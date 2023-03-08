Recently, my husband and I went to Washington, D.C. for a birthday celebration and spent a few nights in a brand-new hotel that was still working out some kinks. Specifically, the thermostat in our room was stuck at 80 F. That kind of heat wasn’t just uncomfortable, it did a number on my skin.

By the time we arrived home, my skin was dehydrated, my fine lines were more prominent, the cuticle skin around my nails was cracking and my hair felt more coarse. Needing to get things back on track, I headed to my dermatologist who explained what was going on. “Low humidity levels can cause skin roughness, more prominent wrinkling and decreased elasticity of the skin. It can also compromise the skin’s barrier which can lead to inflammation and other dry skin conditions,” said Dr. Alexis Young, a board-certified dermatologist. “Indoor heat reduces humidity levels in the winter and air conditioning does the same during the summer, which is why I suggest using a humidifier – a machine that adds moisture to the air - all year long to reap maximum skin benefits.”

What to know about the Hey Dewy portable humidifier

Price : $60 and available on Amazon and at Revolve, Urban Outfitters

: $60 and available on Amazon and at Revolve, Urban Outfitters Size : The design is 7 inches tall, 3 inches wide and holds 11.3 ounces of water

: The design is 7 inches tall, 3 inches wide and holds 11.3 ounces of water Care : Hand wash with dish soap and a cotton swap. The filter should be replaced every six to eight months

: Hand wash with dish soap and a cotton swap. The filter should be replaced every six to eight months Type: Cool mist humdifier

As a writer who specializes in home stories, I’ve received my fair share of humidifiers to road test over the years. It usually plays out like this: I’m sent a unit, use it for a few months, then remove it from our bedroom and store it in our basement because I get tired of having to fill the bulky tank every night, I hate how unattractive it looks in my bedroom and because changing the filter feels like one more annoying thing to add to my to-do list.

But after this hotel experience, I decided to open myself up to the idea of a humidifier again and it wasn’t long before a wireless, cool mist humidifier named Hey Dewy caught my eye. I was initially struck by its design and size – at only 7 inches tall and 3 inches wide, it was the smallest humidifier I’d ever seen. And with an egg-shaped top and sleek design, it could almost pass as a stylish speaker. The $60 price also felt totally reasonable.

The ease of using this humidifier is what I love most. To charge it, you simply plug one end of a USB cord into the device and the other into a power source, like a laptop or portable charger. This unit doesn’t come with smart technology, but that’s a bonus in my book. I’m not tech savvy and appreciate there are no apps to download or settings and controls to activate.

Big, bulky humidifiers can be challenging to clean—with lots of crevices to get in and components to wipe down. Cleaning this model from Hey Dewy takes less than a minute. According to the brand, every few weeks you should rinse the base in warm water and mild dish soap, give the nozzle a swipe with a cotton swab, then run a damp cloth around the exterior. Though it may feel even quicker, you should never put any of the pieces in the dishwasher. The filter is also not washable.

Speaking of the filter, it’s important to replace a humidifier’s filter to prevent the growth of bacteria and maintain the unit’s mist performance. “Filters also trap potential airborne microbes and minerals in the water so they aren’t released and inhaled,” Young said. Unlike other hard-to-change (and locate) filters, the one in the Hey Dewy model looks like a short straw and can easily be found on the underside of the humidifier’s top. To change, you simply slide off the filter’s plastic protective sheathing, remove the old filter with a gentle tug, attach the new filter and replace the cover. The brand recommends replacing the filter every four to six months. You can buy replacement filters in packs of three ($12) or five ($16).

I also love that this humidifier uses cool mist — which means there’s no warm air blowing in my face as I sleep. And, it turns out, the cool mist has some other benefits, too. “A cool mist humidifier does a good job of shrinking nasal passages and allowing for more comfortable breathing while a warm mist humidifier can actually cause passages to swell,” Young said. More good health news: According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), raising humidity levels also seems to cut down on a virus’s ability to infect. This cool mist humidifier is powered by ultrasonic wave technology which basically uses a vibrating metal disk to create the mist, according to the brand.

Experts note a humidifier should cover about 400 square feet for every 1.5 gallons. This one only holds 11.3 ounces so it’s not going to work for an entire room. “It acts more like a facial mist,” said Young. “Place it eighteen to twenty-four inches from your face for maximum skin benefits.”

You can easily fit this humidifier on your nightstand—and move it from room to room. “In the evening, I like to position it on my nightstand next to my bed while I sleep, then transfer it to my desk in the morning,” said Cindy Kang, the founder of Hey Dewy, who also uses hers during Zoom meetings. “You can even place it in your car’s drink holder if you’re going on a long road trip.” And unlike humidifiers with loud fans and motors, this one doesn’t make a peep, a major plus for anyone who needs silence while sleeping.

This humidifier is a smart and affordable investment. There’s a 90-day free trial period so if you’re not completely satisfied, you can return the humidifier for a full refund.

Other humidifiers to consider

If you are looking for humidifiers that have similar features as the Hey Dewy model, here are a few other options at a variety of prices. We selected options that are highly rated on Amazon.

This budget-friendly cool mist humidifier is quiet, lightweight and has a bottom fill 2.5-liter tank, according to the brand. It doesn’t include all the extras of more expensive models, like a filter, but it does feature a run time of 24 hours, controls to increase/decrease the speed and direction of the mist, an indicator light that turns red when the tank needs to be refilled, plus a safety shut off when the unit runs out of water. Some reviewers do note that the narrow opening to the tank can make it hard to clean. It has a 4.2-average star rating with over 15,000 ratings.

This humidifier provides 25 hours of continuous operation and can add cool mist humidity to rooms up to 250 square feet, according to the brand. The water tank holds 1.5 liters and there’s an automatic shut-off feature that turns the humidifier off when the water level is low or the tank is removed. This humidifier has a 4.4-average star rating from 109,991 reviews on Amazon.

This humidifier provides 24 hours of run time, comes with a high and low mist setting, comes with a replaceable filter to capture minerals in the water and uses UV technology to further sanitize the water before it’s released into the air, says Honeywell. All of the parts - including the 1.1-gallon tank - are dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean. This model has a 4.4-average star rating from 13,221 reviews on Amazon.

Meet our expert

At Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure that all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and with no undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Alexis Young is an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.