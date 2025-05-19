When it comes to goals, having shiny hair is at the top of the list for many people — and with good reason. Not only does shiny hair look good, but it can also be a sign of healthy hair.

There are a number of ways to get shinier hair. Conditioning masks and daily hair oils can help. But one of the fastest, most effective ways to boost shine is through a hair gloss treatment. Not familiar with it? Below, experts explain exactly what it is, who should get one and how to try it at home.

What is a hair gloss treatment?

Think of a hair gloss treatment like a topcoat for your nails — but for your hair.

“It’s a demi-permanent treatment that enhances shine, revives color or simply adds vibrancy without altering your natural base,” says Jessica Ruby, hairstylist and owner of The Flamingo Lounge in Los Angeles.

Hair gloss can come in clear or pigmented formulas. “If you use the latter, it can warm up brunettes, refresh coppers, brighten blondes, or make pastels pop again,” says Ruby.

While most hair gloss treatments are done in salons, at-home versions are also available (more on those below). “A hair gloss treatment usually involves clear, demi-permanent hair color, mixed with a low-volume developer or activator,” explains Quia Querisma, a Dallas-based curly hair expert, colorist, and textured hair educator. “The hairstylist applies it and lets it process for up to 20 minutes. The result is shiny, luminous hair.”

Who benefits most? “Everyone,” says Ruby. “Even if you’ve never colored your hair, a clear gloss can add insane shine and softness. I especially recommend them for gray hair — it reflects light better and smooths texture beautifully.”

The difference between hair gloss and hair dye

Hair dye and hair gloss are very different, though both can leave your hair looking shinier. The biggest difference between the two has to do with the ingredients and the level of pigment. Hair gloss tends to be free of ammonia and won’t lift color or make hair lighter or much darker. Because of this, it tends to be safer for dry hair or hair that has never been colored before. On the flip side, hair dye tends to have ammonia and can lighten or darken your hair drastically, depending on the shade you choose.

Can you do a hair gloss treatment at home?

Yes, you can do a hair gloss treatment at home, though our experts recommend going to a salon rather than DIYing it. “Application technique, timing, and tone selection all matter,” says Ruby. “We’re not just slapping on color — we’re analyzing undertones and correcting or enhancing accordingly.”

If you want to try a gloss treatment at home, Querisma suggests opting for a clear gloss mask. “Unless you are comfortable mixing hair color and understand mixing ratios, the easiest route is to use a gloss mask because it works similarly to a deep conditioning treatment,” she says.

To try it at home, you’ll want to pay careful attention to what you buy. Below, our experts suggest keeping the following in mind when shopping for an at-home hair gloss treatment:

Ingredients : Only consider ammonia-free or low-ammonia formulas, says Ruby. This will help ensure it doesn’t further damage your hair. “It’s also nice if there are multiple conditioning agents in there — like keratin, amino acids or botanical oils,” she adds.

: Only consider ammonia-free or low-ammonia formulas, says Ruby. This will help ensure it doesn’t further damage your hair. “It’s also nice if there are multiple conditioning agents in there — like keratin, amino acids or botanical oils,” she adds. Low pH: Look at the box to see the pH of the formula. A low pH will protect the hair cuticle and give you even glossier hair, says Ruby.

Look at the box to see the pH of the formula. A low pH will protect the hair cuticle and give you even glossier hair, says Ruby. Trusted brand: You don’t want to mess around with your hair, so skip those no-name brands you’ve never heard of and go for a reputable brand known for making quality hair products, says Ruby.

Once you’ve selected your gloss, it’s time to work. Ultimately, you should follow the instructions on the box. But our experts did give a few pointers: “Always start with freshly shampooed hair that is wet (for a mask) or towel dried (for demi-permanent color),” says Querisma. “ Then, read the product directions carefully for processing times. Rinse-out conditioner usually isn’t needed after a gloss, so a lightweight leave-in conditioner will help boost softness and help with detangling the hair.”

At-home hair gloss treatments

This ammonia-free hair gloss mask is clear and adds shine while deep conditioning your hair. “It can be used in the shower after shampooing,” says Querisma. “It takes 5 to 7 minutes and provides a reflective, glass-like shine and revitalizes hair color. No conditioner is needed after using this product.”

After shampooing, apply this top coat instead of conditioner to help close the hair cuticle and add mega shine, according to the brand. Leave it on for three minutes before washing it out to reap the benefits. The clear formula is ammonia-free and contains sea kelp and Alma oil to soften hair and leave behind a glossy finish.

A combination of citric acid, hydrogen peroxide and apricot oil combines in this gloss to add shine to your hair, according to the brand. This gloss is particularly good for those with color-treated hair and is intended to be used weekly in the shower after shampooing. Ramen also has a complimentary shampoo you can use with it to protect hair color further and add shine.

This shine-inducing hair mask contains amino acids to seal but hair cuticles for smoother strands, flaxseed to hydrate and sea buckthorn to nourish, according to the brand. It works on all hair types and only needs to be left on for one minute before washing it out.

This gloss comes out of the bottle super liquidy but transforms to a cream on contact with your hair. It contains lactic acid and alpha hydroxy acids to reduce frizz and enhance shine, according to the brand. This treatment doesn’t get washed out unlike the other options on our list. Instead, apply it to wet, freshly washed hair and then style as usual.

Jessica Ruby is a hair stylist and owner of The Flamingo Lounge in Los Angeles.

is a hair stylist and owner of The Flamingo Lounge in Los Angeles. Quia Querisma is a Dallas-based curly hair expert, colorist, and textured hair educator

