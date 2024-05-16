Applying sunscreen should be part of your daily skin care routine — but should it be part of your dog’s? We asked vets when dogs need to wear sunscreen, if at all, and how to shop for pet-safe options. Using experts’ guidance, we rounded up dog-safe sunscreen to consider keeping at home, especially during the warmer months.

Do dogs need to wear sunscreen?

Yes, dogs need to wear sunscreen since they can get sunburns and skin cancer just like their owners, says Dr. Bradley Krohn, a veterinarian with The Vets. “Dog sunscreen serves the same purpose as it does in humans — to protect the skin from damage caused by prolonged exposure to the sun’s UV rays,” says Dr. Andrew Simpson, a veterinary specialist at VCA Aurora Animal Hospital. Not all dogs are equally susceptible to the sun, however. “Breeds with shorter, lighter coats like pit bulls, bull terriers, white boxers and Dalmatians are more at risk for sun damage, especially in sparsely-haired areas of the body or those without pigment,” says Simpson. With that being said, all dogs can benefit from sunscreen while they’re outdoors for long periods of time. This includes during hikes, trips to the park and while relaxing on an outdoor dog bed.

How to shop for dog sunscreen

First thing’s first: Don’t use the sunscreen that’s sitting in your bathroom or floating around your beach bag on your dog. Sunscreen that’s safe for humans is not safe for dogs, which is why brands make canine-specific formulas. Those are the only ones you should use on your pet.

While deciding which sunscreen is right for your dog, consider the following factors, and consult your vet if you have questions.

Ingredients : Dog sunscreen accounts for canines’ unique skin composition and fur coverage, plus it’s lick-safe, says Dr. Lisa Lippman, the director of virtual medicine at Bond Vet. That means it’s made with ingredients that won’t cause irritation upon contact with the skin, and it won’t make dogs sick if they lick it off. For example, zinc and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) can be toxic for dogs if ingested, so dog sunscreen is made without it, says Simpon. Common ingredients you’ll find in dog sunscreen include titanium dioxide, benzophenone, octinoxate and aminobenzoic acid.

: Dog sunscreen accounts for canines’ unique skin composition and fur coverage, plus it’s lick-safe, says Dr. Lisa Lippman, the director of virtual medicine at Bond Vet. That means it’s made with ingredients that won’t cause irritation upon contact with the skin, and it won’t make dogs sick if they lick it off. For example, zinc and para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA) can be toxic for dogs if ingested, so dog sunscreen is made without it, says Simpon. Common ingredients you’ll find in dog sunscreen include titanium dioxide, benzophenone, octinoxate and aminobenzoic acid. Protection level : Most dog sunscreens are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so they don’t qualify for an official sun protection factor (SPF) rating, experts told us. Many brands, however, offer an estimated SPF rating to give you an idea of protection level. Also prioritize buying a dog sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning protection from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, says Lippman.

: Most dog sunscreens are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so they don’t qualify for an official sun protection factor (SPF) rating, experts told us. Many brands, however, offer an estimated SPF rating to give you an idea of protection level. Also prioritize buying a dog sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection, meaning protection from the sun’s UVA and UVB rays, says Lippman. Formulation: Like sunscreen for humans, dog sunscreen comes in balms, lotions and sprays. Purchase the one that works best for you and your pup. Some people find it easiest to spray sunscreen on larger areas of their dog’s body like the stomach, and use a balm or lotion on the nose and ears.

The best sunscreen for dogs

Epi-Pet is the only FDA-compliant sunscreen, according to the brand. Its aerosol spray formula is water-resistant, has a non-greasy feel and dries quickly. In addition to protecting dogs’ skin, the sunscreen conditions their coat since it’s made with ingredients like vitamin E. Note that the spray has a vanilla fragrance, which may not be the best option for dogs with sensitive skin.

Protection level: SPF 30+ equivalent | Broad-spectrum protection: Yes | Formulation: Spray | Size: 3.5 oz.

Best stick: Handy Hound SnoutScreen

Handy Hound’s sunscreen balm comes in a twist-up stick applicator, making it easy to put on smaller areas of dogs’ bodies like their noses and ears. It’s made from plant-based, vegan ingredients like coconut, raspberry, carrot, cedarwood and lavender. Plus, it doubles as a moisturizer.

Protection level: Between SPF 30 and SPF 50 equivalent | Broad-spectrum protection: No, UVB rays only | Formulation: Balm | Size: 2.2 oz.

This sunscreen is packaged in a non-aerosol bottle, which some people (and their pets) prefer to aerosol bottles. It’s made with shea butter and coconut oil to hydrate dogs’ skin and coat. The sunscreen is best for covering larger parts of dogs’ bodies, like their bellies. To avoid getting sunscreen in dogs’ eyes, avoid spraying it on or near their face.

Protection level: SPF 30 equivalent | Broad-spectrum protection: Not specified | Formulation: Spray | Size: 8 oz. and 32 oz.

Best wipes: Petkin Dog Sunscreen Sunwipes

These pre-moistened sunscreen wipes can help you quickly cover a large part of your dog’s body, as well as target smaller, more specific areas. They have a non-greasy, non-sticky feel and contain ingredients that soften skin like chamomile flower extract, lanolin and aloe. The wipes come in a resealable package that’s easy to travel with. They have a coconut vanilla fragrance, which may not be the best option for dogs with sensitive skin.

Protection level: SPF 15 equivalent | Broad-spectrum protection: Not specified | Formulation: Wipes | Size: 20 wipes per pack

How to apply sunscreen on dogs

If you plan on spending a long time outside with your dog, apply sunscreen before you leave home and then reapply it every four to six hours, says Krohn. You may have to reapply more if your dog swims or frequently grooms specific parts of their body, says Michael San Filippo, a spokesperson for the American Veterinary Medical Association. A dog sunscreen’s packaging should also have application instructions you can reference.

Regardless of what type of coat your dog has, it’s most important to target areas of their body that have little to no hair coverage, like their noses, ears, bellies and groins, says Lippman. If your dog has bald spots anywhere on their body (the elbows are common), make sure you apply sunscreen there, too. Generously and evenly apply sunscreen across your dog’s skin, and make sure you avoid contact with their eyes.

From there, sunscreen application differs based on your dog’s coat.

If your dog has a thick coat , you likely don’t have to apply sunscreen anywhere else on their body because dense hair provides a natural barrier against UV exposure, says Simpson.

, you likely don’t have to apply sunscreen anywhere else on their body because dense hair provides a natural barrier against UV exposure, says Simpson. If your dog has a thin coat, you can apply sunscreen to the rest of their body by spraying it on or rubbing it into their skin. You’ll get some sunscreen on your dog’s hair, but since their coat is thin, sunscreen easily reaches the skin.

How else can you protect dogs from the sun?

In addition to using sunscreen, offer your dog plenty of water and shade when they’re outdoors, especially during peak sun hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., says San Filippo. Brands also make lightweight UPF clothing for pets that he recommends considering, like shirts and hats. UPF apparel is especially useful for dogs with sensitive skin or who tend to lick sunscreen off their body after you apply it.

