrance-free eye cream from Neutrogena is ideal for those who struggle with dry under-eyes because it has hyaluronic acid, which attracts and retains water, giving you that smooth-looking skin, according to Neutrogena. It also has a gel consistency that doesn’t feel greasy upon application, making it great for all skin types — oily included. I love using this as part of my daytime skin care routine because it moisturizes my perpetually dry under-eyes without feeling heavy. It’s also a great hydrating base layer for concealer and powder.

Most hydrating

Honest Beauty Calm + Renew Anti-Aging Melting Eye Balm $ 27.99 Amazon What to know Key ingredients: shea butter, argan oil | Best for: hydrating, smoothing | Size: 0.5 oz. What we like Emollient texture

Vegan formula

Supports skin barrier Something to note May be too thick under makeup

For an emollient eye balm that plumps the skin and minimizes the look of fine lines, this formula from Honest Beauty is a reliable option. Shea butter and argan oil help support the skin barrier while aloe gently soothes and hydrates, according to Honest. To use, pat the eye balm around the eyes until it melts into the skin.

Most lightweight

Revolution Pro Miracle Eye Cream $ 12.00 Amazon What to know Key ingredients: vitamin C, squalane | Best for: dark circles, fine lines | Size: 0.5 oz. What we like Fast-acting

Little goes a long way

Can wear with/without makeup Something to note Comes in a pot

This rich formula from Revolution has vitamin C to brighten the skin and squalane to hydrate it, making a good option for those with dry skin or uneven skin tone. You can wear it on its own or underneath makeup thanks to its lightweight consistency, and has a luminous finish that reflects light, making dark circles less apparent.

How to shop for drugstore eye creams

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including the key ingredients and what under-eye issue the formula targets to know whether it’s going to give you what you need. Below, we highlight their suggestions of things to consider.

Look at the texture

Eye creams can come in gel, cream and balm consistencies, and the one you choose will depend on your preferences and skin type.

Gels: “Gel-based eye creams tend to be thicker than eye serums but lack the richness of heavier eye creams, which means they’re usually lightweight, quick-absorbing and a good choice for oily or combination skin types,” says Sung. Keep in mind that because they offer light hydration, they may not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry or mature skin, which typically needs more oil-based nourishment.

“Gel-based eye creams tend to be thicker than eye serums but lack the richness of heavier eye creams, which means they’re usually lightweight, quick-absorbing and a good choice for oily or combination skin types,” says Sung. Keep in mind that because they offer light hydration, they may not be moisturizing enough for extremely dry or mature skin, which typically needs more oil-based nourishment. Creams: “Creamy eye products typically contain emollients and offer extra moisture, so they’re helpful for normal to dry skin types,” says Sung. These formulas are a good middle ground between a gel and a balm, and are great for wearing underneath makeup.

“Creamy eye products typically contain emollients and offer extra moisture, so they’re helpful for normal to dry skin types,” says Sung. These formulas are a good middle ground between a gel and a balm, and are great for wearing underneath makeup. Balms: Eye balms have a rich texture to help lock in moisture and are ideal for people with extreme dryness and flaking. They can also provide extra protection if your under-eyes get dry in colder weather, says Sung.

Consider your specific needs

The formula and ingredients you need will depend on your specific undereye and skin concerns.

Depuffing: A good depuffing eye cream may have caffeine or green tea extract in it to help with fluid retention and reduce under-eye swelling, says Sung, who recommends popping your eye cream in the fridge for an extra cooling effect.

A good depuffing eye cream may have caffeine or green tea extract in it to help with fluid retention and reduce under-eye swelling, says Sung, who recommends popping your eye cream in the fridge for an extra cooling effect. Brightening: “ Brightening eye creams work by using ingredients that either lighten hyperpigmentation, constrict blood vessels under the eye or reflect light to minimize the appearance of dark circles,” says Sung. Look for ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or vitamin K.

Brightening eye creams work by using ingredients that either lighten hyperpigmentation, constrict blood vessels under the eye or reflect light to minimize the appearance of dark circles,” says Sung. Look for ingredients like vitamin C, niacinamide, or vitamin K. Smoothing: Eye creams with retinoids, peptides and growth factors help promote collagen synthesis and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Also, ingredients like hyaluronic acid can make the area appear plumper while shea butter can soften texture.

Eye creams with retinoids, peptides and growth factors help promote collagen synthesis and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Also, ingredients like hyaluronic acid can make the area appear plumper while shea butter can soften texture. Hydrating: Eye creams will typically all have hydrating elements. “Hydration can make the under-eye area smoother and diminish the appearance of fine lines,” says Sung. “This is particularly true if the skin is dry or suffering from irritation or inflammation.”

Why do I need an eye cream?

An eye cream is a product formulated specifically for the area around the eyes, which tends to be thinner and more sensitive than other parts of the face. “Compared to a face cream, eye creams often contain milder ingredients with targeted benefits, such as depuffing or brightening,” says Sung. Eye creams also tend to have a thicker texture than facial moisturizers, which is particularly helpful because the skin underneath the eyes doesn’t have as many oil glands as the cheeks and nose, which may make this area more prone to dehydration, says Bottiglione.

How to properly use an eye cream

You should typically apply an eye cream after cleansing and applying a serum. Depending on how thick your facial moisturizer is, you may prefer applying before to ensure it absorbs directly into the under-eye area.

Most eye creams are safe to use twice a day. Sung recommends using a pea-sized amount for both eyes on your ring finger since it applies the least pressure and ensures there’s no tugging in this delicate area. “Tap gently around the orbital bone in an upward motion, avoiding the eyelids unless the product specifically says it’s safe,” says Sung.

The most important thing to remember when using an eye cream is to avoid pulling on the skin or pushing too hard during the application, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and naturally more sensitive, says Bottiglione.

Especially if you have sensitive skin, Sung recommends conducting a patch test on your arm or jawline before applying any new product around the eyes. “If you notice ongoing irritation or have underlying conditions like eczema, it’s best to consult a dermatologist for personalized guidance,” she adds.

Do eye creams really work?

With the right ingredients, eye creams can help the skin around the eyes appear healthier, brighter and firmer, says Bottiglione. The constant movement of the area combined with thin, fragile skin makes the skin around the eyes more susceptible to signs of fatigue including dark circles, fine lines, dryness and puffiness, according to Sung. “Specialized eye creams can be a helpful part of skin care routine, as they help maintain hydration and can specifically address specific under-eye concerns through targeted ingredients,” she says.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Sarah Sung is a board-certified dermatologist in Seattle. Her areas of expertise include medical and cosmetic dermatology.

is a board-certified dermatologist in Seattle. Her areas of expertise include medical and cosmetic dermatology. Dr. Richard Bottiglione is a board-certified dermatologist of Alliance Dermatology and Mohs Center in Arizona.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

