Slathering on beef tallow to hydrate skin, using coconut oil for wrinkles, shapewear for your face — the internet offers no shortage of wacky-sounding beauty trends that promise to transform your look. Some are total frauds, while others actually work. I happen to love a good beauty hack, so when my feed was recently inundated with people giving themselves ice bath facials and swearing it made them look glowy and fresh, I was intrigued.

Not familiar with the concept of an ice bath facial? It basically consists of dunking your face in an ice water bath and devotees of this practice say that it can depuff and rejuvenate your face. But does it really work? To find out, I consulted dermatologists and aestheticians for their input.

What are the benefits of ice bath facials?

According to the experts I interviewed, ice bath facials do have some short-term benefits. “Submerging the face in ice water causes rapid constriction of blood vessels, which can temporarily reduce inflammation, puffiness, and redness,” says Dr. Anetta Reszko, a board-certified dermatologist in New York. This vasoconstriction may also minimize the appearance of pores and decrease surface oiliness, followed by a rebound increase in circulation that can give the skin a firmer, more revitalized appearance.” Reszko also says that many people report an immediate awakening or invigorating effect.

Generally, the experts I spoke with agreed that the benefits of an ice bath facial last for a few hours. “There is no strong evidence that regular facial ice baths create lasting anti-aging changes like boosting collagen,” says Dr. Shamsa Kanwal, a board-certified dermatologist and consultant dermatologist at the healthcare community site My HS Team. “The main value is short-term symptom control, like morning puffiness or post-workout facial flushing. If someone relies on it daily for persistent redness or swelling, it is worth addressing the underlying cause instead.”

How to try an ice bath facial at home

If you want to try an ice bath facial at home, it’s pretty simple. You just need a bowl big enough to lower your face into, some ice cubes and water. Add cold water and a few ice cubes to the bowl, then submerge your face for 10 to 20 seconds, says Kanwal. Rest for a few seconds, then repeat. In total, you should submerge your face for 30 to 60 seconds, says Kanwal. When you are done, pat your face dry and go into your skin care routine. One thing to keep in mind: “If you feel pain, burning, numbness, dizziness or like you are starting to get a headache, you should stop immediately,” says Kanway.

Tools to help you try an ice bath facial

If you want to try an ice bath facial at home, you can easily use any bowl you already have that is big enough to fit your face. There are also several bowls specifically made for this purpose—see a few highly rated options below. In addition to products that can help you give your face an ice bath, I included other tools that can help you apply cold to your face, which our experts agreed can have similar effects to an ice bath.

I’ve seen this across my social media feed — with both influencers and celebrities using it to de-puff their faces before big events. The clear plastic tub has an integrated breathing device (similar to a snorkel you’d use in the ocean) that you can place in your mouth while you dunk your face, allowing you to submerge for the full minute without coming up for air. This device is on the pricier side, but reviewers report it makes the entire process easier and more seamless.

Pour water into the bottom of this silicone bowl and place it in the freezer. Once the water is frozen, expand the bowl and pop the ice out of the mold. Fill it with water, and you’ve got your ice bath for your face. Reviewers appreciate the bowl’s collapsibility, which makes it easy to store or travel with. It also has a hook on the ledge for hanging to dry, according to the brand.

Kanwal says that in addition to ice baths, you can use cooling tools for similar benefits. These ice globes are made of thick glass and filled with liquid. Keep them in the fridge or freezer, then take them out just before you’re ready to use them. The circular globes glide easily over skin to depuff and soothe skin, according to the brand.

If dipping your entire face in water isn’t for you, consider this cold gel face mask. The mask contains gel beads that remain cold after you remove it from the fridge or freezer, according to the brand. There are cutouts for your nose, eyes and mouth and adjustable straps for a customized fit. You can also heat the mask up in the microwave if you want some soothing warmth.

I’ve been using this ice roller semi-regularly for the past few years. I keep it in my freezer and pull it out if I’ve had a rough night or just notice my face is looking a little puffy. The roller is filled with a thick, cold gel that covers a large surface area with one swipe. I also like that the head is detachable for easy cleaning.

Frequently asked questions Is there anyone who should not try an ice bath facial? Face ice baths are not right for everyone. “Individuals with sensitive skin, rosacea, broken capillaries, eczema, or chronic inflammatory skin conditions should avoid them or proceed with extreme caution, as extreme cold can worsen redness, trigger flares, and compromise the skin barrier,” says Reszko. “Anyone who has recently undergone cosmetic or dermatologic procedures should also avoid ice baths until the skin has fully recovered.” What are some alternatives to ice bath facials? If you are not comfortable with dunking your face, both experts I spoke with said there are more controlled measures you can take. “A cool compress, a chilled gel eye mask, or a clean damp washcloth kept in the fridge can reduce puffiness with less irritation risk,” says Kanwal. There are also in-office treatments you can consider. “Professionally supervised cryotherapy can provide targeted cooling,” says Reszko.

