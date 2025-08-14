Hand soap has a basic but very necessary function: It needs to clean your hands and keep them free of bacteria. But one hand soap brand has just been recalled due to reports that it may actually be contaminated.

DermaRite Industries LLC issued a voluntary recall of four hand soaps that they sell nationwide after a bacterium called Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc) was detected. Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about this recall — plus, hand soaps to use instead.

Why were DermaRite hand soaps recalled?

On August 9, the Food and Drug Administration published an announcement explaining that DermaRite Industries LLC had issued a recall of four products. The reason given was that a dangerous bacterium was discovered during testing.

Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc) was the bacterium that was detected in batches of four different products produced by DermaRite that were distributed across the United States and Puerto Rico. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says that Bcc is a group of bacteria most commonly found in dirt and soil. It can spread between people and cause lung infections. Those with compromised immune systems are particularly at risk when they come into contact with Bcc. The good news: DermaRite Industries says they have not received any reports of illness.

The following products from DermaRite were impacted by the recall:

DermaKleen (antiseptic lotion)

DermaSarra (analgesic cream)

KleanFoam (foam soap)

PeriGiene (perineal cleanser)

If you have one of the recalled products, you should stop using it immediately. If you have a recalled product, you can email voluntary.action@dermarite.com for next steps.

Other hand soaps to use instead

One of our favorite hand soaps, this formula is well under $3 and is aloe-scented. You can purchase larger bottles to refill the dispenser, and the bottles are recyclable. The soap also leaves hands feeling moisturized after washing, according to the brand.

Similar to some of the recalled products, this antiseptic cleanser can be used on your hands or anywhere else on the body where you need to be free from bacteria. The medical-grade cleanser is used in many hospitals and care centers. It comes with a pump and dispenses as a foam. It has no scent, making it a good option for those with sensitive skin.

This hand soap is EWG Verified, meaning that it meets strict safety and health standards set by the Environmental Work Group. It has a foam consistency and a light grapefruit scent. It is also free of artificial colors, mineral oil and petrolatum, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.