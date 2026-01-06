Hoka makes some of our favorite sneakers. While some people know Hoka for its tall, cushioned running shoes, the brand has all kinds of designs for walking, running and everyday activities. And I’m seeing multiple Hoka lineups on sale for 20% off right now through the brand’s website, including many staff-favorites. Learn more below.

The best Hoka deals happening right now

These are NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin’s favorite Hoka shoes by far. They’re meant for daily wear rather than exercise, and come with elastic laces that have a toggle you can adjust to tighten and loosen (rather than lacing them manually). The shoe is on sale in men’s and women’s (linked above) sizing.

This is one of my favorite pairs of tempo running shoes for men. They strike a great balance between cushioning and responsiveness — the shoes are fast, but not so thin and light that you feel every rock or crack in the pavement. The shoe is on sale in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizing.

Multiple podiatrists I’ve spoken to recommend the Hoka Clifton 10 for anyone with wide feet or bunions. They have a wide toe-box, thick, soft cushioning and a gentle rocker that helps propel you forward. The shoe is on sale in men’s (linked above) and women’s sizing.

NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown (who has low arches) loves these stability sneakers because they have an H-frame that keeps her feet and ankles steady with each step. She wears them for long walks, commuting to work and running errands. The shoe is on sale in men’s and women’s (linked above) sizing.

This is one of Hoka’s most cushioned shoes, and is a good fit for anyone looking for a high-arch shoe with maximum impact protection. “These shoes feel like a cloud, and I found them to be incredibly comfortable,” says former NBC Select commerce editor Jordan Bowman, who wore the Bondi daily to walk his dog. The shoe is on sale in men’s and women’s (linked above) sizing.

Other notable Hoka sneakers on sale

