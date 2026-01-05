Holiday travel and cold weather means everyone I know (myself included) is getting sick. Aside from stocking up on over-the-counter medicine, thermometers and comfort food, you should also consider buying at-home illness tests like this one from iHealth, which is currently matching its lowest price ever. Knowing what illness you may (or may not) have can help you better understand your symptoms and get treatment quickly, if necessary. Learn more below.

Deal of the Day

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin used these at-home tests to diagnose her flu, and was able to call her doctor and get medication quickly. “The flu medication is most effective within 48 hours of symptom onset — since I used my at-home test, I started taking medicine within that crucial time period and felt better quickly,” says Malin.

The tests detect COVID-19 and flu strains A and B. They use a nose swab and a solution mix, which you drop into the test tube for results within 15 minutes. The version linked above comes with four tests total and is currently 28% off.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a reporter at NBC Select who covers technology, fitness and deals, including stories on smartwatches, running shoes, cameras and more. I also cover home and health tools like blood pressure monitors, smart scales and air purifiers. For this story, I checked iHealth COVID-19, Flu A&B 3-in-1 Rapid Test prices and price history across multiple retailers to find this deal.

